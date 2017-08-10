Pan American Silver: What Now?

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) looks set to move higher on the back of its just reported Q2 earnings. As you know this is a miner we have covered many times over the years. It has been volatile along with the moves in silver and gold prices over the last few years, but in the last year it has been on a tear. We have maintained a hold on it all year, as the stock has come up, down and back up with the moves in precious metal prices. We continue to comfortably maintain that rating here in 2017. We still believe that after the changes it has made that it is going to come out stronger than ever before. This is evidenced by the fact that the company has doubled its dividend payment. We all know where gold and silver have gone in the last two years, but it has been the companies that have successfully slashed expenses tom improve margins which have done the best. Are Pan American's efficiencies paying off? Let us discuss the critical metrics and think about what to do now.

In Q2, the company produced 6.3 million ounces of silver. This flat year over year from the 6.33 million ounces in Q2 2016. This is due to planned and expected transitions at the Alamo Dorado mine. Total production increased at La Colorada and Manantial Espejo, but it declined at Alamo Dorado and San Vicente, and was essentially consistent at Dolores, Morococha and Huaron, when looking at the sequential quarter. On top of that, the company produced 37,700 ounces of gold during Q2 2017, and this was down from Q2 2016, but on pace with the sequential Q1. Most of this was due to the shutdown of Alamo Dorados.

As we alluded to above we have been watching for last two years the costs to do business. With a lower silver and gold price compared to several years ago, the only way to survive was to lower costs. Again, the production decrease stemmed primarily from planned production declines. With these planned declines and the company's cost saving initiatives we are pleased to report that the company managed to cut production costs over the last two years. Here in Q2 2017, net of byproducts, its cash costs per silver ounce sold were up 3% to $5.71 from $5.57. The company also saw a decline in all-in sustaining cash costs per ounce to $10.73, down from $11.31 last year. That is a strong decline in costs. What is more, management has revised its guidance for 2017 annual cash costs to $5.50 to $6.50 per ounce from original guidance of $6.45 to $7.45 per ounce, and lowered the all-in costs to 10.50 to $11.50. In addition, the average realized price of silver increased 2% while base metal prices increased across the board as well versus a year ago, with a notable 33% increase in zinc pricing.

For Q2 2017, financially, Pan American Silver saw $201.3 million in revenue. This is up from last year's comparable quarter by 5%, reflecting the higher prices of metals. This actually crushed estimates by $12.8 million and was up $3 million from the sequential quarter. With moderately strong production, a much better price for metals and declining cash costs, earnings were strong, but actually beat estimates. Factoring in production/sales and cost of revenue, Pan American Silver saw net income of $36 million or $0.23. Taking into account some adjustments, earnings were $0.15 per share and missed estimates by $0.05. This is a nice year-over-year improvement from the $0.12 last year.

So, what is the take home here? The company is heading in the right direction financially. Given the cost cutting initiatives Pan American is now stronger than it has ever been. Controlled production and decline in expenses have helped the company turn a nice profit, especially with the rebound in metals prices. However, the outlook for metal prices appears to be more sideways action, barring any market unrest stemming from growing tensions with North Korea. The rise in the dividend helps slightly, and is a sign of strength. Once again, we maintain a comfortable hold rating.

