SolarEdge: Cutting-Edge Technology Overpowers Short-Term Pressure

On Tuesday, Aug. 2nd, SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) released an impressive earnings report for the second quarter. The company reported record revenue of $136.1 million, a 9% increase Y/Y, and $0.5 earnings per share up from $0.39 for the quarter ending June 30th, 2016. The company's gross margin of 34.6% is up from 33.6% Q/Q and 31.4% Y/Y. SolarEdge continues to show strong growth.

I have a very bullish outlook on the solar industry in the long run, especially as energy storage technologies become more effective and affordable. My optimism on SolarEdge is driven by three key factors:

A cutting-edge technology in a fast-growing industry. A commitment to R&D investment to both cut costs and expand and improve its product line. Expansion in market size and market share.

Cutting-Edge Technology

SolarEdge produces module-level optimizers and inverters for PV systems. These optimizers improve the efficiency of these systems by monitoring the maximum power point of each individual module. They are able to optimize power output in the event of uneven production (i.e., shadows, modules are facing different directions). SolarEdge also provides monitoring portals for easy maintenance and shut-down. As CEO Guy Sella announced in last week's earnings call, the company's new S-Series optimizer will be equipped with safety features that detect heat abnormalities and trigger automatic shutdown. Updated fire regulations in the United States, soon to be ubiquitous, will require this easy shut-down as a safety measure. More installers will choose to implement the SolarEdge system because it no longer just decrease installation costs, but satisfies a necessary requirement.

This graph illustrates the enormous declines in installed solar price per watt over the past few years, and GTM research expects these price declines to continue over the next five years. Price declines will further bring solar energy toward grid parity in many parts of the world, prompting greater investment. Not only will more solar PV systems be installed, but module-level technologies will become a more cost-effective method for improving system efficiencies. This is true especially with residential PV systems, where the cost per kWh produced is higher.

The biggest deterrent to installing optimizers at the moment is the cost relative to added efficiency. An automatic fire prevention system simplifies compliance with these regulations and will become an added benefit for customers, but PV system owners want to see their investment pay off sooner. The opportunity to generate more energy for the same price will increase the number of buyers, all else equal.

R&D Investment

SolarEdge cost decreases accompany these expected decreases in the cost per watt of solar modules. The 320 basis point gross margin improvement Y/Y comes amid a 38% R&D spending increase to $12.7 million. While some of the Q/Q margin increase can be attributed to a stronger euro, it's clear the company is succeeding in reducing costs. A strong cash position of $113 million, up 53% Y/Y, not only shows that the company is reaping the benefits of its research but that it has the resources to continue cutting costs and developing innovative products. This is the key to increasing revenues in already-tapped markets like the United States and Europe and will drive increased sales much in the same way that cost per watt decreases will.

The company has improved on its optimizer and inverter capabilities with the S-Series and Three Phase Inverters. The Three Phase Inverter, with its larger capacity, opens SolarEdge up to utility-scale applications, an important market for the company to expand into. Larger commercial and utility-scale applications led the way in worldwide growth last year, and this remains a relatively untapped market for module-level technology providers. SolarEdge recently unveiled its Level 2 EV charger as well, promising a grid/solar hybrid charging station for electric vehicles that charges 6 times faster than traditional Level 1 chargers.

EV sales and investments are soaring, and some estimate that sales could reach as high as 450 million by 2035. The Level 2 charger provides a fast and energy efficient solution to the one of the biggest problems with EVs in their current state. EV owners that install residential solar systems might be able to bundle a Level 2 charger into their optimizer system to save money, but this product appeals even to those without solar panels. With this product, SolarEdge diversifies to those without PV systems, increasing revenue opportunities and mitigating risk due to downturns in PV system sales.

Market Expansion

Sella noted "positive momentum in other markets such as Japan, Australia and India, where our newly established team is engaged in developing large commercial opportunities." SolarEdge's presence in these rapidly expanding solar markets, particularly in the case of India, bodes well for the company's future revenue prospects. The company opened a new office in Bangalore this past spring with the goal of expanding its footprint in the region. Not only is India one of the fastest-growing energy consumers in the world with a large generation vs. consumption gap that needs to be filled, but it also has strong potential for solar energy production in a hot and sunny region.

SolarEdge does face competition from companies such as Huawei and Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH). However, analyst Colin Rusch expects Huawei to introduce its optimizer to market by late 2018 at the earliest, and Enphase has struggled to hold on to its own market share, much less expand. Revenues decreased from 2015 to 2016 as SolarEdge increased its revenue by 50%. Enphase stock has fallen almost 14% YTD, with operating loss more than tripling from 2015 to 2016.

SolarEdge optimizer efficiency already sits between 98% and 98.5%, and the company hopes raise efficiencies to 99% in the near future. 100% efficiency for these devices is technically unachievable, and SolarEdge's numbers are difficult to improve upon. This deters companies from attempting to overtake it with a better product and makes it hard for already established competitors, even if they develop comparable products at comparable prices, to steal SolarEdge's established market share. Enphase's struggles prove that optimizers are more favorable among installers and consumers, and SolarEdge dominates the optimizer market.

Threats

In a June 30th article, Seeking Alpha writer Mary Jane Fountain argues that SolarEdge has been extremely overbought in recent months, and notes that the stock price may find resistance at the $27.5 level. As of the writing of this article, shares were trading at $27.6, down from around $28.5 after a post-earnings run-up. Since Jan. 3rd, shares are up 128%. The Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) is up 34% YTD. Solar stocks as a whole have seen a huge run-up in recent months, driven by the prospect of a Trump solar wall and increased purchases of solar panels due to fears of the Suniva trade petition resulting in tariffs on foreign modules. I agree that the stock is overvalued at its current level and faces the prospect of a correction at current levels.

GTM Research reports that the proposed tariff could cut U.S. solar installations by two-thirds. The U.S. market made up 54% of SolarEdge's revenues in Q2, so an imposed tariff would devastate the company. However, it is unlikely that this will occur. Approximately 260,000 Americans work in PV, the majority of which work in installation. The International Trade Commission cannot ignore the thousands of jobs that would be lost should the tariffs take effect.

Even if the ITC recommends tariffs, I expect President Trump will not implement them. Though he has championed protectionist policies for U.S. industries, he has also asserted that the solar industry does not need government protection. Allowing the tariff would alienate many of his core supporters in fossil fuel industries, not to mention the climate-change deniers who back him. I believe that the potential issues associated with supporting the solar industry will lead the administration to do nothing.

My opinion is that the rapid increases in solar stock prices warrant a short-term correction. Even still, the run-up in SolarEdge's share price has been met with increases in earnings to match. The company's twelve month trailing P/E ratio, with an EPS of $1.69, is 16.51, compared to the 14.91 average P/E ratio of the Guggenheim Solar ETF. At a 14.91 P/E ratio, shares would be worth $25.2. However, I would expect the SolarEdge P/E ratio to be slightly above average as the industry leader in module-level technologies. Over the past two trading days, shares fell 1% and 1.6%, respectively, on above average volume, indicating a reverse in short-term investor sentiment.

I expect solar stocks to take a turn downward given this reversing investor sentiment, but to nowhere near January levels. For an extended period solar stocks were undervalued given concerns over cheap fossil fuel prices, and true industry valuations are much closer to current levels. Unwarranted concerns about the Suniva petition may weigh on the share price ahead of the Sept. 22nd deadline for the ITC to determine whether some sort of action may be necessary. I'll be looking to wait out short-term pressures and buy anywhere below the $25.5 level, 7.6% below current prices. Otherwise, I'll be looking for another upward reversal with average to above average volumes, signaling a continuation of strong investor sentiment.

Conclusion

SolarEdge has industry-leading technology and has the cash standing to continue to improve and diversify its product line for the foreseeable future. Its moves into battery systems and EV chargers have set the company up for leadership in the emerging solar energy systems industry, particularly in residential solar. Its market share is secure. The share price currently faces downward pressure after a prolonged uptrend, and I'll be waiting out any near-term correction before picking up shares. Even still, the company's earnings and revenue growth supports the rise in share price. SolarEdge is poised for strong future growth.

