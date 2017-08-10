Can Mazda Top Tesla?

Are competition clouds forming above Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)? Yes and no.

Mazda makes headlines

First, Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) announced significant efficiency improvement in engine technology and said that said it would become the world's first automaker to commercialize a more efficient petrol engine. The new compression ignition engine, according to the article, is 20% to 30% more fuel efficient, and Mazda said it plans to sell cars with the new engine from 2019.

Second, Toyota (TM) and Mazda jointly announced on Friday that the former would take a 5% stake in the latter, and that the two Japanese companies would jointly build an assembly plant in the U.S. and would pool resources on new technologies. More specifically, the companies listed their goals to establish a joint venture that produces vehicles in the United States, jointly develop technologies for electric vehicles, jointly develop connected-car technology, collaborate on advanced safety technologies, and expand complementary products.

Key Points

Given the tremendous amount of information on Tesla, my primary goal is to quickly sift through all of the data and summarize for my followers and subscribers the key points that matter to Tesla's future so that they don't have to waste the time. Specialization of labor, if you will.

Executive VP Akira Marumoto apparently called Mazda's engine technology the automaker's "heart," I guess, not realizing Tesla is removing that heart from the car. A quick overview of the fuel economy of 2017 Mazda vehicles show a range of EPA ratings between 30 and 35 miles per gallon. Even with the suggested 20% to 30% increase, Mazda does not come near Model 3's EPA rating of 126 miles per gallon equivalent. In other words, fuel cost for the current Model 3 is one half of what it will be for the 2020 Mazda (assuming gasoline costs $2.50 per gallon and electricity costs $0.12 per kWh). Think about that for a second... one Mississippi... I doubt this new and improved gasoline engine will even make it to market.

Mazda's joint announcement with Toyota also included the following tidbit:

The plant would have an estimated annual production capacity of approximately 300,000 units [...] with the goal to starting operations of the new plant in 2021. The plant will require a total investment of approximately 1.6 billion U.S. dollars, and will create up to 4,000 jobs.

The small scale of the plant, combined with its late start date, signals that this press release may be more about supporting the current administration's efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs to America, rather than an ambitious attempt to overthrow Tesla from its lead in electric vehicles which come with the increasingly autonomous Enhanced Autopilot technology.

How does Mazda's strategy stack up?

I have previously argued in my recent article, The Problem With Tesla's Competition, that (1) legacy internal combustion engine ("ICE") car manufacturers lack the battery manufacturing capacity to meaningfully scale their battery electric vehicle ("BEV") production in the foreseeable future, and (2) that their balance sheets are laden with debt, as the following graph shows, to change that constraint anytime soon:

Mazda's balance sheet, however, is not as levered. In other words, Mazda does in fact have, at least, the financial capacity to build a Gigafactory of their own which may allow them to survive the ongoing electric revolution Tesla ignited. I'm not sure if legacy car manufacturers yet realize that their future is on shaky grounds if they don't start thinking about the long-term, now.

Bottom Line

Mazda is still playing yesterday's game. They have a shot at survival, but they have to do a u-turn now, and as Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAY) Matthias Müller will tell you: it ain't easy.

Tesla does have some credible competition coming, but Mazda isn't it.

