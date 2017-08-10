AT&T: Last Chance To Buy?

Over the last two decades, there have not been many mega-cap stocks behave in ways that are as erratic as what has been seen in AT&T, Inc. (T). What has been most surprising is the fact that this volatility was not a direct result of the 2008 financial crisis. Instead, the action has been guided by business models that have been forced to evolve in unpredictable ways. These are trends that could easily continue, given the seemingly constant political delays stalling a potential deal with Time Warner, Inc. (TWX) in the debate over whether we will actually see a sale of the CNN television news outlet.

It seems as though this will almost be a requirement in order for markets to see a strong push higher in AT&T. But with a business that is as diverse as this telecom titan, this should not be viewed as a deal-breaker for potentially bullish investors. Instead, dividend investors should be looking at this latest pullback in stock prices as an opportunity to start building long exposure. The 5.11% dividend yield is likely to be a major rarity in the macro environment that is currently building, and recent moves in the stock price itself suggest that there is a strong potential for gains as we head into next year.

When we are dealing with a company that has a global history as long as what is seen with AT&T, one of the most common questions deals with whether or not the company will be able to reinvent its businesses in ways that keep the stock relevant enough to attract new shareholders. The CNN deal with Time Warner does have the potential to accomplish this, given the fact that the news media itself has become a topic of heated debate for the first time in decades. The issue of objectivity in journalism (real news vs. ‘fake’ news) has been one of the most high-traffic discussions on Twitter (TWTR) and other social media outlets over the last year.



So if nothing else, these debates have offered a good deal of free advertising that should only build if/when the sales deal with Time Warner is actually able to gain government approval. Randall Stephenson, chairman and CEO of AT&T, has made his position on the subject relatively clear and it does look as though the company will continue to do all it can to acquire CNN as a means for keeping the company relevant in an otherwise uncertain telecom environment.



Earnings Table: AT&T

For dividend investors, all of this must be juxtaposed with the latest quarterly results that have been made public by the company. AT&T posted encouraging results in 2Q17, as earnings per share came in at $0.79 (against expectations of $0.73 per-share), while revenues were slightly better at $39.84 versus $39.79 expected. Additional positives were seen in wireless net adds, which posted at 2.8 million versus expectations of 1.08 million.

The market results have been somewhat subdued, however, as markets are now trading off of the $39.40 highs that we've seen initially. This pullback could be one of the last opportunities to get long at favorable levels if we do actually see progress in the political stalemate that is currently unfolding over the CNN deal.

AT&T Stock Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

From a price perspective, it should be understood that there are clear positives that are apparent in addition to the 5.11% dividend yield in the stock (which is obviously quite impressive on its own). Markets have recently broken the heavy resistance that we created during the previous stock market rallies in 2007, and this now opens the door for major moves higher in AT&T.

Rising values in the CCI indicator support the validity of these latest moves and unless we see a downside break in the long-term uptrend line, the bias will remain positive for the stock. All of this points to a very strong argument for buy positions at current levels as downside risk could ultimately be limited to the 35 area. Take the elevated dividend, and start building long positions in AT&T.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.