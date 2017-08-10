IBM Ventures Advances Corporate Goals On 3 Pillars

FinTech, Data Science and Cognitive [AI and machine learning] are fertile areas for continued focus and investment.

The venture group approach is based on '3 Pillars' of the assets it can bring to the table when evaluating partnerships with tech startups.

IBM Ventures is focused on transformative technologies that have the potential to 'move the needle' within IBM and its client base.

In light of IBM Ventures' recent investment in Lightbend, I wanted to learn more about its role in fostering innovation within the consulting giant.

IBM Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm for IT consulting giant IBM (IBM), recently led an investment round with Lightbend, a promising microservices software company.

The company also detailed a significant partnership with Lightbend, intending to implement its Reactive Platform across its platform and portfolio of cloud services.

Given that significant development, I wanted to find out more about IBM’s corporate venture approach and how it fits into the firm's innovation initiatives.

I spoke with George Ugras, Managing Director of IBM Ventures, to learn about its approach to fostering corporate innovation within IBM.

(The following has been lightly edited or summarized.)

Perhaps you could start us off by describing IBM's venture model in your own terms and how your group interacts with the rest of IBM.

Corporate venture capital [CVC] has gone through several phases in its development over recent decades. I believe we are in what I would call CVC 3.0, in that it has evolved to be an essential component of innovation and transformation agendas within the corporation.

IBM took the time to analyze dozens of corporate venture models and has embraced the evolution of CVC that focuses on the role of corporates primarily as partners of startups through venturing programs.

So, IBM’s venture model rest on what we call the 3 Pillars.

3 Pillars

1. Platforms - We provide access to IBM assets such as Watson, data science capabilities, cloud resources, security protocols, IoT platforms. IBM is also focused on emerging blockchain & quantum computing capabilities, with the first publicly available cloud enabled quantum computing platform. Our goal is to drive platform engagement with meaningful startups that can provide significant traction in the battle for developers.

2. Clients - We see ourselves as ‘innovation partners’ with our clients, so we’ve developed internal resources to engage with startups in conjunction with clients; Clients can now easily identify and work with the right startups for their business goals.

3. Capital - IBM also has the resources to directly use its capital base to: A) deploy investment capital, B) acquire companies if appropriate, and C) fund other activities in partnership with startups to drive joint development and go-to market initiatives.

Looking at your public website, IBM Ventures has six main elements that you appear to be fostering: Entrepreneur-in-Residence, R&D collaboration, Licensing, Incubators, Investments, Acquisitions. That’s a fairly robust coverage footprint. How do you handle that with a small team?

IBM Ventures is part of Digital Business Group, and the purpose of the group is to digitize interactions with clients and markets. We interact with IBM various units in a variety of ways, so sometimes we are like traffic cop directing traffic to the most appropriate destination.

Although you recently led a funding round for Lightbend (article), IBM Ventures’ investment activity in terms of number of deals has been relatively few when compared to other corporates. Why is that?

Our actual level of investment activity is greater - we don’t disclose everything publicly. The Digital Business Group was only formed recently and the 3 Pillars structure is fairly new, so we are in the early stages of executing on our plan.

We are doing a ton on various fronts regardless of the dollars we deploy. Market expansion is very critical. For example, typically the view of open source startups into market development is limited. By working with IBM, the ‘aperture’ can be expanded by an order of magnitude. IBM brings numerous assets to any relationship with startups seeking to gain market traction and scale.

How would you say IBM's venture investment approach compares to other relevant corporate VC groups?

I do not believe in a static Corporate VC model. The challenge with CVC has been that priorities and personalities and ecosystems are constantly evolving. What that implies is that CVC needs to evolve. On an annual basis, you should revisit the model to fit these three pieces that are always changing. We looked at 100 CVC different models out there and optimized between market needs and what we can provide. 3 Pillars is the outcome of that process.

IBM Ventures engages with startups in primarily two stages:

Early stage companies - as entrepreneurs are making platform decisions

Later stage companies - bringing our assets to the table to assist in operational scale up

What are IBM’s particular areas of investment or partnership interest?

Our interests are those areas that our clients are most interested in, certain verticals where we see a convergence of client interest.

Over the next few years, we see financial services [FinTech] as a very rich area with numerous industry sub-sectors ripe for investment and innovation.

We also see the convergence of data science and cognitive technologies [Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning] as a focus for our clients.

Our capital and related asset investment is around winning the cognitive developer. Our leading investment Lightbend is a good example. We view the partnership as central to the investment decision. The ongoing partnership must really make sense for the investment to make sense.

We also prefer to engage in things that have a real significant impact potential, that can ‘move the needle’ for IBM across numerous business units, rather than smaller impact technologies.

This contrasts with other CVC groups that are designed differently for different purposes. As an example, Salesforce (CRM) has an extremely well-designed CVC model for ecosystem development. By investing in numerous startups that can impact various aspects of its ecosystem, Salesforce shows the power of a different approach at CVC.

Where do you see the current progression for enterprise transition to the cloud? What stage are we in at this point?

My personal view is that we are still in early stages, but it is accelerating. How long it will take, well, it is going to be an ongoing dialogue for a while.

The other piece that forms an inertia is the data. New applications can be very light, but the data still sits behind firewalls. That is going to take a long time to change. Data is the new center of gravity.

