Exxon Mobil - Long Term Immense Cash Flow Generation

I anticipate oil prices will begin to recover in the next few years. Given the portion of Exxon Mobil's profits tied to high oil prices, investors should be well rewarded.

Exxon Mobil, however, has several major growth projects underway. At the same time, the company continues to generate enough cash to keep its operations and growth flowing.

Exxon Mobil, like all other oil majors, has had a fairly difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company has lost its famed triple-A credit rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is the largest publicly traded oil and gas company in the world with a market cap of just under $350 billion. The company has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, despite recent recoveries in stock prices. However, as we will see throughout this article, Exxon Mobil had strong second quarter results, significant growth potential, and strong financials that make it a good investment in this recovering oil environment.

Exxon Mobil Refinery - Huffington Post

Exxon Mobil Second Quarter Results

Exxon Mobil, despite its difficult time since the start of the oil crash, had very impressive 2Q 2017 results.

Exxon Mobil Second Quarter Earnings - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil had 2Q 2017 earnings of $3.4 billion dollars which comes out to $0.78 per share. This comes out to annualized earnings of roughly $3.12 per share, or a P/E ratio of just over 25. While that might seem high, given that this is approximately equal to the present P/E ratio of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY), and oil prices have yet to recover, we can see that Exxon Mobil's earnings remain high for the present oil environment.

However, despite these impressive earnings, $3.3 billion of Exxon Mobil's earnings were used up as shareholder distributions and the company had an additional $3.9 billion of capital expenditures. Overall, the company had $7.1 billion of cash flow from operations and asset sales, just under the company's $7.2 billion of earnings and capital expenditures.

Looking at Exxon Mobil's financials, which we will discuss in additional detail later, the company had $4.0 billion in cash and $41.9 billion in debt at the end of the quarter. This results in a net debt position of $37.9 billion equivalent to a debt to capitalization ratio of just under 12%. That is fairly low and means that Exxon Mobil maintains the capacity to raise significant cash through debt should it choose to do so.

Exxon Mobil Second Quarter Earnings Increase - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Looking at the earnings compared to the same quarter a year ago, and we can see that Exxon Mobil's earnings almost doubled over the past year. The majority of this increase was the result of a significant increase in the company's upstream earnings from low prices last year. However, all of the company's segments saw their profits increase with the exception of the company's chemical earnings.

As a result, we can see that if oil prices continue to recover, Exxon Mobil's earnings should continue to increase in sidestep. Given that oil prices still have significant room for improvement, Exxon Mobil's earnings also have significant room to increase.

Exxon Mobil Growth Potential

Now that we have discussed Exxon Mobil's impressive 2Q 2017 earnings, let's continue by discussing Exxon Mobil's growth potential.

Exxon Mobil Guyana-Suriname Project - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil's Guyana-Suriname project is a 14 million gross acre oil development project. The company recently signed a PSC for block 59 and is continuing to gather additional seismic data. The company's Payara-2 success confirms oil and the company anticipates 2.3-2.8 billion barrels of recoverable resources in the Stabroek Block along from several discoveries in the region. The company plans additional tests in 2017 that could potentially add billions of resources to the company's oil.

That means that this region has the potential to increase Exxon Mobil's oil reserves by the double digits.

Exxon Mobil Liza Project - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has also continued to develop its Liza development which it is taking from discovery (in 2015) to production in just 5 years. The company decided on a Phase 1 final investment decision this last quarter and anticipates the floating production storage and offloading vessel in this region will produce roughly 120 thousand barrels per day of oil. Even with Exxon Mobil's enormous size, this development will represent a several percent increase in the company's production.

More importantly, Exxon Mobil's Liza development is cheap oil. The resources as a development cost of less than $10/barrel and provides double digit discounted cash flow returns at $40 per barrel. Exxon Mobil is also looking at research to develop phase 2 of the project. Phase 2 should provide the company with even more low cost production, so it'll be exciting to see what comes from this project.

Exxon Mobil Permian Shale Investments - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Last in terms of Exxon Mobil's upstream growth potential is the company's Permian shale assets. Shale oil was traditionally seen as something saved for a new breed of rapidly growing new American oil companies. However, as profits began to come, companies took notice, and Exxon Mobil, by virtue of its immense financial capabilities and technological prowess has managed to quickly build a significant position in shale oil.

Exxon Mobil has more than 180 horizontal wells producing in Midland shale with incredibly low development costs of just $7/barrel. The company currently has 16 operating rigs in the Permian Basin production more than 165 thousand barrels per day of production across 1.8 million acres. The company, however, has 16 operating rigs and that number is likely to grow. That means the company's Permian Basin production should likely grow.

The company is also scaling up in the Delaware Basin where continuous acreage means the company can drill longer wells (which tend to have the best cost efficiency). Exxon Mobil currently has infrastructure planning underway, however, the company anticipates project development costs of just $5-7 per barrel, costs that mean this region will likely be very profitable in all oil environments.

Exxon Mobil Jurong Aromatics Acquisition - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil also anticipates some growth in its chemical division. Keep in mind from above that the company's chemical division was the only division of the company that saw profits decrease over the past year. As a result, any developments here might take a longer time to show a reward for shareholders. However, Exxon Mobil has acquired assets of Jurong Aromatics Corporation that will increased fuels capacity by 65 thousand barrels per day.

Exxon Mobil plans to use cost-competitive growth along with synergies to achieve additional profits from this acquisition, which it anticipates should grow by the end of this year. This will provide Exxon Mobil with some respectable growth in this sector.

Exxon Mobil Strong Financials

On top of Exxon Mobil's growth potential and the company's respectable 2Q 2017 results, the company also has very strong financials overall.

Exxon Mobil Sources of Cash and Spending - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Looking at Exxon Mobil's 2017 sources and uses of cash, we can see that Exxon Mobil earned $15.2 billion in cash from asset sales along with another $0.8 billion from asset sales. From this, the company managed to build its cash by $0.3 billion meaning that for starters, only $0.5 billion of Exxon Mobil's expenses 2017 to date were not covered by its cash flow from operations.

From an expenses point of view, Exxon Mobil's largest expenses were $6.4 billion of dividends with another $7.5 billion PP&E adds/investment (property plants & equipment adds/investment). Exxon Mobil also had an additional $1.8 billion in dividend expenses. Overall, this helps to highlight Exxon Mobil's strong operations by showing how the company can cover most of its expenses with cash from operations.

On the right, Exxon Mobil highlights its dividend coverage showing us that the company continues to generate more than enough cash to generate the entirety of its quarterly dividend which it increased recently. However, we also see that Exxon Mobil's cash flow has fallen slightly recently. This is due to the recent drop in oil prices, but also gives an idea of how significantly the company's cash flow will recover when oil prices too.

Oil Major Capitalization and Debt Profile - Energy Fuse

Looking at an overall comparison of total capitalization of oil majors as opposed to their leverage we can see that Exxon Mobil is by far the largest and least leveraged of its peers. Given that Exxon Mobil's peers are the dominant oil companies in the world, this shows how the company has arguably stronger financials than any other publicly traded oil company in the world making it the most likely to survive the oil crash.

That makes Exxon Mobil one of the safest companies to buy during the oil crash.

Recovering Oil Market

We have thoroughly discussed Exxon Mobil's impressive 2Q 2017 results, the company's impressive assets, and the company's overall strong financials. Let's conclude by discussing the recovering oil market.

Oil Market Recoveries - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

As we can see above, crude prices started their fall in mid-2014 at more than $100 per barrel (not shown). From that point, they continued steadily downwards to an early-2016 low of just under $30 per barrel. From there oil prices recovered fairly quickly to $50 per barrel and have bounced around that region ever since, with a dip recently that has led to a small decline in the stock prices of many oil companies.

However, the world is continuing to grow, and as a result of that growth, demand for natural gas and oil continues to grow. Demand continues to grow in all major countries as they switch away from oil production and global rig count has increased with margins increasing across the board. That means that, as prices continue their slow recovery, Exxon Mobil should see its profits continue to recover.

Oil Supply and Demand Balance - Ask Ja Energy

Looking at the specifics of the oil demand/supply balance until 4Q 2017, we can see that the oil surplus first began in 3Q 2013, but it took 3 quarters for prices to begin falling in mid-2014. From that point, it took another 6 quarters for prices to hit what was widely viewed as their bottom in early-2016. Since then prices have begun their gradual recovery but are still less than half of their pre-crash highs.

However, the oil surplus is anticipated to end soon. Following this logic, and assuming a similar amount of time for oil prices to begin to recover quickly, we can assuming that the oil price recovery will begin in earnest in mid to late-2018. Along with this recovery will come significant growth in profits for Exxon Mobil and significant growth in the company's stock price.

The fact that this recovery is expected to begin soon shows why now is the right time to buy Exxon Mobil.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil, like all other oil majors, has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The crash has been so intense that it caused Exxon Mobil to lose its famed triple-A credit rating. Despite these difficulties, the company has been working to maintain financial strength while continuing its growth. Exxon Mobil had strong 2Q earnings and continues to cover its expenses.

On top of this, Exxon Mobil has strong growth ahead with several promising projects. These are all projects that can individually increase Exxon Mobil's overall production by mid-single digits leading to double-digit increases in production overall. This, combined with the fact that oil markets are anticipated to begin recovering in the next few years, show how Exxon Mobil is a good investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.