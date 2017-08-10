ArcelorMittal And The Intelligent Investor

Past dividend cuts are not necessarily a bad thing as MT is still growing and can use its assets efficiently for growth.

Shareholders should consider whether decisions are in the long term interest of the company instead of for short-term gain.

Investment Thesis

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is a steel company which has been around for years. When evaluating the company I believe investors should step away from their shareholder perspective and investigate the company from the point of view of management. Decisions are made to ensure the long term well being of the company and do not intend to grant short term gains to shareholders. To ensure aligning the interest of shareholders and management shareholders should evaluate the company and management decisions the same way by asking the question: Is this decision beneficial for the long term success of the business?

Introduction

ArcelorMittal was formed in 2006 after a merger between Arcelor and Mittal. Now it is the largest steel company in the world with a market cap of 27.65 billion dollars. Looking at the company starts with the logo. Personally I imagined the logo resembling a bent red hot steel beam or the CE mark (a sign meaning a product conforms to European standards for safety, health and environmental protection).

I was wrong. It turns out that with a little imagination the logo resembles an “A” and an “M” effectively combining Arcelor and Mittal. While the logo pays tribute to the historic merger, it is of little importance to investors. The real importance lies in how to assess the decisions which are being made by the firm. Including its dividend policy.

No dividend? No problem

Income investors are going to disagree with me but I believe MT should pay the lowest level of dividends as possible. With the acquisition of the Ilva steel plant, the company has proven it is still on a path to higher growth and that using its assets for growth is more beneficial than having hungry shareholders nipping away at future growth. On the question: are dividends beneficial for the long term success of the business? I would answer:

No.

Prior to its New York listing, The company paid annual dividends to its shareholders as listed below.

Source: BeursGorilla.nl as of August 10th 2017

In 2016 the company decided not to pay a dividend to its shareholders due to its strongly increased leverage. The question arises as to when and if MT will pay dividends again. The answer lies in the Q2 2016 report where the company states:

Resumption of dividends will be back on the agenda for our Board of Directors when we reach a level of leverage (Net debt/LTM EBITDA) of below 2x.

The macroeconomic environment for MT has since improved and based on an estimation by 4-traders.com, MT will conform to the criterion in 2017 and the company is expected to issue a dividend of $0.34 per share.

Management

Management has the long term prosperity of the company in mind and also tries to add value for shareholders. I believe MT’s management is highly competent. This is shown by not only by decreasing dividends in times of need to ensure the long term prosperity of the company but also in creating value for its shareholders. Management's concern for shareholders shows from the following statement of its CEO concerning the Ilva acquisition:

Ilva is an exciting opportunity to create value for shareholders. Contrary to perceptions, this is a Tier 1 asset in terms of scale, deepwater port and very high-quality finishing operations.

The Macroeconomic environment

The most important macroeconomic risk facing MT is steel demand and pricing. Steel is considered to be cyclical. China’s prices are currently experiencing an upcycle and likely to deteriorate in the future.

In terms of China, so just talking about steel spreads for a moment. As you know our range of steel spreads, this is hotrod price minus the cost of raw materials is between $130 to $170. If you look at the first half of China it was at $160. If you look at where spot spreads are as you pointed they are higher than this range, so clearly we do see downside risk to this level. How would the downside risk manifest itself, I think if Chinese growth slows then we have downside risk. So forward, we are seeing is that China is actually outperforming.

However troubling a reversal of performance in China may seem, performance in other sectors will likely offset the losses in China.

In terms of Europe again the macro environment remains very constructive. We see strong growth in various sectors machinery, construction and as well as auto with real demand reducing consumption growth actually slightly higher than apparent but 2% to 2.5% in the parent ranging from zero to 1.5%. I would not say to specific to any region I think it is quite broad based across Europe.

When to buy MT

The overall cyclicality of steel and possible capitalization is also described by Benjamin Graham in The Intelligent Investor:

The steel stocks used to be famous for their cyclical quality, and the shrewd buyer could acquire them at low prices when earnings were low and sell them out in boom years for a fine profit.

In my opinion this still stands today and I would like to refer investors seeking an ideal point of entry to a passage from The Intelligent Investor:

The ideal combination here is thus that of a large and prominent company selling both well below its past average price and its past average price/earnings multiplier.

So depending on your time horizon ArcelorMittal can either be a BUY or not depending on whether it trades below its past average price and PE. It is noteworthy that this method is less inclined to work for short term investors or traders.

Conclusion

Shareholders should have a long term view. When evaluating ArcelotMittal's decisions consider the long term prosperity of the company instead of short term shareholder gains. Dividend cuts may actually be beneficial for the company and in my opinion management has shown itself to be competent and have shareholder interests in the back of their mind when making decisions. Lastly, depending on your horizon you may want to play the steel cycle by following the advice of The Intelligent Investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Do your own research and conduct your own analysis before making any investment decisions.