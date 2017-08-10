Rentech's (RTK) CEO Keith Forman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rentech, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RTK)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Julie Cafarella - Vice President, Investor Relations

Keith Forman - President and CEO

Paul Summers - Chief Financial Officer

Welcome everyone to Rentech’s second quarter 2017 conference call. During this call, Keith Forman, President and CEO of Rentech will summarize our activities. Paul Summers, our Chief Financial Officer will give a financial review of the period. They will be available for questions at the end of our remarks.

Please be advised that certain information discussed on this conference call will contain forward-looking statements. They can be identified by the use of terms such as may, will, expect, believe and other comparable terms. You are cautioned that while forward-looking statements reflect our good faith, belief and best judgment based upon current information, they are not guarantees of future performance.

They are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and risk factors. We detail these factors from time-to-time in the company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this call are made as of August 10, 2017. Rentech does not revise or update these forward-looking statements except to the extent that it is required to do so under applicable laws.

Today's presentation also includes various non-GAAP financial measures. The disclosures related to these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in our 2017 second quarter earnings press release. You can find the release on our website.

Keith Forman

Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning. The second quarter continued to be challenging. Our consolidated results for the quarter were affected by lower revenues due to the previously announced sale of two Fulghum mills in May of this year, lower domestic processing volumes at existing mills, fewer South American export vessels and in-country sales, continued soft demand for retail Wood Pellets and lower Industrial Pellet sales due to the idling of the Wawa facility and reduced operating rates at the Atikokan facility.

Fulghum second quarter revenues were lower by 16%, as compared to 2Q of 2016. U.S. revenues, which were down 11% year-over-year, were negatively impacted by the sale of the two mills in May of 2017 and lower processing volumes at other U.S. mills.

South America sales were down 21% in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to the prior year due to fewer chip sales to Asia. We expect these sales to continue to pick up throughout the year, but overall to be lower than in 2016. Lower in-country biomass product sales also contributed to the decline of South America revenues.

This month a customer notified Fulghum of the exercise of its purchase option for six of Fulghum's chip mills. We are in discussions with the customer to enter into new operating agreements that would allow Fulghum to continue to operate the mills once they are transferred to the customer.

When the sale of the mills is completed, we expect to receive a one-time cash payment of approximately $5 million. The sales proceeds will be used to pay off the underlying debt on the mills with any remaining proceeds being offered to GSO as prepayment under the terms of our term loan.

At NEWP, sales volumes were down 8% in the second quarter, as compared to the prior year period. Retail Wood Pellet demand continues to be negatively impacted by relatively warm weather, continued depressed prices for competing heating fuels and changes in consumer buying patterns, whereby the consumer now makes purchases on an eye -- on an as needed basis. In addition, year-over-year sales prices continued their downward trend.

Industrial Wood Pellet sales were significantly lower in the second quarter as compared to the prior year period, due to the idling of the Wawa facility earlier this year and reduced operating rates at the Atikokan facility.

We shipped approximately 11,000 metric tons of pellets to OPG in 2Q of this year, fulfilling our contractual obligations for the period. In April, we ship to Drax most of Wawa's remaining pellet inventory of approximately 12,000 metric tons, this compares to 46,000 metric tons ship to Drax in 2Q of last year.

We are currently negotiating with Drax to cancel the remaining shipments for 2017, while we cannot make a determination if any penalties will be associated with future changes to the contract, amendments made to the contract thus far this year did not result in monetary penalties to Drax.

Turning to unallocated corporate SG&A expenses, our cost savings efforts continue to drive consolidated year-over-year comparisons lower by 33%. We achieved these savings even though no overhead costs were allocated to Industrial Wood Pellets this quarter. Allocations totaled $900,000 in 2Q of 2016.

Paul will now take us through the financials in more detail.

Paul Summers

Thanks, Keith, and hello, everyone. As Keith mentioned, revenues were lower across all business segments in the second quarter. Second quarter net profits declined at Fulghum and NEWP primarily due to lower sales, while net loss improved at our Canadian operations due to the idling of the Wawa facility and the restructured operations at Atikokan. Rentech’s consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2017 totaled approximately $24.7 million, down 22% versus Q2 of 2016.

Sales at Fulghum were lower due to the previously mentioned sale of two mills in May of 2017, lower processing volumes at our other U.S. mills and lower South American revenues. Revenues at NEWP declined by approximately $300,000 over last year, due to lower sales volumes and prices resulting from continue warm weather and low prices for competing fuels. Industrial Wood Pellet revenues in Q2 were also lower than last year due to lower volumes into Drax as a result of the idling of the Wawa facility and reduced production at Atikokan.

Our total gross loss for Q2 was down $1 million, compared to the second quarter of last year. As mentioned, this was primarily due to a reduction in our losses at our Canadian operations, but offset by lower profitability at both Fulghum and NEWP.

Fulghum gross profit margin of Q2 of 2017 was 8%, as compared to 14% in Q2 of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to lost profits resulting from the previously mentioned sale of the two U.S. mills, lower volumes at other domestic mills, lower South American sales and an increase in repairs and maintenance expenses for our mills in South America.

NEWP’s gross loss margin was 11% for Q2 of 2017, as compared to gross profit margin of 13% for the second quarter of last year. The decline was due to lower sales prices, higher depreciation expense and charges relating to scaling back production in Q2 of 2017.

Canada’s gross loss margin improved by 30%, primarily due to the idling of operations at Wawa, the restructured operations at Atikokan and a related $4.3 million reduction in inventory write-downs quarter-over-quarter.

Our total consolidated SG&A expense across all business segments were down 21% in Q2 of this year compared to last. As Keith mentioned, corporate and allocated overhead was lower by $1.6 million or 33% due to our cost savings efforts, if we added back the allocations to the Industrial Wood Pellet segment, which occurred in Q2 of last year, corporate and allocated overhead savings would have $2.5 million or 44% lower.

NEWP’s SG&A expenses were lower by 17%. Fulghum’s SG&A expenses were up by 21% or $248,000 year-over-year. Personnel costs caused primarily by a reclassification of certain employees from cost of goods sold to SG&A were the main driver in South America. Increases in employee benefits insurance, as well as the cost of moving to outsourced payroll drove up expenses in the U.S.

We continue to monitor whether the increase in costs related to employee benefits insurance in the U.S. will normalize over the remainder of the year and intend to realize cost savings related to payroll over the longer term.

Industrial Pellet SG&A expenses were lower by 13% due to the idling of the Wawa facility and the absence of the overhead allocations to the segment. SG&A savings in the segment were partially offset by an accrual of approximately $800,000 for estimated penalties to CN.

Turning to the balance sheet, Rentech's consolidated cash balance as of June 30th was $19 million. The pretax value of our approximately 7.2 million units of CVR Partners, which serve as collateral for the GSO debt was approximately $23.2 million as of yesterday's close.

The carrying value on these units on our balance sheet was impaired by $26.7 million in the second quarter. The impairment was a result of the decline in the value of the units, which was determined to be other than temporary from an accounting perspective.

During the quarter, we prepaid $5.1 million of principal on the GSO debt, with net proceeds from the sale of the two Fulghum mills. Our total debt obligations as of June 30th were $113.5 million. This includes $47.2 million of debt owed to GSO, $21.8 million at Fulghum U.S., $16.7 million at Fulghum South America, $42.2 million at NEWP and $13.6 million related to the Port facility in Québec City.

I will now turn it back to Keith to wrap things up.

Keith Forman

Before we open the line to Q&A, I wanted to remind investors, we remain actively engaged with our advisors in the strategic alternatives review process. We continue discussions with multiple parties regarding several potential outcomes. We cannot guarantee that the process will result in a successful transaction or transactions. We will not be able to answer any specific questions about the process on today's call. Operator?

