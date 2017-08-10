Open Insights: Reviewing EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report

Crude draws reaccelerate after last week's lower decline, likely because of higher refinery utilization.

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of August 4, 2017.

Overall total commercial crude and petroleum product stocks continue their counter-seasonal fall, as inventories fell by 4.6M barrels.

From a “Big 3” component standpoint, crude and distillates drew, while gasoline showed a notable rise.

Crude draws reaccelerated this week after last week's small decline of 1.5M barrels, registering a 6.5M barrel draw. Inventories (excluding SPR draws) year to date have finally crossed over into the negative territory. Including prior SPR releases, year-to-date draws are close to 20M barrels.

Gasoline inventories increased by 3.4M barrels, halting a 7 week string of declines stretching back to June 9th.

Although a large build (on a standalone basis and when compared to the 5 year average for the week), much of the build was caused by higher gasoline imports. Gasoline imports have averaged close to 700K bpd, and for the week of August 4th, averaged 1.1M bpd, the close to 3M barrels likely makes up for the lower 549K bpd gasoline imports of last week, thus this likely entailed a timing factor.

Distillate demand continues to exhibit strength, drawing by another 1.7M barrels, bringing total distillate inventory declines year to date of 14M barrels (compared to a average 5 year decline of 2.4M barrels (’10-’14)).

Overall with the exception of the gasoline build the August 4th WPSR was a bullish report. The one thing we'll be watching for, however, is refinery utilization. Refinery utilization increased to a record 96.3% this week, the highest recorded since 2005, which means refinery margins are so strong that it’s incentivizing refiners to produce products at close to their maximum capacity. While this will have a large positive effect on crude demand, product inventory could quickly become bloated. Demand (domestic and OUS), however, has been stellar, thus soaking up the excess products. But as some refineries overseas (e.g., Salina Cruz) regain production capacity and the summer season draws closer to the end, this may increase product inventories. Any increase, however, should be temporary as we believe come September, products should start to draw again in accordance with their seasonal norms.

