Gigamon: It Has Been A Long, Long Time

Gigamon - g etting a few of the stars to align

I believe that Gigamon (GIMO) shares represent a reasonable set of risks and rewards for investors in the wake of the recently reported quarter and the company’s surprisingly strong guidance. While it has been two months since the company indicated that it was “ready to hold talks with potential buyers,” I don’t think that the passage of time without a further announcement necessarily means that the process has been terminated, or that it will not come to fruition-merger negotiations can often take time and have as many twists and turns as one sees in the locomotion of a serpent. I don’t doubt that most current investors and those who are contemplating investing in Gigamon shares would like to see the company get bought. But that is not something that anyone is likely to know in advance - certainly not this writer. I believe that Gigamon is a company whose technology and user base would make it an attractive asset. But that never means a transaction will absolutely happen or will happen at a price that is palatable to shareholders. So, before I return to the subject of a potential acquisition, I think it makes sense to look at Gigamon as an investment in its own right and to consider the potential take-out as more lagniappe than as something on which investors should rely.

Gigamon shares are not for the faint of heart and its level of volatility is not insubstantial. In the last 12 months, the shares reached a high price of greater than $60 and they fell to as low as $28 intra-day, in the wake of the guide-down at the start of February. While the shares have recovered noticeably since that point, they are far below where they had been and reflect substantial investor skepticism that the company can achieve sustained growth as it is currently forecasting. Based on the commentary during the conference call, both forward looking and reporting on Q2 operational performance, I think management’s expectations, as I understand them, are reasonable and are a significant upside to the currently published First Call consensus. Those observations are the undergirding of my buy recommendation.

The title of this article has been adapted from a song that was one of the hits at the end of 1945 when our servicemen and women returned home after years in the jungle or in Europe at the end of World War II. It had been a long, long time for them since they had enjoyed the blessings of civilian life. It has been awhile, or so it may seem to current shareholders, since Gigamon has enjoyed a decent outlook that embodies reasonable growth and profitability.

Did the quarter reported represent a turned corner?

To an extent, perhaps it did. Gigamon has been struggling to a greater or lesser extent since the last quarter of 2016. There really had been no forewarning of the company’s blow-up. The shares had made an all-time high shortly after the company reported exceptionally robust performance in Q3 of 2016. It seems hard now to recollect that this company had been enjoying growth of well above 40% with what management had described as a significant degree of sales momentum coming into the last quarter of 2016.

At the time of the Q3 conference call, the company reported 47% growth for its September quarter and forecast 37% growth for its December quarter. Most investors, having seen a lengthy track record during which the company regularly exceeded expectations and raised its forecast, were lulled into believing that the company could achieve a run of strong operational performance and hyper growth. Simply put, it didn’t happen that way and the company reported a couple of quarters of both declining growth and an increasingly constrained forecast.

I first got involved with this name a bit more than a year ago. I can’t say that my trading was anything about which to brag. I enjoyed the subsequent share price appreciation, lamented about the subsequent share price collapse, and now find my position with a small gain compared to the 30% return of the HACK (cyber security index) over the past year.

The quarter just reported was hardly remarkably robust in terms of headline numbers. But the guidance provided was quite something else. For the quarter itself, overall revenues declined by almost 10% and product revenues fell by 18%. About the only positive thing to be said about the top-line was that revenue contraction sequentially came to a stop.

The company continued to make significant investments in both research and development which rose to 29% of revenues, and in sales and marketing which reached 52% of revenues. That said, the rate of sequential increase in operating expense metrics slowed from Q1. The CEO said the company had pulled some of its hiring plan from Q2 to Q1 and thus hiring subsided although more developers were added during the quarter. Whatever else is the case, the company action on the cost front strongly suggests management expectation of a return to robust growth in the shorter term.

Overall, GAAP operating expenses reached 97% of revenues compared to 73% of revenue in the prior year and GAAP operating expense rose by 22% year over year, although they were down by 1% sequentially.

So what corner might have been turned? During the conference call, the CEO talked about several aspects of sales performance that presented the company and its stakeholders with some green shoots. The CEO indicated that North America businesses showed noticeable recovery with a sequential bookings increase from Q1 of greater than 10%, the best performance in the geo in over three years. The company’s core appliance, the HC2 enjoyed sequential bookings growth of 75% - actually, according to the CEO the company was unable to ship all of the appliances that were ordered at the end of the quarter. The company’s new high-end appliance - the HC3 - showed strong sales at the end of the quarter with booking of $14 million of that product now in the pipeline. The company's entry level product - the HC1 - saw bookings double compared to the prior quarter.

The company saw some bookings for its solution it launched last year in conjunction with Amazon Web Services and in particular for that company’s GovCloud offering. The CEO provided some quantitative detail for opportunities in the GovCloud - the number seems impressive given the size of this company but without a comparative basis it is hard to completely determine just how significant the numbers actually might be.

Overall, the company raised its forecast for Q3 and that has now, for the most part, been embedded in consensus expectations. In addition, most analysts have chosen to raise their forecast for 2018 which currently reflects expectations of 18% growth. That said, however, analyst expectations are significantly below what the company has implied are reasonable targets for Q4 of this year and for 2018 as a whole. For some time, basically since I have known this company, it has been their forecast that their business should grow by 20%-25% (their belief as to the growth of the overall "market") and they have made a specific commitment in their presentations to return to that target growth rate exiting this year.

For some period of time, this company regularly was able to exceed its guidance essentially because it was able to maintain a significant backlog of orders. The company said that the company’s pipeline of potential business rose by $100 million from the end of Q1 to the end of Q2. That is a significant increase given that currently quarterly revenues for the company are substantially less than $100 million. Last quarter, product revenues were just $43 million. In aggregate, the pipeline has now reached a bit over $500 million up 25% from the levels at the end of Q1. While the company didn’t specifically address close rates, I think it is fair to believe that a 25% sequential quarter increase in pipeline is a strong augury for the growth of future revenues.

Should investors believe management about growth? Why is growth returning?

I think it is quite straightforward to suggest that if investors believe the current forecast for this company, owning the stock is a very easy call. If, as a reader/investor, one is disposed to accept the inferences that management has provided regarding the company’s outlook for next year, then the company will exceed $400 million in revenues in 2018 and will generate EPS of more than $1.30. The company currently has a market capitalization of about $1.6 billion, based on the average shares that were forecast by the CFO and an enterprise value of around $1.35 billion. I think it fair to say than an EV/S of just over 3X simply will not last long if this company is really substantially profitable and is growing at 25%. I will provide more comments on valuation later in this article, but just that metric alone coupled with significant levels of profitability ought to suggest the potential upside in the shares.

And yet 7 of 11 analysts rate the shares as a hold. Obviously both investors and analysts are dubious that the company is going to be able to achieve the results it talked about during the call and that have been inferred by this writer.

There are a number of specific reasons that might lead investors to believe that the company’s optimistic forecast is rooted in something more than hope. One factor, mentioned earlier, is of course the build of the pipeline in Q2. Another factor was the strong sequential performance in the US in Q2. Then, there is the ramp of the HC3. The HC3 has already been a factor in some large deals and management, on the conference call, has forecast a steeper ramp for the product than the company achieved with its predecessor HC2 appliance. In addition, management spent some time in evaluating the prospects of the government vertical which the CEO described as “very healthy-strong.” Federal is an important vertical for this company and one that can readily move the needle because of the seasonality in Q3 and management is forecasting exactly that.

The company has made some significant changes in its sales management. While those kinds of moves do not always work out as planned, to the extent that the issue for this company has been sales execution, a new broom and a new process will almost certainly have a material impact. Given the way the GIMO train wreck unfolded - or at least the portion of it that can be seen as an outsider - there was most certainly a series of significant mis-steps and inadequacies in the sales execution process. The management on the call said their visibility had improved dramatically - it is one of those specific statements that if true has to suggest that the odds favor the company achieving its recently stated objectives.

With regard to Q4 specifically, management more or less spoke to its internal plan for the quarter of $102 million in revenue which would be a significant beat compared to the current consensus. The CEO essentially said that his line in the sand in terms of a revenue projection was $102 million with some potential for that level to be exceeded.

I'm not going to reprise, in any detail, GIMO's competitive position and the space in which it competes. I have written about Gigamon and its competitors in the past and not all that much has changed. The company is the leader in its space and to the extent that its performance in North America was disappointing, it was as much a function of the space in which it operates as anything else. I have linked to the latest report on market share which suggests that Gigamon’s share, despite the results of the last few quarters, has actually increased. Just to be complete, I have linked to a report that suggests that the company’s most significant competitor has enjoyed some technology advantages. The lead achieved by Ixia as outlined in this report has proven to be short lived with the recent introduction of GIMO’s latest appliance which seemingly enjoys the functional performance leadership position at this point.

Needless to say, there are and have been challengers in this space and particularly those that are “ankle biters” as the term is used. So far, as best as can be seen, this is not a space in which commodity solutions have been able to make inroads or to disrupt the space.

The issue of Elliott and Gigamon’s potential acquisition

Three months ago, Elliott Management reported that it had taken a 15% stake in Gigamon. It is hardly any secret that Elliott and some of its partners in this particular transaction such as Foglamp Capital are agitating for a sale of Gigamon. The metrics that they are looking at are quite compelling. Ixia, which is considered to be in 2-3 place in Gigamon’s space, depending on which survey is considered, and which has steadily been losing market share to Gigamon, was sold to Keysight Technologies (KEYS) earlier this year. In its last year as a public company, Ixia showed declining revenues and yet Keysight paid more than 3X revenues for the business.

Since the announcement of Elliott’s stake was made, Gigamon shares have appreciated to a degree. But in the last several weeks prior to the earnings release, the shares had sold off as though belying expectations of a transaction. Interestingly, even in the wake of the recent earnings report, the shares have not gotten beyond where they were when Elliott’s stake was first announced. As of the last reporting period, Gigamon had a not insignificant short ratio with the short position reported as 14% of the float. That is a level that can produce sharp share price spikes given potential rumors regarding acquisition or even just the kind of strong operational performance that seems possible based on the factors described above.

Given Gigamon’s growth both absolutely and in market share, and its seemingly healthy pipeline, it seems evident to this writer that Gigamon can potentially see bids dramatically greater than Ixia’s valuation. It is also no secret, I believe, that Gigamon’s visibility solution usually is used in conjunction with other security solutions such as firewalls. It has been well rumored that Cisco (CSCO) was interested in acquiring Ixia and there are many other larger vendors in the security space who would be able to achieve significant cost and revenue synergies and to improve their overall competitive offering by buying Gigamon. The list of potential acquirers for Gigamon is quite long and includes many strategic buyers and even some private equity buyers who might find the opportunity to acquire Gigamon compelling.

As mentioned earlier, it has been said that Gigamon was ready to receive offers and the implication of those reports was that company management would not fight the process-presumably if the premium were high enough. I have no way of knowing if any offers were received, what the valuation may have been, and where negotiations might stand. I think that the shares are a buy on their own, based on the conference call commentary. I would regard the merger potential as something in the way of lagniappe - although in this case lots of lagniappe.

Gigamon’s Valuation

Gigamon’s shares have been volatile, but then too have its operating results and outlook. One of the problems one has in doing valuation screens in the tech world is that demand conditions can change without any real warning. Even today, nine months or so after Gigamon reached its high-water mark, no one can say with any degree of certainty why demand for its products and services took such a noticeable pause. We know, based on the record shown here, that it wasn’t competitive. It might have been related to some overall pause in security spending because of the advent of the cloud. And of course, as suggested during the course of the company’s troubles, execution probably played a role-although how much of a role is hard to determine given that the company seemingly didn’t lose any market share. So, while it is straightforward enough to produce some valuation metrics, there has to be a bit of a disclaimer about their validity when the metrics themselves have seen such significant volatility.

As mentioned earlier, I think it is reasonable to expect that 2018 revenues should reach $400 million. That would be up by 21% from the $330 million of revenues I expect for this year. There is certainly some upside to that number, but I think it represents a reasonably conservative expectation for a company coming back from a severe downturn in its revenue progression. Thus, the EV/S metric to look at is about 3.2X. I think that an EV/S at that level, for a company that is most likely to have a longer-term growth of 20%-25% and has a reasonably profitable non -GAAP business model, is a considerable bargain-particularly on the basis of current valuations.

As mentioned earlier in this article, to some extent, Gigamon has not tailored its expenses to the compression of its revenues. Needless to say, that has created havoc in the company’s current P&L and converted profits to noticeable losses. Last year, the company generated $0.52 in EPS in just the first six months of the year. This year, the company has made non-GAAP EPS of $.21/share in the first half - and that is despite the fact that gross profits were comparable for both periods.

GIMO has a policy of not forecasting beyond one quarter. The CFO has forecast that non-GAAP EPS will reach $.21-$.25 in the current period up from $.10/share reported this quarter, and that number has now been incorporated in consensus expectations. Beyond that point, however the consensus numbers, at least as published by First Call, simply do not make sense with regard to the most likely cadence of EPS improvement. That is true for Q4 of this year and particularly for 2018. As part of the analysis of the company's forward P/E, I have chosen to use what seems as though it would be a very conservative number, but which is at the high end of current published analyst expectations.

I think readers/investors could put together scenarios that would result in EPS significantly higher than those I have used in this valuation analysis. Currently, based on the trending of expenses on a sequential basis, and the expectation of a significant recovery in revenue growth, I have chosen to use EPS of $1.30 in my valuation analysis. But given just how high EPS had gotten before this company's crash - it had been forecast to reach more than $1.35 for that year - that number could very likely be handily exceeded. At $1.30 EPS, GIMO shares have a P/E of 31X. That is a P/E substantially below those of most growth businesses in the cyber security space. If the EPS turns out to be greater than the mis-match between P/E and the current share value would be even greater than I am presenting.

Stock based compensation expense was substantial last quarter and it was up 60% from the prior year. Just how the calculations were derived is not something that was discussed on the call, but the CFO did forecast noticeable dilution compared to currently reported outstanding shares. Should stock based comp, as reported, continue at current levels, it would account for more than all of the EPS I have suggested is a reasonable expectation for 2018.

GIMO doesn’t forecast cash flow, operating, free or anything else. No matter, it had no operating cash flow (CFFO) last quarter. Overall, cash flow for this company is going to be comparable to reported non-GAAP earnings. Deferred revenues are de minimis, and any further difference between reported non-GAAP earnings and CFFO will be based on the change in balance sheet items. The company’s capex is quite small, running at around $10 million/year. Overall, I think free cash flow for 2018 can be reasonably projected to be between $40-$45 million. At the mid point, that sum would yield a free cash flow yield of about 3%. Not great, perhaps, but certainly acceptable in the current world of valuations.

GIMO shares continue to be hitched to rumors and expectations regarding the merger potential of this company. But I think in considering current valuation metrics and current published consensus forecast, an excellent case can be made that the shares offer significant value to investors at current levels. It may seem that the recovery has been a long time coming - but it does seem to be at hand. I think there is plenty of positive alpha ahead.