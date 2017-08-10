Nielsen Acquires AI-Powered Sports Marketing Startup VBrand

vBrand has developed a machine learning-enabled platform to measure brand exposure and impact in sports programming.

Nielsen (NLSN), an information, data and measurement company, has acquired Israel-based technology startup vBrand for an undisclosed sum.

vBrand has built an Artificial Intelligence platform providing sport-related brands, rights-holders, agencies and TV-broadcasters with the required tools needed to track, measure and plan sponsorship investments and sales across all TV and digital platforms.

This acquisition, which combines vBrand’s advanced technology and Nielsen's marketing platform, increases Nielsen’s influence by providing sports marketers with transparency on sports sponsorship investments.

Target Company

vBrand is a Tel Aviv, Israel-based technology startup that has developed a machine learning-enabled platform to measure brand exposure and impact in sports programming.

It provides real-time sports sponsorship measurement, tracking and maximizing data analytics across all platforms.

Management is currently headed by CEO Yael Dor and co-founder CTO Tamir Rubinsky and. Dor worked as CRO of Kibo Mobile-Tech and Director of Business Development WebPick Internet Holdings Ltd. before serving as CEO of vBrand. Rubinsky worked for CEVA as an algorithm engineer and video embedded engineer before co-founding vBrand.

Below is a brief overview video about vBrand’s approach:

(Source:VBrand Sports)

vBrand provides big data analysis to the global sponsorship market by building an artificial intelligence platform equipping brands, rights-holders, agencies and TV-broadcasters with the required tools needed to track and maximize sponsorship investments and sales across all digital media.

vBrand’s AI-powered technology provides automatic detection whenever a sponsor's logo is visible to the human eye, while simultaneously weighing factors impacting each sponsor exposure such as duration, size, and image quality. vBrand's advanced platform analyzes all of that cross-platform data and help clients maximize the return of investment of their sponsorship during any sport’s event.

Before the acquisition, vBrand had a design partnership with Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) and Turner Bridge Program and received $1.5M from Nielsen Innovated and Wellborn Ventures.

Notably, Nielsen has had an existing relationship with vBrand since September 2015: Nielsen Innovate, an early stage incubator and investment fund of Nielsen invested $1million in vBrand in its seed stage financing.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Nielsen did not indicate any effects on its financial condition or operations as a result of the deal.

Nielsen is a global performance management company that provides a comprehensive understanding of what consumers watch and buy.

Nielsen's Watch business segment provides media and advertising clients with Total Audience measurement services for all devices on which content—video, audio and text—is consumed.

Sports marketing has become an increasingly crucial component for sports-related brands that aim to influence consumers in a competitive and fragmented marketplace. As more and more fans support and watch their favorite teams and athletes, global sports and entertainment sponsorship spending is expected to be greater than $60 billion in 2017.

To be more specific, vBrand’s technology allows brands and rights holders to monitor sponsorship visibility in real-time and make faster and more automatic adjustments to digital marketing and social campaigns strategy.

The acquisition of vBrand's innovative technology would certainly further extend Nielsen Sports' sponsorship measurement capabilities.

vBrand's platform will accelerate the speed at which Nielsen Sports' logo recognition and media monitoring technologies locate and calculate brand positions on screen.

As Howard Appelbaum, President of Nielsen Entertainment, stated in the deal announcement:

This is an exciting acquisition that demonstrates our continued ambition and commitment to our sports clients. Bringing vBrand's technology into Nielsen Sports' existing sponsorship valuation process will further expand the scale of programming and events it covers around the world. It will also provide timely exposure information, enabling clients to make smarter and faster decisions on sponsorship placement.

Nielsen is smart to acquire vBrand’s specialized technology in the sports realm as it will gain more influence in sports marketing attribution, which in turn increases advertiser ROI optimization.

