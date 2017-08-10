Corbus Shining Light On Rare Diseases

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) is a 300 million market cap company focused on developing treatments for rare, life-threatening, chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead candidate, Anabasum (formerly Resunab, JBT-101), is an endocannabinoid-mimetic drug shown in phase 2 studies to have a positive effect on patients suffering from indications of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis and cystic fibrosis. The company is also evaluating the candidate in phase 2 studies for use in dermatomyositis and lupus. Given its low market cap, any FDA approval is capable of moving the stock in a positive direction. Moreover, given potential label expansion opportunities in large market indications such as eczema, results of these mid-stage clinical studies are worthy of evaluation. The pipeline figure from the company website is shown below.

Some inflammatory diseases are very common. Atopic dermatitis is a global public health concern, with rising incidence. Eczema, for instance, has been shown to have a prevalence in children between 8% and 18% in the U.S., and about 17% in the total population, with over 31 million people estimated to be affected by the disease. Asthma can also affect large percentages of people, with demographic estimates of serious symptoms well over 10%. Over 18 million adults and 6 million children are reported to have asthma in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control. Corbus is developing treatments for diseases that are less common (orphan drug status by definition implies less than 200,000 people suffer from the disease) but can be much more severe. Hundreds of such diseases are known to exist. They can be further broken down into different classifications such as autoimmune disorders, allergies, complications of infection, and other chronic conditions. Although CRBP is focusing on rare chronic inflammatory diseases, it is not uncommon to for biotechnology companies to shift gears into label expansion once candidates are approved by FDA for related rare indications. The estimated market for the treatment of eczema is expected to rise rapidly (7.5% CAGR) to $7.3 billion by 2024. The market for asthma was well over $20 billion dollars in 2015, with 300 million sufferers globally. Strong Bio does not want to mislead investors into believing Corbus has plans to go after these markets, but since it is possible it is important to know the market landscape.

Anabasum, the company's sole clinical candidate (according to the web site), is a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. This family of compounds is being studied extensively in preclinical and clinical trials for a number of indications worldwide. It binds CB2 receptors (preferentially) expressed on active immune cells and fibroblasts, and its mechanism of action as an agonist results in attenuation of inflammation and fibrosis pathways and processes. Anabasum is designed to trigger gene expression and the production of "Specialized Pro-resolving Lipid Mediator" lipoxin A4. Anabasum has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track for treatment of systemic sclerosis from FDA and Orphan Designation from EMA. Strong Bio is reporting some interesting cannabinoid candidates as they filter into the literature review efforts, and this is certainly a good area.

Anabasum has shown positive clinical results in phase 2 studies of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis and cystic fibrosis. Its lead phase 2 study is evaluating its efficacy and safety in treatment of systemic sclerosis. In November 2016 positive topline data showed that Anabasum outperformed placebo in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis indexes. In June 2017 ECFS Corbus reported supportive biopsy and patient data, and also at EULAR. August 7, 2017 the company presented histology data demonstrating significant reductions in inflammation and fibrosis in skin biopsies of Anabasum-treated patients at IWSR. Following extension study phase 2 Anabasum readouts expected in Q4 2017, the company plans to meet with FDA and EMA. Corbus then plans to initiate it's Phase 3 clinical trial in support of its NDA submission for systemic sclerosis. The planned pivotal phase 3 trial of 350 patients is expected to conclude by end 2019. The market for systemic sclerosis is expected to reach $500 million by 2024.

In March 2017, the company reported topline results from its phase 2 study of Anabasum in cystic fibrosis. In 85 patients Anabasum treatment was shown to reduce acute pulmonary exacerbations defined as requiring intravenous antibiotics. Treatment was also shown to reduce inflammatory sputum biomarkers, including leukocytes, interleukin-8, neutrophil elastase, and immunoglobulin G. The drug achieved primary objectives with safety and tolerability as well, with no serious or severe adverse events related to the study drug reported. According to company press release, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics, Inc., a non-profit drug discovery affiliate of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, supported the Phase 2 study. CRBP plans to initiate a Phase 2b clinical study by the end of 2017 not long after the heels of a preclinical data announcement of reduction in pro-inflammatory cytokines TNF-alpha and IL-6. Phase 2 study top-line data in skin-predominant dermatomyositis with a 12-month open-label extension is expected in early Q4 2017. The study was fully enrolled in May 2017. Interestingly, this disease can be induced by over-the-counter drugs such as NSAIDs. Another Phase 2 study of 100 patients treated with Anabasum for systemic lupus erythematosus is expected to begin in Q4 2017. It will be funded by NIH. The market for cystic fibrosis is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2025. The market for lupus is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2025.

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $47 million at the end of Q2 2017. Q2 2017 net loss was reported at approximately $7.3 million. The company expects its cash reserves to last through end of 2018. Bear in mind the company is getting help in funding its trials from NIH and non-profit organizations aforementioned. Corbus was added to the Russell 3000 index in June 2017. The company raised $27 million in an offering in March 2017 at $7 per share.

Market impact of rare diseases can be substantial in spite of the disease being "rare". One factor that can make rare disease market impact significant is that the disease is chronic, so those afflicted need ongoing treatment. Another factor contributing to market impact for Anabasum is that the diseases being targeted are severe and do not have as much indication-specific competition. The company, given results of its phase 2 trials, is in a good position to capitalize on cannabinoid CB2R market niches given FDA approval. This stock is definitely worthy of watchlist placement, with potential dilution being a good place to add shares to the portfolio heading into readouts or approvals. The company guidance has a lot of timelines and guidance and appears to have a transparent management. A small initial position under $6 looks attractive to Strong Bio, given its potential reward to risk ratio. Four analyst consensus is at $22 per share per Yahoo Finance, an unusual premium over its current level of trading.

Risks for investing in CLBP include responsibilities demonstrating clinical benefit for its disease models in larger trials relative to competitors, although some of this risk has been ameliorated due to positive phase 2 study results. Cannabinoids have mixed reviews in clinical studies, but is a hot area or research. Preclinical publications support the use of cannabinoids such as Anabasum therapeutically, however, there is still a burden of proving clinical benefit for indication-specific regulatory approval. Approvals with larger markets and better efficacy obviously confer advantages, and these pivotal studies remain to be completed. Strong Bio cautions that sometimes phase 3 studies do not confirm findings in early to mid-stage studies. FDA approval is obviously a key risk factor, and due to the company's lack of other products, manufacturing to large-scale GMP compliance can be an obstacle. Another risk for investing in Corbus is that the company has only one pipeline candidate in its clinical pipeline. If it fails to meet a significant market need, there are no fall-backs to quickly step up to generate sales revenue. A risk for investors is dilution, however the company management at least has the sense to dilute at reasonable value. The company might find non-dilutive funding but it does not appear to have enough cash reserve to finish its phase 3 studies without raising more funds.

