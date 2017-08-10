DryShips Inc.: Another Sell-Off In The Cards?

$1.77 is near the $1.76 Tuesday August 1st high close from last week, which was followed by a significant amount of Kalani selling and a 24% decline on August 2nd.

Trading in DryShips Inc. (DRYS) started in a desultory fashion this week as the stock experienced its typical Monday sell-off on August 7th, down 5.1% (see table below) on light volume of about 6.6 million. As noted in the table, the 5.1% was on the low end of the sell-offs experienced during the last 8 weeks and the low 6.6 million suggested there was little selling from Kalani and little conviction from the market.

Monday Selling Pressure % Declines August 7th -5.1% July 31st -10.0% July 24th -23.0% July 17th -7.3% July 10th -12.8% July 3rd -18.9% June 26th -4.3% June 19th -32.0%

Beginning Tuesday August 8th, DRYS commenced a rally finishing up 24% from its $1.30 Monday close to a $1.77 on Wednesday close. The $1.77 closing price is near the $1.76 Tuesday August 1st high close from last week, which was followed by a significant amount of Kalani selling and a 24% decline on August 2nd. This sets up tomorrow, August 11th as a crucial trading day. Will DRYS push into the market and sell a significant amount of stock at the same price that triggered significant selling last week? Has DRYS really turned over a new leaf and will it limit its issuance in order to support the price?

The one thing that has evolved from last week is the size of the remaining equity issuance as a percentage of current EMV. The following table calculates an estimate of equity issuance this week and an estimate of EMV based on estimated shares outstanding and the closing price at August 10th.

DryShips Inc Equity Issuance Estimate (millions) Shares Traded August 7th -August 10th 46.438 Estimate of VWAP $1.50 Issuance Discount to VWAP 6% Assumed Average Issuance Price 1.41 Percentage of Volume Issued 5% 6% 7% Estimated Equity Issuance 3.48 4.18 4.88 Remaining Equity Issuance August 4th 32.9 Estimated Remaining Equity Issuance @ August 10th 29.42 28.72 28.02 August 10th Close $1.77 Estimated Shares O/S @ August 10th 33.12 33.44 33.75 Estimated EMV @ August 10th $58.63 $59.18 $59.74 Remaining Equity Issuance as % of EMV 50.2% 48.5% 46.9%

As noted in the table, assuming light issuance of 5% of volume traded this week, remaining equity issuance is approximately 50% of the estimated EMV at August 10th. This is new territory during the issuance under the current Prospectus Supplement. The downward selling pressure on the stock will be significantly less with remaining equity issuance at 50% of EMV than what was experienced last week. Will it result in the stock holding in at levels around $1.77? Tomorrow will be a very interesting day. It will tell us a lot about DRYS issuance strategy. If Kalani comes into the market and dumps stock tomorrow, I think the price should hold at or near $1.45 to $1.50.

Earnings Release

Still no announcement of the Q2 earnings release date. Given the magnitude of equity issuance and ship purchases and frequency of stock splits during the quarter, perhaps it is not a surprise. Is it possible that there may be disclosure issues due to the lawsuits, GE ownership through open market purchases, preferred voting rights, or a myriad of other possible issues? We shall see. If we don't have an announcement by next Monday, I will start to become a bit suspicious.

Conclusion

DRYS closed at $1.77 on August 10th, still within the trading range of when previous reverse stock splits have been announced but approaching the high end of the range. With the estimated remaining equity issuance under the current Prospectus Supplement possibly declining to 50% of DRYS estimated EMV at August 10th, the probability of another reverse split has continued to decline. DRYS management, however, has proven to be callously indifferent to shareholders and completely untrustworthy, so the risk remains very real. DRYS management may have ulterior motives to pursuing an additional split. To be short the stock at these levels, however, you must be convinced that the DRYS will execute another reverse split, and soon, and that the Company has not embarked on an issuance strategy designed to support the current stock price. These are very tough calls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRYS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.