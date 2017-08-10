CALF And ICOW: 2 New Cash Cows

The two funds appply Pacer's "Cash Cow" strategy to the S&P SmallCap 600 and FTSE Developed ex-US Indexes.

A look at two recently launched ETFs from Pacer Financial.

In my two recent articles I discussed in detail the Pacer Cash Cow series of ETFs, in particular the Pacer Global Cash Cow ETF (GCOW) and the Pacer US Cash Cow ETF (COWZ).

The two relatively new ETFs have seemed to have found a footing in the ETF marketplace and were able to raise meaningful capital, especially for a relatively young firm entering the space. The "Cash Cows" series of ETFs are "smart beta" ETFs which aim to provide a strategy to traditional index investing.

Based on the success of the two aforementioned ETFs, Pacer has recently expanded the series with the launch of two new cash cows, (CALF) the Pacer Small Cap Cash Cow ETF and (ICOW) the Pacer International Cash Cow ETF.

In this introductory article, let's take a quick look at the funds and figure out if they are worth keeping an eye out for.

The Funds

CALF is the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The fund applies its cash cow index screening methodology to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and is tracked through the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index. The fund carries a .59% annual expense.

ICOW is the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF. This fund applies the cash cows methodology to the FTSE Developed ex-US Index and carries a .65% expense ratio. The fund's index is the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index.

Interestingly the two funds have a slightly higher expense ratios than the two existing funds.

Both funds were launched a little less than two months ago, on June 16th, 2017. As we are only about a month and a half into their existence, the capital raise has barely started.

CALF has raised approximately $3.6 million while the international cow, ICOW has raised $2.6 million.

Sales Pitch

If you are not currently familiar with the Cash Cows funds let's take a look.

The premise behind the strategy is to find healthier companies by screening and sorting them based on their free cash flow. More importantly, their free cash flow yield.

As per Pacer's marketing materials and FactSet data, free cash flow yield has historically provided investors with the highest returns with the fewest periods of negative trailing twelve month returns. (at least for the Russell 1000).

Furthermore, over the examined time period, the top 10% of the companies based on FCF yield provided the highest returns.

The way that it is accomplished is through first buying the highest quality companies, purchasing them when they are trading at a discount, which in turn can provide superior returns "through a more attractive upside/downside capture rate."

Strategy

The funds follow a 3 part strategy that starts with the broad index and then funnels down, or screens out for the final portfolio.

CALF starts with the S&P SmallCap 600 index. The securities are then ranked based on their trailing twelve month free cash flow yield. Pacer defined free cash flow yield as the free cash flow divided by its enterprise value. Some analytics firms quote free cash flow yield by dividing the FCF by its market cap, rather than enterprise value. If you are trying to duplicate the portfolio, take note. =)

Once the companies are ranked by their free cash flow yield, the top 100 companies are selected for the index, weight by their FCF yield but capped at 2% each.

Once the index is composed, it is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.

As we can see, by going through the process the final portfolio will tend to produce higher cash flow yielders that are also trading at a lower P/E ratio. As such, expect the portfolios to have a value tilt.

The strategy for the international cow is the same however in this fund only 500 companies get screened down to the 100 best.

Funds

So what do they look like?

CALF contains names most people are likely not familiar with. There are exceptions of course with companies such as Fossil Group (FOSL), Children's Place (PLCE) and DSW Inc. (DSW).

Taking a look at the portfolio statistics, we can estimate the portfolio will yield about 1%, quite good for a small cap fund.

The portfolio is currently at about an 18.57 P/E and at an extremely low .3694 Price to Sales and a 1.45x multiple for Price to Book.

The international fund is made up of the who's who of global firms such as BHP Billiton (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Sony Corp (SNE), Samsung Electronics, Fiat Chrysler and more.

One thing to note on the fund is that more than 40% of the holdings are currently Japanese firms.

Looking at the stats, we see an even "cheaper" fund which is at a 12.89 P/E. The average Price to Sales is .69 and a nearly identical price to book of 1.475.

Summary & Bottom Line

The two new funds, besides their AWESOME ticker symbols, present a logical extension of the Cash Cows series of funds.

While the two funds are brand new, the strategy seems sound and logical, particular for the presumably late position in the cycle.

I further believe that these funds are another solution for the potential FAANGs crisis as eloquently discussed in the recent article "Is 'FAANG' More Dangerous Than The '4 Horsemen' Of The Late 1990s And The 'Nifty Fifty' Of The Early 1970s?"

With that in mind, I am pretty much on-board with the international cow and will be examining it for a potential addition to my portfolio. I am however concerned with the small cap fund.

Contrary to the image of a baby calf, not all small caps are babies or new and emerging firms.

A small cap company is merely a firm whose market capitalization is between $400 million and $1.8 billion.

In order to be on that index, you do not need to grow from $5 million to $500 million. You can also end up on the index by shrinking from $5 billion down to $500 million. Thus the problem.

A company in decline may still be a high cash flow yielding company, but if the focus is on small cap value.... you just may be catching a falling knife.

Now I am sure there is a good possibility that an otherwise healthy company may grow from a small cap back to a mid cap or larger. Unfortunately though, a few of the names I have examined fit the former case, and not the later, large companies who are still healthy, yet have shrinking cash flows and are a small reflection of who they once were.

Where do I stand?

I think ICOW is a definite consideration for anyone who owns the Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA), Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU), iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund (ACWX), iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (EFA), Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) and the iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div ETF (IDV).

The small cap CALF will be of interest to investors of iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div ETF (IJR), SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY), Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VIOO), PowerShares Small Cap (XSLV), Schwab US Small Cap ETF (SCHA) and Vanguard Small-Cap Index ETF (VB). In general though, for small caps, much like fixed income, I don't believe passive ETFs are the most prudent solution for the asset class. For small caps, a knowledge manager needs to be the guide to pick out the rising stars from the crowd of falling knives while a passive index fund will be buying them all, both good and bad.

I hope this article was both helpful and and of interest. For more information about the fund, please visit the fund's website here.

For another ETF idea that is focused on quality, please take a look at "SGQI: Quality And Cash Flow."

