GNC: The Shorts Haven't Covered Yet

At a high level, given the market share GNC is winning back from Vitamin Shoppe and Vitalize, FY18 revenue estimates for GNC look too low.

Last night, after the bell, and per the WSJ, short interest for the period ending July 31, 2017 was released. Surprisingly, despite GNC Holdings Inc.'s (GNC) better than expected July 27, 2017 (Q2 2017) results and initial 17% post earnings pop, on a day where 14.2 million shares traded, the stubborn hedge funds, collectively, only covered 657,777 shares.

Now, I would argue, chances are that out of the gate, more shares were covered, and then under the cover of the negative sell side research notes, some hedgies reentered their short position.

Here is my updated short interest tracking chart.

What is amazing to me is that the shorts haven't connected the dots that GNC has upwards of $1.7 billion of market share dollars to win back. As Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) had $1.3 billion of revenue in FY2016 and Vitalize (LEXEA) had $400 million of revenue from its bodybuilding.com segment. As I argued in yesterday's piece: GNC Is Drinking Everyone's Milkshake, GNC has a major structural advantage over it very weakened competitors.

Remarkably, the sell side, which nearly always misses the inflection points, is still modeling flat revenue for GNC from FY17 to FY18. This makes absolutely no sense, as $1.7 billion of 2016 revenues from GNC's top two direct competitors is a lot of revenue dollars to capture. Even if you assume that prices will remain 10% lower, there is a limit to how much bodybuilding.com and VSI can discount its products as investors are laser focused on their gross margins and EBITDA. Therefore, I continue to believe my thesis is fully intact and that GNC will ultimately achieve my $20 price target.

On other note, it is obvious that the shorts are trying to push GNC lower. For example, no mutual fund would show an offer size of 26,500 shares. They break up their orders in smaller quantities such that it doesn't adversely influence the price.

