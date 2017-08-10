FBGRX: Large Cap Growth For The Moderate Investor

Considering how Growth stocks have outperformed Value the past few years, it makes sense for investors to skew their portfolios towards that equity style. To that end, I’ve identified a great actively managed mutual fund that focuses on U.S. Large Cap Growth stocks. The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth fund (FBGRX) has produced greater returns than the Russell 1000 Growth index the past year (19.82% compared to 12.95%) and continues to be an opportunity for investors that are seeking alpha.





Investment Objective and Asset Allocation





FBGRX seeks to achieve above average capital growth with limited to no current income. The fund managers seek to achieve this goal by identifying mispriced securities through bottom-up fundamental analysis. And, as the name suggests, the fund focuses primarily on large, well-known U.S. companies that are listed on indices such as the S and P 500





The fund is globally diversified with exposure to Emerging Markets and Developed Markets. As such, the fund is a little more volatile than a standard large cap growth fund. There is also a heavy emphasis on IT and Consumer Discretionary stocks. It is, however, still very highly correlated to its benchmark index and is best suited for a long-term investor with no current income needs. Furthermore, it would make a great addition to a diversified portfolio (i.e. value, fixed income, etc) needing exposure to growth stocks.





(Source: Fidelity)





(Source: Fidelity)





Manager Investment Selection and Tenure





As mentioned previously, the fund managers will assess individual stocks for sustainable business models, above average growth rates, and events that might act as a catalyst for growth (i.e. a change in management). As you will see in the performance section below, the fund has consistently delivered results over the years.





Sonu Kalra has been the portfolio manager of the fund since 7/1/2009





Cost of ownership and minimum investment





FBGRX has a minimum investment of $2,500 and is currently open for purchase at Fidelity as an NTF fund. Although the .82% expense ratio may seem relatively high, more aggressive funds tend to be more expensive. Also, you can put your investment to work right away as there is no sales load.





Past Performance





Although the fund is more volatile than its benchmark and the S and P 500, it has been able to achieve higher risk adjusted returns considering the higher Sharpe and Sortino Ratios. Additionally, it has pretty soundly outperformed its primary benchmark by scoring a 1.84 Alpha

(Source: Morningstar)







(Source: Morningstar)







Current Outlook





I believe economic indicators support a bullish view on stocks considering that consumer spending, GDP, and investor confidence are trending upwards. Granted interest rates are slowly rising, they are still near all time lows and investors are looking elsewhere for yield considering the underperformance of Value stocks. There is, however, one potential problem in that there is a large allocation to IT stocks. With a P/E Ratio of 28.2, the sector seems grossly overvalued and should prompt the fund manager to re-allocate their assets.











Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.