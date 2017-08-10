Opportunity For Small Investors In 2 OTC Listed Banks' Merger

This is an event-driven opportunity. A deep dive into the numbers and history of Sound Banking Company (OTC: OTCPK:SNBN) or West Town Bancorp (OTC: OTCPK:WTWB) will not be made for sake of brevity. I will rather focus on the event (merger).

The merger consideration

On February 17, 2017 SNBN and WTWB announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. The agreement was amended and restated in April. Shareholders of SNBN can elect to receive:

0.6 shares of WTWB per share of SNBN (possible adjustment),

$12.75 in cash per share of SNBN,

or a combination of shares and stock.

The cash consideration is fixed at approximately 35% and the share consideration fixed at approximately 65% of the total consideration. An oversubscription of either option will lead to proration. It is relatively easy to calculate the optimal choice ignoring taxes, when the share price of WTWB is given. There are three possibilities:

Best consideration Share price of WTWB Indifferent = 21.25 = $12.75 / 0.6 Share consideration > $21.25 Cash consideration < $21.25

In the case every shareholder makes the same election, we would all receive “share consideration”*65% and $12.75*35% cash (the mixed consideration). On the other hand if some shareholders make no election or elect to receive the then lower valued consideration, one would receive a greater chunk of one’s choice. This process is called proration.

One specialty of this deal is the possible downward adjustment of the share consideration to fewer than 0.6 shares of WTWB per share of SNBN. If the weighted (based on daily volume) average of the closing prices of WTWB on the ten trading days prior to the business day immediately preceding the closing date exceeds $27.75, the share consideration will be adjusted downward by dividing $16.65 by the average of those closing prices. If for example the average would have been $29, the share consideration would be approximately $16.65/$29=0.574 (merger agreement for more details). This means if the share price of WTWB is above $27.75 the value of the share consideration is somewhat capped at $16.65. I write somewhat because if WTWB is rising in the days before the merger, the average of the closing prices could be very well below the then most current quote. This would result in a value larger than $16.65 for the share consideration. On the other hand the opposite is also possible. The share consideration could be less than 0.6 shares of WTWB despite the most recent quote being below $27.75.

Deal risk

The two banks already moved their expected close date from Q2/Q3 (February) to late in Q3 or early Q4 (see proxy from July). But the most recent press release from WTWB gives a more optimistic Q3 closing date.

On the regulatory side, they have secured approvals from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks. They still need approval from the FDIC and SNBN shareholders.

SNBN shareholders will vote on the deal at a special meeting on August 28, 2017. The board recommends to vote for the merger. To approve the merger the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of SNBN must vote for it. Directors have 29.23% of the voting power and each of them entered into a support agreement with WTWB, whereby the agreed to vote for the deal. Per the proxy other than two directors, as of July 24, 2017, no person known to management owned 5% or more of SNBN. If you look at the transaction multiples the price being paid looks good.

The alternative to stay independent provides lower value. It makes more sense for the shareholders to sell the company, than to keep independent. Despite the multiples being dated from December 2016, you can clearly see that take-out values are multiples higher than the common trading values. Bank mergers just make a ton of sense. To get a quick overview of this merger see this presentation.

To finance the deal WTWB made securities purchase agreements with 13 accredited and institutional investors to raise approximately $17.5 million in new equity (gross). Per the agreements newly issued 453,490 shares at $23.00 and 30,738 newly issued preferreds at $230 will be sold. Patriot Financial agreed to purchase 127,403 shares and all the preferreds. Patriot Financial is the lead investor in this private placement. With WTWB now above $23, those investors have all the more incentive to make the deal happen. Patriot also gets some special rights like warrant coverage and board representation. More details on the private placement can be found in the proxy (from page 70). Patriot got a good deal in my opinion. Per the proxy (page 27) this financing is necessary for the merger and there is a theoretical risk:

“The Purchase Agreements pursuant to which investors have agreed to purchase shares of West Town stock in the private placement have a number of conditions to closing and are also subject to general third-party contractual risk, including that the investor may experience financial distress or otherwise be unable or refuse to fund the purchase commitment. If such an event were to occur, and unless the financing closing condition to the Merger was waived either in whole or in part, West Town and Sound Bank would not be able to close the Merger.”

I view the deal risk as low. The deal makes sense to the various stakeholders. If SNBN has many sleepy shareholders it may be difficult to mobilize them, but other than the directors only about 21% of the total or 30% of the remaining shares have to be vote for the merger.

Upside of the deal at current prices

To calculate an annualized return, we need the expected date of the completion of the deal. The most recent expectation for closure is Q3. The last day of Q3 is September, 30.

The mixed consideration had an absolute upside of 5.5% or 47% annualized on August, 9. In reality the consideration will arrive later than the closure date lowering the annualized return.

With the share price of WTWB fluctuating, so will the value of the consideration. Here is a chart of the spread.

You can see the movement is not smooth. The downward trajectory of the spread is to be expected with the closing date coming nearer.

To hedge against a falling share price of WTWB, which would lower the value of the share consideration, I have shorted some WTWB shares. The fee rate is about 5%. I decided to only partially hedge, because I think the share price of WTWB is not that expensive (book value $20.38). SNBN is quite a big acquisition for WTWB. On the other hand I do not like the staggered board of WTWB and the right for the board to issue preferred stock and amend the bylaws without shareholder approval. This could hinder a future take-out of the combined company.

Conclusion

At the current price SNBN offers an attractive annualized return in case the deal closes. The risk of not closing is low in my opinion. Other ongoing community bank mergers offer lower spreads on average with comparable risks. Reasons for the mispricing here are OTC listings of both banks, their small sizes with very low market capitalizations ($23MM for SNBN and $36MM for WTWB) and low liquidity:

Per Seeking Alpha WTWB SNBN Average Volume (3 month) 391 2,441 Average Volume (10 days) 87 2,363

Additionally, you will probably not get a margin loan on your position. A position can only move the needle in a small enough portfolio, which excludes larger investors from investing and thereby lowering the spread. After the merger I expect WTWB to have more volume than now. The higher volume of SNBN compared to WTWB is surprising.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNBN.

Additional disclosure: I am also short WTWB. Please do your own research.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.