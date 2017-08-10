Whatever Happened To Trumpian Reflation? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Whether people listened to stockbroker E.F. Hutton, as the old commercials went, is open to debate, but people do listen to the bond market, which has generally outranked the stock market in the degree of its influence.

When bond prices fall, the ensuing yield hike has an immediate and quite powerful economic effect on economic activity. The cost of money rises and thus demand for it falls, diminishing home-buying activity, mortgages, lowering home prices, increasing government interest payment on debt, etc. When bond prices move the other way, retirees struggle to find income, take on more risk, etc. The bond market is influential in setting the tone for the economy, and institutions and ordinary individuals alike pay it heed.

What’s the bond market currently saying? Janus Henderson Investors co-head of senior fixed income Jenna Barnard interprets for us in an article on today’s Seeking Alpha. I quote:

The bond market is effectively saying, be careful [to the Federal Reserve]. If you over-tighten, growth and inflation could end up being much lower. I do not think the economy will take much more tightening - there is a danger that it will cool too much."”

In short, Barnard is saying that the bond market does not believe all the hype about reflation that so excited the investment commentariat in the wake of Trump’s election. In response to tepid inflation, weak wage growth, lackluster auto sales and low consumer spending, the bond market has remained placid. Her analysis includes interesting details, such as the constant misforecasting of long-term bond yields and the potential attractiveness of corporate bonds, which you can read about here. For my part, however, I draw attention to what I think is the most important part of this article:

She and co-manager John Pattullo have been heavily influenced by economist Richard Koo on the lessons from Japan's credit-fueled recession and they believe that Europe's economy is showing the same characteristics as Japan's, with structural issues weighing on it, including unfavorable demographics, low productivity, high debt levels and technological disruption.”

I’ve written previously about the benefits of increased population and reduced debt; regardless, all those trends affecting Japan affect the U.S. and the most of the developed economies, and it seems to me that Japan is indeed the relevant model. They’re ahead of us and we should learn from their experience. The Japanese have been decades and trillions trying to reflate their economy, as a means of arresting a dangerous deflationary cycle. All their efforts have left little noticeable mark on low-yielding Japanese bonds, although they have depressed the value of the yen. You can’t just order up reflation.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, here are other financial advisor-related links: