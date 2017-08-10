ING: Has The Story Changed?

ING (ING) comfortably beat consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue, mainly due to higher-than-expected fees & commissions. However, despite the beat, the stock declined by 3%, in what traders called a knee-jerk reaction. In our view, the market is concerned around ING’s NIM (net interest margin), higher operating costs and a slight up-tick in provisioning charges.

ING’s NIM declined by 1bps q/q, mainly due to a negative impact from lower revenues within the bank's Financial Markets division.

Source: Company data

Notably, ING cut its deposit rates in 2Q. However, lower funding costs failed to offset weaker Financial Markets' revenues. As such, there was also some pressure on the bank’s lending margins.

Source: Company data

Although the bank’s NIM was down on a sequential basis, its NII increased thanks to continued credit growth. ING has been prioritizing its NIM since the global financial crisis and we believe the bank is now just refocusing a little towards volume growth. As a result, while lower lending margins did come as surprise, we remain comfortable on ING’s NII. As the chart above shows, there is now little room to decrease deposit costs further, however we expect solid volume growth to offset margin pressure. More importantly, ING delivered stellar fee growth in Q2, which, in our view, was the main positive takeaway from the results. F&C income grew by 17% y/y driven by almost all segments and products. To sum up, solid loan growth and F&C income should support ING’s top-line.

Source: Company data

Higher operating costs were another reason why market reacted negatively to the results. ING’s costs increased y/y and the bank’s cost-income ratio deteriorated from 49.1% in 2Q16 to 51.0% in 2Q17. However the increase was driven by a one-off item. ING remains well on track to meet its target of a 50-52% cost/income ratio.

Source: Company data

Loan loss provisions increased unexpectedly in 2Q. ING attributed this to “higher risk costs for some larger files in Structured Finance”. In our view, that should be also viewed as a non-recurring item. ING’s credit quality remains strong with the bank’s cost of risk running at just 30bps of average RWA.

Source: Company data

The CET1 ratio was stable q/q and printed at an impressive 14.5%. ING declared a dividend of EUR 0.24 per ordinary share, unchanged from the 2016 interim dividend.

Source: Company data

Bottom line

At first glance, it was a messy set of results as ING’s 2Q was affected by several negative one-offs, including higher operating costs, volatile Financial Markets' NII and a slight increase in provisioning charges. That being said, the bank delivered a quality revenue beat driven by stronger fees and commissions. We remain comfortable on the bank’s top-line as solid loan growth and F&C income growth should offset margin pressure. ING remains a structural growth story with a double-digit return on equity, a 14.5% CET and a 4.5% dividend yield. Importantly, the stock should also benefit from rising rates in Europe. Remain long and add on pullbacks.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage on ING and other global banks. If you would like to receive our articles, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

