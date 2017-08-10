Growing, Growing, Growing, Activision's 2017

Activision, the very first independent videogame developer, and alive and well since 1979, in what has always been a tough trade.

Videogame producers want you to be addicted. Each time that you level-up, beat the boss, make that “killer” move or pass or design a sumptuous strategy, your body releases chemicals that make you want more. The same is true of the market. Watching your investments climb is certainly addictive. It's emotional, and it's gripping. In fact, understanding a system like the market and playing a game has a lot in common. They trigger hot states and this is very much part of their appeal. You always want more. This article focuses on one company that is built on providing such excitement, the classic game designer Activision (ATVI), with another article on mobile game designer Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) to follow. Both companies have had storming starts to the year. Both look like interesting long-term investment

Activision, in blue, and Tencent, in orange. Share price - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg

Activision and Tencent are a part of the broader games industry, but each has their own distinct appeal. Activision, although it has some degree of exposure to the mobile market, and has done ever since it purchased King Digital, is focused on more than just the casual gamer. Activision's gaming lines offer long-term incentives, being products that are understood best by delving deeply into them. They appeal to an individual's desire to collect, to own, and to understand, as well as the drive to succeed. Companies like Tencent, contrastingly, focus more on the casual gamer. It is the “quick hit” in those small pockets of your free time that they bring to the market. The success of their products can be measured in how much they make you want to return to them time and again. The games market is big, and there's still plenty of growth on the horizon. As Gabe Zichermann, author of Game-Based Marketing, notes:

"People today are seeking more reward and more engagement from experiences than ever before. The younger generation — the millennial generation and younger — is more game-attuned than previous generations."

This can certainly be capitalized on, and Activision's business model is built to do just that. The company's 2017 share price also indicates that they've got the right idea. Trading at just $40 at the turn of the year, and now valued in the $60 range, Activision is on the up. Moreover, it is arguably a safer bet than many companies in the same market, owing both to its size and its track-record. That said, it's always wise to bear in mind that any investment in the entertainment industry, especially as the bigger games become more and more like blockbusters, carries the risk of a failed product launch having significant consequences.

U.S. Consumer Spending on Video Games '10-'16. Source: Statista

Activision:

Activision Share Price -5 Years. Source: Bloomberg

If you agree that the game industry has a long way to go until it reaches the full maturity of comparable industries, such as the film industry, Activision's share price performance over the past five years ought to make your heart flutter. A steady five-year upward trend is certainly appealing, and the signs remain positive for the $48bn market-cap company, with its share price up by 71.96% this year, and 54.46% over the past twelve months.

Activision, the first independent video-games developer, having been established in 1979 in what has always been a tough trade, continues to demonstrate that the future looks as bright as its past. The company's user base continues to grow, currently standing at over 400m active users, whilst its broader figures are also attractive, including a forward P/E ratio of 25 which, given the company's history, suggests there's value left in ATVI stock. Furthermore, in terms of the company's product offering, things couldn't look much better, with a sequel to the hugely popular game Destiny due next month. Destiny 2 is expected to be a big seller for the company famous for producing the evergreen Warcraft series. Activision is also keenly aware of the value of its IP, and, although movies like Warcraft might not be for everyone, they serve two essential functions. First of all, they generate revenue. Warcraft the movie, although not produced by Activision, grossed $433 million. Secondly, such sweating of the company's IP is a great marketing boost.

As a company in a strong position in what remains a growth market, with a clear grasp of the value of its IP, and a continuous stream of top-rated products in its portfolio, and plenty more in development, what's not to like about Activision?

Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners. Source: CNBC

In terms of the company's yearly performance, again Activision looks like a winner. Quarterly expectations have again been beaten, as per the latest earnings transcript. The level of EPS surprise was $0.16, and revenue exceeded expectations to the tune of a cool $190m. When compared with the same quarter, year-over-year, Activision's figures look great. Activision's EPS figure is up $0.12 in the past twelve months, and $0.20 over the past six months.

Trading around $62, with analysts reasonably bullish, and predicting further rises for ATVI of between three and nineteen percent, Activision is a company very much worth your consideration. The company is growing. Its dividends are growing. Its user base is growing, and its product range is strong. If you're thinking of dipping your toe in the video-games market, Activision is certainly one to watch, not least before the launch of its next likely blockbuster, Destiny 2, the success of which is likely to propel further share price gains.

EPS & Dividend Growth - Activision - Source: FT

Activision Revenue History & Estimates. Source: the FT

(Oisin Breen, Research)

