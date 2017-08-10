Valeant: There's No Denying It

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) had a great quarter if you account for the divestitures. There´s just no way around it. The disparity of the underlying results within segments cause the top line numbers to understate the real fundamental improvements. Management's forward guidance is likely conservative and with the important segments growing the investment case is starting to become less risky.

Valeant is growing where it matters

Bausch & Lomb/International grew by 6% organically. When the slow growing crown jewel part of your business is doing 6% per year you are way ahead of the average S&P 500 company and the rest of Valeant's business grew around 10% percent per year. Given recent history, that´s hitting the ball out of the park into the parking lot where it ricochets and breaks a car window.



Ok so those numbers, representing 56% of revenue, are already good when you take them at face value. But the top line doesn’t tell the whole story. Bausch & Lomb actually did 9% in China and less than 6% in the U.S. and developed markets. That´s great because it means the piece of that business with the most potential for additional sales is growing much faster. Because of the compounding effect that faster growing segment is quickly becoming a larger piece of the Valeant pie and that means it’s dragging the growth rate upwards.



Headwinds

At the same time Valeant faces strong headwinds in its “cigar butt” or diversified bucket of pharmaceuticals. These are drugs near the end of their patent and Valeant faces competition from generics or will soon. This is no secret as management has warned us the drop off would be steep. It wasn’t that steep. But ultimately this revenue will go away. There is no stopping that decline. There is a big difference between declining revenue which management is fighting and declining revenue where management shrugs its shoulders and there is nothing to do about it. In the latter case you are certain there won’t be any ill advised marketing campaigns or capital investments while shareholder value is flared off.



The fact that the cigar butt segment is declining also means the growth rate of the remaining business is actually much healthier as the top line figure suggests. So there you have a piece of the pie that’s dragging the average down, no money is spent to stop it from doing so, and every quarter this piece is smaller and drags the aggregate growth rate down less and less. The growing segments including drugs like Salix are having an increasing impact on the aggregate.



If you review management's guidance with that perspective revenue growth guidance seems highly tepid.





Source: earnings call slides

Revenue can be subject to disappointments and given Valeant's past it is no surprise management errs on the side of the caution.



Given Branded Rx which includes Salix is growing so fast it is important to note its outsized impact on profitability as well.







As a percentage of total company EBITA Branded Rx is 48%. That means the fastest growing segment is also the highest EBITA margin segment.



Meanwhile, the balance sheet is still in a highly precarious state but also undeniably improving.







Cash flow from operations to debt ratios are improving, free cash flow to debt ratios are improving and financial debt to EBITDA is falling. Management reinforced its commitment to improve the balance sheet which I view as of paramount importance:



divestitures and debt reduction, two areas which continue to be priorities for our team. A year ago on the quarter two 2016 earnings call, we announced an ambitious goal to repay $5 billion of debt by February 2018. Delivering on this commitment is very important to us. And we are very pleased to announce that we now expect to exceed our commitment to pay down $5 billion of debt from divestiture proceeds and free cash flow before February 2018.



I’ve been a believer in the story of Valeant selling off assets and thereby deleveraging its balance sheet back to normalcy. As a smaller but healthy company I would expect its equity to be worth multiples of today’s $5 billion.



This is the first quarter I’m warming to the story of Valeant growing free cash flow at a pace where it has a meaningful impact on debt reduction and opens up advantageous refinancing. This has convinced me to increase my exposure. It is still not a large position because there’s a high probability of taking a total loss involved with highly levered situations. But with the probability of a total loss coming down significantly from 50%+ to somewhere in the 20-30% range I felt confident enough to add a few shares. It’s not that often you can buy a company with an EBITDA equal to its market cap while that EBITDA is converging towards a 10% annualized growth rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.