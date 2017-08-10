PCI Remains PIMCO's Best-Buy CEF

There are, however, questions about distribution coverage that loom over the fund's (and all of the PIMCO CEFs') near-term prospects.

I have written about PIMCO CEFs many times in my time writing on Seeking Alpha. I have held and continue to hold several of them. Over the years two of the funds have been particular favorites. These are PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) and PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI).

Readers who follow these funds will recall that about a year ago PIMCO made some changes in PCI. This moved it more in the direction of PDI’s investment strategies. At the time PCI had been carrying large discounts that dipped into the double digits at times, while PDI had become entrenched in premium territory. I voiced the opinion at the time that the changes and the premium/discount valuations made PCI a solid purchase and PIMCO’s best buy. As I noted then, I had sold a large portion of my PDI holdings and purchased PCI in its place (Retirement Income: Is PCI Today's Best Buy From PIMCO?).

Here is how these two funds have performed since:

Both have turned in impressive records. One can hardly say that PDI faltered, but PCI certainly was the fund to hold since last August. SPY is not a valid comparison for these two credit funds, but by putting them against SPY's bull market performance we can get some perspective on how strong the two funds' records are: SPY has put up a total return of 15.6% over this time frame.

Discount and Yield

We also see in the chart that PCI’s NAV has grown at twice the rate of PDI’s. Yet PCI is still priced at a discount (-2.75%) while PDI retains a 6% premium. In fact, PCI is the only PIMCO CEF that is not priced at a premium as shown in these next charts of the taxable CEFs from PIMCO.

PCI’s market yield is an impressive 8.7%. So what we get in PCI today is a fund that is paying 8.7%, has been growing NAV at an impressive rate and is the only discounted fund from what is arguably the top CEF sponsor for fixed-income funds.

Of course, along with the vast majority of CEFs PCI’s discount has been shrinking. Last November it touched a low point near -12%. But, unlike many CEFs, PCI can lay claim to having a good reason for its move away from that deep discount, as the NAV performance seen in the first set of charts attests.

Here is the set of taxable PIMCO CEFs showing Premium/Discount plotted against NAV yield.

The lack of that PIMCO-premium for PCI is correlated with its NAV yield, which remains the lowest among PIMCO's taxable CEFs. But investors get their yields on market cost, and at market that discount means PCI’s yield ranks eighth of the eleven funds.

UNII and Distribution Coverage

PIMCO reports distribution coverage for its CEFs on a monthly basis which is a level of transparency that sets it apart from nearly all other CEF sponsors. The most recent report lists PCI’s UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) at $0.04/share and distribution coverage through the end of the fund’s fiscal year (June 30, 2017) at 105%.

These are good numbers. However, the coverage has been falling off through the second half of the fiscal year. Rolling three- and six-month coverage ratios for PCI through the close of the fiscal year were 70 and 78%. PCI has returned a substantial year-end special distribution annually since its inception (Jan 2013), but the trend in distribution coverage would seem to argue against a similar special for 2017.

The trend toward lowered coverage ratios in recent months has been occurring across the board for the PIMCO CEFs. All but one of the funds (PCM) is below 100% for these coverage ratios. This is potentially a matter of concern and an item that bears continued watching.

Summary

It’s my view that PCI remains the top PIMCO fund to buy today, and as close to an essential holding as anything I know for an income portfolio. The one negative – the declining distribution coverage – is to some extent offset by the continuing increase in the fund’s NAV. Furthermore, the falling distribution coverage is not out of line in comparison to the other PIMCO funds with the single exception of PCM Fund (PCM), so I'm not inclined to get too concerned over the decline.

PCM’s high coverage does merit attention, but it couples that solid coverage with a hefty 10.8% premium. One can sometimes look at a premium and conclude that it may be acceptable because the fund's dynamics suggest that it may still have room to grow. But it seems unlikely to me that PCM’s premium will be growing in response to its attractive distribution coverage. The premium has already driven the fund’s NAV yield of 9.3% down to a market yield of 8.4%, second lowest of the PIMCO taxable funds. That is, of course, a solid yield and nothing to dismiss. But, at that level relative to the rest of the PIMCO offerings, I'd not be looking for meaningful increases in premium because that would move the yield percentage even lower. One might, however, anticipate a year-end special distribution if PCM's coverage trend continues.

Returning to PCI: a strong point in its favor is that it does carry a discount, uniquely so among all PIMCO CEFs. Over the past two days PCI has lost 2.9% at market which, pending the daily NAV update, should move the discount to near -3.5%, a level not seen since March of this year.

This price action may be in anticipation of PIMCO's July monthly coverage report which is due this week. If the trend continues it could drive PCI into an even deeper discount. On the other hand, all other metrics for the fund are good, so any signs of improvement may well reverse that price trend. It would be foolish to try to predict what is in the report. In any case it will have only short-term consequences. So, it’s my view that PCI remains a strong core holding for any high-yield income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.