Why Bitcoin Is Worthless: The Definitive Guide

Fidelity is introducing Bitcoin (COIN,OTCQX:GBTC) to its platform and CBOE is creating Bitcoin derivatives. These actions seem to imply that Bitcoin has real fundamental value, yet I remain unconvinced. While it is undeniable that the Bitcoin itself has market value, I believe that its high price is nothing but the product of misunderstanding and mania

Proponents of Bitcoin have the following three arguments: 1) Bitcoin’s usage of blockchain technology will revolutionize how the world operates, 2) there is a limited quantity available, much like gold (GLD), and 3) there is a need for a decentralized currency. Combine the above, and Bitcoin is portrayed as a revolutionary technology that serves a real need and a gold-like asset that protects you from the devaluation of fiat currency (i.e. also known as inflation in non-fear mongering terms).

While the arguments contain some level of truth individually, together they fail to demonstrate the fundamental value of Bitcoin. Let’s examine each argument closely.

Bitcoin vs. Blockchain Technology

It is true that Bitcoin popularized blockchain technology, which has the potential to remove the trusted middleman and remove the double-spending problem. Essentially this means that we no longer need to use a trust middleman such as a bank to ensure that each parties do have the assets that they claim to have (e.g. not double spending). Blockchain techhnology makes this happen by storing data in a single public ledger that is constantly verified as "true" by all participants in the network. There is no denying that such technology has the potentially to radically increase productivity, as there is no more need to dedicate time and resource to verify transactions. All of the data will be stored on one public ledger that is maintained by a decentralized network, making it secure.

Blockchain technology can be very useful, but Bitcoin is a completely separate entity from the technology itself. Bitcoin is merely one iteration of the infinite versions of “currency” that one could create using blockchain technology. There is no greater evidence of this when you go on coinmarketcap.com and see that there are literally hundreds of “altcoins” that also use blockchain technology. While the cryptocurrencies differ from each other in some fashion, the underlying infrastructure is the same.

It’s important to differentiate blockchain technology and bitcoin because many Bitcoin investors falsely believe that they are buying the blockchain technology, when in reality, Bitcoin is just the byproduct of the technology itself. The fact that blockchain technology may revolutionize the world (yet to come) has absolutely zero influence on the value of Bitcoin. Using blockchain technology to justify the value of bitcoin is akin to saying that the essay you wrote in your freshman year has tremendous value because it contains the English language.

Fool’s Gold

Because there is a finite supply of Bitcoin and new Bitcoins are getting harder and harder to mine as by design, it’s easy to call Bitcoin “digital gold.” Gold has had value since the dawn of mankind and it’s been used as a form of currency up until the last century. As gold today is no longer pegged to the dollar, its fundamental value should be questioned as well, as I detailed in this article. However, gold has proven itself to be a useful commodity because it is truly unique. It is also viewed as a safe haven assets because in times of chaos, gold will maintain its purchasing power while fiat currencies could become worthless. To be more specific, any real asset will serve the same purpose, but gold is the universal standard given its liquidity.

Bitcoin cannot be equated to gold because as I stated in the previous section, Bitcoin and Bitcoin alternatives can be easily created with blockchain technology. On the other hand, gold is truly finite. There is no other element that holds the same characteristics as gold. One common argument I come across is that while there are many altcoins, there is only one Bitcoin. The problem with that argument is that Bitcoin’s main differentiation is really its name, all cryptocurrencies are the same in the general sense in that the underlying technology is identical. If I mark a gold bar with an X, it doesn’t change the fact that it’s a gold bar. Similarly, a cryptocurrency by any other name is still cryptocurrency. Remember that blockchain technology allows us to create literally infinite versions of cryptocurrencies, as such, the parallel to gold doesn’t hold up.

Bitcoin will also fail to hold its value in times of crises. The integrity of Bitcoin depends on a network of decentralized nodes, which themselves require civil stability. Without a government to provide law and order and the necessary infrastructure to keep the network running, Bitcoin itself will collapse. It goes without saying that gold has no such problems.

The Need For A Decentralized Currency

In an age where no one expects true privacy, privacy has become a rare commodity. Bitcoin is seen as the answer to that problem. The funny thing is that the current usage of Bitcoin will ensure that it will never become a real currency. In addition, Bitcoin will never offer true privacy under a functioning government.

It’s true that there are many vendors out there that accept bitcoin (e.g. newegg) and services that enable one to pay using Bitcoin (e.g. Bitpay). The fundamental flaw with this model is that no one actually prices goods and services in Bitcoin. The Bitcoin price is just a reflection of the market price of Bitcoin relative to the local currency. As such, Bitcoin does not serve as a store of value. Imagine if your morning coffee could cost $10, $100, or $1 depending on the fluctuation of the market, would you be happy with that “currency?”

There is also a much bigger problem. Because all goods and services are still priced in dollars, Bitcoin is really no different from cash at the end of the day. To the government, all flow of funds should be documented, and no doubt that includes Bitcoin. It’s quite ironic as Bitcoin investors want legitimacy and support from the government, yet achieving that goal defeats the very purpose of Bitcoin.

Conclusion

I hope that I’ve demonstrated that major arguments supporting a non-zero fundamental value of Bitcoin are flawed. Bitcoin is not special, nor does it serve any purpose should have us demand its very existence. It has become a hot topic among investors simply because someone had the genius idea of marketing worthless bytes and bits to a growing number of “greater fools.” Bitcoin has no utility other than to provide the exhilaration of a higher price. As with all fundamentally worthless assets, someone will be left holding the bag.

To end, I would like to quickly plug Jaime Dimon’s view on Bitcoin.

Author's note: Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.