Target Earnings Preview

Just a few weeks ago, Target (TGT) was still a beaten down, unloved mega-retailer struggling to make it work in a tough environment. But after the company released updated guidance, the stock became a rocket ship and hasn’t slowed down. Heading into Q2 earnings next week, shares have gone from $50 to $58 in a straight line. That’s a big, powerful move and it has the stock not only at a new relative high, but against some other important technical areas as well.

We’ll begin with the chart because I think it will play an important role in the upcoming earnings report, given both how the stock has reacted from the updated guidance and the fact that some heavy resistance is coming up. The gap down that occurred in early March began at $66 and must be filled in order for a rally to continue. It doesn’t have to happen today or even sometime shortly, but the bulls have to fill this gap and hold it in order for any post-earnings rally to be sustained. If that doesn’t happen, it means the stock isn’t ready to move any higher and that would be a pretty bearish thing to happen.

Before that, the stock must contend with the steeply falling 200DMA. That is only about three bucks over where the stock is right now but it hasn’t crested the line for many months. Should bulls be able to get the stock over the 200DMA and hold the line – perhaps for a run at closing the gap – that would be the first step in continuing the rally. If shares are rejected at the 200DMA or even just above it, that would be bearish and again, would signal the bulls aren’t ready to continue the rally just yet.

To its credit, the momentum indicators looks pretty good here as bullish conviction has been strong. The MACD and RSI are both making new relative highs and that’s exactly what you want to see when a rally is taking place; it means bullish conviction is high. However, the stock is reaching the point of being overextended and the bulls have to stand their ground; will they roll over or will they defend the stock here into a possible consolidation?

Analysts have been boosting their estimates since the guidance raise a couple of weeks ago and TGT is now expected to see marginally higher revenue YoY and slightly lower EPS. That’s about what it has been able to do for the past couple of years as it has struggled with both comp sales and margins; those struggles continue through today despite the improvement TGT has been making thus far this year. Bullish guidance for Q2 must be put into perspective; TGT is still slated to produce lower EPS this year than last year and then to repeat that undesirable feat next year. This is a company that is still very much in a state of transition, although you wouldn’t know that from the way the stock has behaved in the past couple of weeks.

The Q2 report will be interesting for a few reasons, although TGT’s preannouncement of sorts has taken the wind out of the sails of the report itself to a degree. Still, it will be important for TGT to hit a couple of milestones. First, it could really use a quarter of positive comp sales and I think it will get it. The preannouncement makes me think results are going to be strong and I have to think that TGT will lead with positive comps. The number doesn’t need to be huge, it just needs to be above zero and I think it will be. TGT has been shifting its merchandising strategy around admirably through these tough times and is doing things like introducing and featuring its own private labels, which drive both revenue and margin. On the other hand, if comps are still negative, that would probably be very disappointing to investors and the stock would not react favorably.

The second milestone is some sort of improvement on margins. TGT’s margins have suffered along with sluggish revenue but as I mentioned, it is heavily featuring private labels in an effort to boost margins in the way Cat & Jack has transformed its children’s apparel segment. Target may give us an early read on the other brands that are coming our way this year but even without that, I’d like to see a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of flagging margins because the stock isn’t going to sustain a long term rally without this happening. Will Q2 be the inflection point on margins? We’ll just have to wait and see but this one I’m less sure about than comps being positive.

The stock is only going for 13 times this year’s earnings but keep in mind that EPS is on a downward slope right now so it isn’t like Target is blowing it out of the water. Yes, bullish guidance is terrific and indeed, I was out with a bullish piece after the good news came out. But the stock is up a bunch in just a couple of weeks and it still has the same problems it had before, they are just less so. Q2’s read on comps and margins as well as guidance for the rest of the year will be critical in terms of determining the medium term direction of the stock. I’m cautiously bullish here but recognize that multiple expansion for a company with negative earnings growth is a tough thing to produce.

Given all of this, I don’t think a fill of the gap is coming off of the earnings report. The stock has already rallied about $8 and it would take another similar amount to fill the gap, something I just don’t think is realistic to expect in such a short time frame. However, Q2 could lay the groundwork for a rally that would crest $66 but TGT has to show some progress on comps and margins. I was pretty bullish at $52 but I’m less so at $58 going into a report where we aren’t even sure comps will be positive. Target looks like a hold going into the report pending what kind of update we get.

