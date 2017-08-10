Top Gold Stocks To Buy And Forget About: NovaGold Resources

Sometimes, it is possible to find a company that hides an astounding potential but for some reason, the potential hasn't been realized yet. In the gold mining sector, the share price of a company holding a huge deposit with great economics may be negatively affected by factors such as an excessive CAPEX, some major permitting issues or excessive political risks. In this series of articles, I will present several companies with world-class mining projects that will most probably get into production sometime in the future. However, the exact timeline is hard to estimate and the share price movements may be quite wild. This is why the best strategy is to initiate a small speculative position and virtually forget about it for several years. One of such companies is NovaGold Resources.

NovaGold Resources (NG)

NovaGold Resources is a development-stage company that owns 50% of two world-class projects, the Donlin Gold project and the Galore Creek project. The Donlin Gold project contains resources of 45 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 2.21 g/t. The Galore Creek project contains 9 billion lb copper, 8 million toz gold and 136 million toz silver. The projects are huge, they are located in safe jurisdictions of Alaska and British Columbia and the permitting is underway. The main issue is that the initial CAPEX for both of the proposed mines is extremely high. The investors are afraid that NovaGold won't be able to finance its share of CAPEX, which damages the share price.

Back in early 2011, NovaGold's share price reached the $15 level and its market value peaked at $3.6 billion. After turbulent developments over the next 6 years, the share price declined to the current level of $4.14. The current market capitalization of NovaGold stands at $1.33 billion. It may seem like a big value for a company that is not in production yet and that won't get into the production in the near future. But it is not that much when one realizes that the company holds attributable gold, copper and silver reserves worth $36 billion.

The Donlin Gold Project

The Donlin Gold project is NovaGold's flagship project. It is located in southwestern Alaska and unlike other major Alaskan mining projects, it has a support of the locals. The Donlin Gold mine is being developed in a 50:50 partnership between NovaGold and Barrick Gold (ABX). It contains measured & indicated resources of 39 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 2.24 g/t and inferred resources of nearly 6 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 2.02 g/t. Out of the 45 million toz gold of resources, 33.85 million toz are included in the proven & probable reserves. The gold grade of the reserves is 2.09 g/t.

There exists also a significant potential to discover more gold, as the current resources are located only along a 3 kilometers long section of the 8 kilometers long mineralized trend. There are further exploration targets named Queen, Snow, Quartz, Far Side, Dome and Ophir. Especially the anomaly at Dome seems to be very promising. Moreover, the currently outlined deposit is still open at depth.

After the Donlin Gold mine is completed, it should become one of the biggest gold mines in the World. According to the 2011 feasibility study, it should produce 1.1 million toz gold per year on average, over a 27-year mine life. Over the first 10 years, the annual production is expected at 1.4 million toz gold and over the first 5 years, it is expected at 1.5 million toz gold. With such a production profile, the Donlin Gold mine should become the second largest gold mine in the World. Only the Uzbek Muruntau gold mine with an estimated annual production of 2 million toz gold will be bigger.

The total cash costs were estimated at $585/toz over the life of mine, at $452/toz over the first 10 years and at $409/toz over the first 5 years. The AISC hasn't been provided, as the feasibility study was completed before this measure was adopted by the gold industry. If it was calculated, it would probably be below $700/toz, over the life of mine. The initial CAPEX was estimated at $6.68 billion, including a $984 million contingency. However, it is important to note that the feasibility study was prepared back in 2011 when not only the construction materials but also the energies were much more expensive than today. At the current prices, the total cash costs, as well as the CAPEX, should be lower.

The next milestone that should be reached by the Donlin project is obtaining the necessary permits. The permitting process that has started back in 2012, is in its final stage. The final EIS should be issued by Q1 2018. The project lies on privately owned lands and the land owners support it, according to NovaGold's CEO. Probably during H1 2018, also the results of an optimization study should be expected.

The Galore Creek Copper-Gold-Silver Project

The Galore Creek project is located in northwestern British Columbia. NovaGold owns 50% of Galore Creek, with the remainder owned by Teck Resources (TECK). The proven & probable reserves contain 6.81 billion lb copper (copper grade of 0.59%), 5.45 million toz gold (gold grade of 0.32 g/t) and 102 million toz silver (silver grade of 6.02 g/t). The measured & indicated resources, including reserves, contain 8.93 billion lb copper, 8 million toz gold and 136 million toz silver. There are also inferred resources of 3.23 billion lb copper, 2.7 million toz gold and 48 million toz silver. Although there is a significant exploration potential in the Galore Creek area, no drilling has occurred since 2013, as NovaGold started to focus on Donlin.

According to the 2011 pre-feasibility study, the Galore Creek mine should reach an average annual production of 322 million lb copper, 208,000 toz gold and 3.04 million toz silver, over the 18.5-year mine life. The life of mine cash cost was estimated at $0.79/lb copper. The initial CAPEX was estimated at $5.16 billion. However, similarly to the Donlin Gold project, the PFS was prepared in 2011. It means that there is a big probability that at the current prices, the costs would be lower.

How to finance it?

The main issue of NovaGold is the huge CAPEX needed to get its projects into production. Donlin Gold's initial CAPEX is estimated at $6.68 billion and Galore Creek's initial capital is estimated at $5.16 billion. Nova Gold's 50% share equals to $3.34 billion and $2.58 billion respectively. In both of the cases, the CAPEX is very high and it won't be easy for a non-producing explorer/developer such as NovaGold, to finance it.

The good news is that NovaGold and Barrick Gold have identified some cost savings that should help to cut the Donlin Gold project initial CAPEX by more than $1 billion. According to the corporate presentation, leasing equipment should help to save $170 million, if the oxygen plant is built by a third party, another $130 million should be saved and if the proposed pipeline is built by a third party, more than $830 million should be saved.

The CEO of NovaGold believes that as the feasibility study was prepared back in 2011, at the top of the commodity cycle, there is some space for further cost savings. More answers regarding the real extent of the cost savings should be provided by an optimization study, whichwill be supported also by the results of the current drill program.

NovaGold's attention has been focused on the Donlin Gold project in recent years. The strategy of the company is clear. It wants to get its flagship project into production even if it should mean that it will have to sacrifice Galore Creek. According to Greg Lang, the CEO of NovaGold:

Our Galore project on its own is a substantial endowment of copper, gold and silver and it is among the highest grade undeveloped copper deposits in the world, and when the time is right, we'll sell it to further strengthen our balance sheet to advance Donlin.

As of the end of May, NovaGold held cash and term deposits of $93 million. It should be enough to complete the updated financial studies and the permitting process, but it's definitely not enough to finance the mine construction. Given the extent of the Donlin Gold project, the long mine-life, the high-grade nature of the ore (the ore is high-grade compared to the vast majority of other open pit mines) and given that it will be developed in cooperation with a strong and experienced partner, Barrick Gold, it is possible the expect that NovaGold should be able to finance at least 50% of its share on CAPEX via debt. Conservatively assuming, that NovaGold and Barrick will be able to cut the CAPEX only to $6 billion, or approximately by 9%, NovaGold's debt financing should amount $1.5 billion. The question is, how much can NovaGold get for Galore Creek?

Taking into account only the reserves, the metals beneath the surface at Galore Creek are worth $28.4 billion, at the current metals prices of $2.9/lb copper, $1,275/toz gold and $16.9/toz silver. NovaGold's share is worth $14.2 billion. Conservatively taking into account only 5% of the value of NovaGold's metals contained in reserves, NovaGold should be able to get $710 million for Galore Creek. But to keep things even more conservative and given that NovaGold may be in a time-stress, let's assume that Galore Creek will be sold only for $0.5 billion. Adding it to the loan of $1.5 billion, there is still $1 billion left. This amount will have to be financed via equity or via a gold stream.

A gold stream from a mine like Donlin is a dream come true for any streaming company. The deposit is huge, the mine will be constructed and operated in cooperation with a major gold miner, the initial mine life is 27 years, there are quite big resources that haven't been included in the reserves yet and there is also a huge exploration potential. If NovaGold decides to give up only 10% of its share on the production, the resulting gold stream will equal to 55,000 toz gold per year, over a 27-year time period, at least. Such a gold stream could be sold for $0.75-1 billion. Only last year, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) acquired a gold stream of a similar size for $800 million and two years ago, it acquired a similar gold stream for $900 million.

Let's sum it up: debt financing worth $1.5 billion plus the sale of Galore Creek for $0.5 billion plus the sale of a gold stream for $0.75-1 billion equals $2.75-3 billion. It means that there is quite a good chance that NovaGold will be able to finance the Donlin Gold mine without an excessive share dilution.

Conclusion

NovaGold owns 50% of two world-class projects. Each of the projects is being developed in a cooperation with a strong and experienced partner, Barrick Gold and Teck Resources respectively. However, NovaGold is willing to sacrifice its Galore Creek project, so that it can fund the flagship Donlin Gold project. The permitting process is going well, the main challenge will be the financing of the CAPEX. The CAPEX is estimated at $6.68 billion, however, there is a good potential that the optimization study will be able to cut it notably. Given various specifics of the project, there is a relatively high probability that NovaGold will be able to finance its share of the CAPEX without an excessive share dilution. The higher the gold price grows, the easier the financing will be. NovaGold's shares hide a significant upside potential for the long term investors, however, the share price may experience some notable turbulences along the way. The best strategy is to initiate a small speculative position and forget about it for a couple of years.

