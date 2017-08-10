First Republic Bank: What's Driving The Surge In The Stock

In this second of a two-article analysis, we'll analyze the net interest income of First Republic and compare the results to other regional banks.

First Republic Bank's net interest income and non interest income growth have in part, driven the stock to over $100.

The stock price for First Republic Bank is up over 40% in the past year and the appreciation has been driven primarily by two income streams; the bank's net interest income (from lending) and non interest income (fee income).

FRC data by YCharts

In this article, we'll compare and analyze the income streams of First Republic Bank (FRC) following their earnings reports for Q2 and compare how the bank has done versus its peers.

We'll also compare FRC to its peers including M&T Bank (MTB), KeyCorp (KEY), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), Zions Bancorporation (ZION), Citizens Financial Group (CFG), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

A few of the financial metrics that we'll analyze include net interest income, non interest income, and net interest margin.



Non interest income:

Non interest income came in at $109M for the quarter according to the bank's earnings report and was up by 17.00% compared to this time last year.

Positive non interest income growth means the bank is earning more income from fees including overdraft fees, credit card fees, deposit account, and loan fees.

The 17% growth rate helps the bank diversify their income stream avoiding an over reliance on loan growth.

Net interest income:



Net interest income measures the profit made from lending (revenue) vs. what the bank pays depositors in interest (expense).

Net interest income compared with peer banks:

The net interest income of $532M and was up by 20.50% compared to this time last year.

Positive net interest income growth means the bank is earning more revenue on their loan spreads.

In comparing FRC's NII to peer banks, the figure comes in at the low end of the range of the peer banks. Only Zions Bancorporation had lower net interest income for the quarter.

In fairness, FRC splits their focus between wealth management services and banking services. As a result, the bank has a lower NII due to lower loan volumes than most of the banks.



However, First Republic's growth rate for NII tells a different story.

Net interest income percentage gains:

NII has increased by 20.00% since the end of June of last year and is second only to Huntington and KeyCorp for banks of comparable size in the peer group.

and is second only to Huntington and KeyCorp for banks of comparable size in the peer group.

As a result, the 20% growth in NII for FRC is impressive and net interest income growth is largely the reason behind the stock's 46% surge in the past year.

And with the potential for rising yields and improved economic growth, the First Republic's NII should continue to grow in the coming months.

Net interest margin:

Measures the profitability of a bank's investing and lending activities.

NIM factors in interest income from loans and investments and strips out interest expenses (like paying depositors) and is shown as a percentage of the bank's assets.

It's important to note that NIM doesn't measure the bank's overall profitability, NIM only measures the interest related activities of a bank. For example, it doesn't include fee income.

The net interest margin for FRC was 3.16% at the end of the quarter compared to the NIM of 3.19% for the industry according to the FDIC.

FRC is only -0.03% below the net interest margin industry average.

The yield curve and regional banks:

Since loan rates are tied to the 10-year Treasury yield, any rise in yields typically leads to higher earnings for banks. This correlation exists because the 10-year yield is used as a benchmark for mortgages and other lending products.

As yields rise, the bank charges higher loan rates while very often maintaining the same rates it pays depositors. In short, a loan for a bank is an income stream while a customer's deposit is an expense.

As you can imagine, bank stocks like FRC correlate very tightly with the rise and fall in the 10-year Treasury yield.

FRC data by YCharts

On reason for the correlation is that regional banks don't typically have assets or branches overseas. As a result, regional banks do well when the U.S. economy does well.

The yield curve was challenging in Q2.

As we can see below, the 10-year yield struggled to get over 2.4% while the two-year yield remains unimpressive despite the Fed hiking rates both in March and June.

Typically, the two-year yield moves as a result of Fed action, while the 10-year trades off long-term inflation and growth expectations. As growth expectations have waned over the last few months, yields have come down and in the process, stalling the bank rally.



Given the challenging yield environment in Q2, the fact that FRC posted a 20.50% increase in Q2 NII is a very good sign.

Also, the 17% growth rate in non interest income helped to balance the company's income stream in a yield challenged market.

Key Takeaways And Highlights:

While there are many factors that drive stock prices, net interest income and non interest income are two of the key drivers behind First Republic's stock price ascent over the past year.

With NII at $532M, only one bank had a lower NII in the peer group. However, the total number doesn't tell the whole story. Net interest income was up by 20.50% for the quarter.

only one bank had a lower NII in the peer group. However, the total number doesn't tell the whole story. for the quarter. With net interest income trending higher, the stock should perform well if Treasury yields rise in the coming months.

The non interest income growth of 17% is a solid performance and fee income, particularly from wealth management services should help the company weather any low yield environments.

is a solid performance and fee income, particularly from wealth management services should help the company weather any low yield environments. Also, FRC has roughly $2.5B in cash and investments which is more than most of the banks with a similar size market capitalization. The cash on the balance sheet shows the bank should have no problem meeting its dividend obligations.

From a risk management standpoint, please monitor the net interest margin and the NII growth rate for improvement in the coming months.

In my earlier article, I wrote about the high P/E valuation for First Republic and in my opinion, I think the stock may face a pullback if the NII growth fails to justify the high valuations of the stock price . In other words, it's possible much of the expected NII growth has already been priced into the stock.

for First Republic and in my opinion, I think . In other words, it's possible much of the expected NII growth has already been priced into the stock. As a result, FRC may have a tough time meeting those lofty expectations especially considering the bank just missed their Q2 earnings estimates. The bank should do well in the long-term, but the stock may endure a correction in valuation in the short-term.

The NII growth rate should be monitored in the coming months to be sure there are no issues with their loan book.

Of course, much of the outcome depends on how well the U.S. economy performs in the next few months.

A few key economic indicators to watch are:

U.S. GDP growth (Gross Domestic Product) which was 2.6% for Q2.

Housing starts and home building stocks for indications on new construction of homes.

Both the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields since profitability and the stock price will be impacted by volatility in yields.

We will likely need to see improved U.S. economic growth, improved industry-wide loan demand, and as a result, higher yields. A rising growth and rising yield environment should bolster First Republic's bottom line and the stock price.

Good luck out there.

Author's note: If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on banks, equities, and commodities, please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts"to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.