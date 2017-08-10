Omeros Hoists Sales

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is a $1 billion market cap biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat inflammation, coagulopathies, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an FDA/EMA approved product OMIDRIA which was launched in the U.S. in 2015 for a variety of ocular surgery uses including cataract and lens replacement to reduce postoperative eye inflammation and pain. OMER is developing a diverse profile of clinical candidates for use in treatment of thrombotic microangiopathies, glomerulonephropathies, Huntington's disease, cognitive impairment, and addictive/compulsive disorders. Lead candidate OMS721 (MASP-2 targeting) was granted breakthrough therapy and orphan drug designations from FDA in IgA nephropathy to join it's clinical program in Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS). The company has a group of preclinical programs designed for applications in a wide variety of disorders and diseases. The company website mentions it's three platforms, including: a PharmacoSurgery platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing ophthalmological, arthroscopic, urological, and other surgical and medical procedures, an antibody development platform, and a platform focusing on unlocking new G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug targets for a novel approach to cancer immunotherapy. The clinical and preclinical pipeline figure from the website is shown below.



Effective mydriasis and inflammatory control during intraocular lens exchange surgery (and related surgeries) is key to a successful surgical outcome. It is estimated that by 2020 over 30 million people in the U.S. will have a cataract in either eye. New options for the adequate treatment of post-operative eye inflammation and pain are ongoing, with a myriad of options and competitors. One such treatment option, OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is a proprietary mixture of pupil-dilating agent and a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent added to common surgical irrigation solution. The most common adverse event (2-24% range) are eye irritation, posterior capsule opacification, increased intraocular pressure, and anterior chamber inflammation. OMIDRIA revenues were reported at $17.2 million in Q2 2017, a 40% rise from Q1 2017. OMER reported increases in sales from both new and existing accounts, and appears to be gaining significant sales traction.

OMER submitted an sNDA to FDA to fulfill a post-marketing requirement for a pediatric clinical trial. By successfully completing the trial (one case study reported here) and filing the sNDA, Omeros expects to undergo label expansion to children (with meaningful clinical need) which would confer an additional six months of marketing exclusivity for OMIDRIA. The company has retained control of all commercial rights for OMIDRIA. The market for lens replacement and cataract related surgeries is expected to grow between 3-4%. Ocular drug injection markets are expected to reach an estimated $29 billion by 2030, of which control of eye inflammation and pain plays a significant role (though exact numbers are somewhat difficult to locate or estimate in free reports).



Candidate OMS721 is a mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) targeting therapeutic. It is OMER's lead human monoclonal antibody, and was granted Breakthrough Therapy and orphan drug designations from FDA in IgA nephropathy, and joins its phase 3 clinical program in aHUS and TMA treatment. OMS721 phase 2 clinical trial results presented at ERA-EDTA 2017 demonstrated unprecedented improvement in proteinuria in patients with IgA nephropathy after 12 weeks of treatment (77% mean reduction in urine albumin-to-creatinine ratios and 73% mean reduction in 24-hr urine protein levels). OMS721 phase 3 clinical trial in IgA nephropathy is expected to commence in 2017. OMER is seeking accelerated approval from FDA for its aHUS indication as well, having already received fast track designation, and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for HSCT-TMA treatment. Omeros has already been granted orphan designation for complement-mediated TMAs aHUS and HSCT-TMA. OMS721 in patients with stem cell transplant-associated TMA has generated positive phase 2 data and a phase 3 trial is planned for 2017. On the European market front, OMER is pursuing orphan designation and Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation for the treatment of IgA nephropathy. Adverse events trend towards normal adverse events for each disorder, which are rare and exhibit progressively severe symptoms. Alexion's (ALXN) Soliris, with estimated 2018 sales over $3 billion, is commonly used to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, but has expanded label into TMA disorders. With a cost of up to $400,000 per year per patient in some indications, it is regarded as an expensive competitor. It will be interesting to see what label-expansion opportunities or co-treatment regimens arise for OMS721.



Phase 2 candidate OMS405 in opioid and nicotine addiction has a whopping market, with a 2015 nicotine addiction market of $15 billion and competitive Opioid addiction markets estimated at over $1.2 billion. Another interesting candidate in the OMER pipeline includes PDE7 inhibitor OMS527 for treatment of addictions and compulsive disorders, which is planned to enter the clinic in early 2018. Strong Bio is putting OMER on the watchlist for candidate data as well as product sales.

Net loss in 2Q 2017 was $14.4 million, or $0.33 per share. According to the 10Q, OMIDRIA units shipped by wholesalers (“sell-through”) increased 34% over 1Q 2017 and 113% over 2Q 2016. At end of 2Q the company reported about $30 million in cash, and about $6 million in restricted cash. The company has an option to borrow $25 million and the potential for another $20 million tranche from its current lender. Interest expense for 2Q 2017 was $2.7 million.



OMER has some positive developments in ocular post-surgery pain control sales and in its data pipeline for rare diseases. Results have been reported which are unusually clinically beneficial for renal disease, which is begging for larger market label expansion opportunity. Earlier clinical stage candidates targeting larger markets are moving forward into mid-stage trial readouts as well, with 2018 looking to be informative. There is still some upside potential as OMIDRIA penetrates eye pain markets, and its rare but severe renal disease approaches pivotal approval data. Market sentiment is trending positive, and five analyst consensus is $36.60 per share per Yahoo Finance is in concurrence. Strong Bio would look for an opportunity to take a position on a pullback in anticipation of a data readout, or after a dilution-induced pullback. It looks like a strong hold for investors with 2 to 3 years, especially if an entry is nicely timed.

Risks for investing in the company include increasing research and development costs with three phase 3 clinical trial indications for OMS721 to be up and running by the end of 2017. Being rare diseases, however, the costs will not be as large as many clinical programs in phase 3. In addition, competition in the area of post-operative eye pain is heating up. In July 2017, a competitor in the eye pain area, Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), was denied approval by FDA for its eye pain candidate in its existing form at that time. However the FDA CRL did not identify any efficacy or safety concerns with respect to the NDA clinical data for DEXTENZA, nor any need for additional clinical trials, but were reported to be large scale commercial GMP manufacturing compliance-related. FDA approval and large-scale manufacturing pitfalls could be a risk for OMER as well. Competition from ALXN in renal disease as well as other treatment options could prove to be significant as well. Finally, it appears as if dilution would be a possibility too, even though the revenue stream appears to be coming in nicely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.