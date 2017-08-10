Dynavax Gets Ready To Go It Alone With Heplisav-B

“Love many, trust few, and always paddle your own canoe.”



That old saying came to mind Tuesday as I read the announcement that Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) would be selling $125 million worth of common stock in an underwritten public offering. With the capital raise now reduced to $75 million (at $15 a share), DVAX appears to be positioning itself to ramp up production and marketing of Heplisav-B, its Hepatitis B vaccine, on its own.



Waiting for that Yes

While rumors of partnerships with big players like Merck (MRK) or GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have swirled since July 28’s resounding 12-1 vote by the FDA Advisory Committee in favor of approval, the FDA’s decision to delay final approval until as late as November has undoubtedly kept potential suitors on the sidelines. Both the FDA and DVAX have described this delay as necessary time to discuss an appropriate post-marketing study, which is about as strong an implication the FDA can make that it intends to ultimately grant approval.

After a brief sell-off on news of the delay, DVAX stock rallied hard as investors processed the information and recognized that a post-marketing study of a drug is only possible if the drug is marketable, i.e. it has FDA approval. While a very positive sign, nothing is truly certain where the FDA is concerned. It is certainly not one of the “few” I trust (nor one of the many I love for that matter). That low-probability, but still worrisome, risk is undoubtedly keeping would-be partners waiting for final confirmation.

Time and Tide (and DVAX)

Clearly, DVAX is not prepared to wait.

Instead, the company appears to be gearing up for action the moment they get approval. Management have repeatedly stated that their sales and marketing timetable, which calls for rollout in early 2018, is still in force. With approval unlikely before November, raising capital now is the only way to guarantee sufficient cash to begin mass-scale production and sales.

The $75 million raised will be added to an already substantial cash pile of $127 million. With $200 million in the bank, DVAX will be able to revive its production facilities and roll out a full-scale marketing plan on its own if it has to. The company looks set to paddle its own canoe.

There are certainly advantages to having the sole interest in production and marketing for Heplisav-B. William Blair analyst Katherine Xu has projected the vaccine to reach peak sales of $650 million per year, a truly massive potential profit stream for a company with a present market capitalization of less than $1 billion. By taking on the whole rollout operation, DVAX would not have to share.

Risky Business



As with all significant strategic choices, there are trade-offs. While going it alone gives DVAX all the potential earnings from Heplisav-B, it also places all the costs and responsibility on the company’s shoulders. While DVAX will no doubt bring experienced marketers and salespeople onboard, the company simply does not have the internal experience of bringing a vaccine to the mass market. More than a few small biotech companies have stumbled coming out of the gate. DVAX has a solid cushion, but a botched rollout could burn that away quickly.

Another issue is one of opportunity cost. If DVAX has to devote all of its attention and resources to ensuring the successful rollout of Heplisav-B, it may lose focus on SD-101, the company's potentially game-changing cancer drug. After receiving a CRL last November, which cratered its share price and seemed to have killed Heplisav-B, DVAX started to restructure itself as an immuno-oncology company. SD-101 has continued to impress during clinical trials, and has blockbuster potential in its own right. DVAX would be ill advised to devote everything to Heplisav-B at the expense of its promising pipeline.

DVAX Could Use a Co-Pilot

Going forward, DVAX’s best possible course is to establish a partnership with a big pharmaceutical company to help carry the burden and costs of commercialization. Merck and Glaxo are both solid candidates. With the extra cash cushion and credible ability to bring Heplisav-B to market solo, DVAX will be in a very strong bargaining position.

Potential partners know DVAX can paddle its own canoe unaided if it has to, and they know they’ll have to sweeten the deal to get a seat in the boat. And DVAX knows that, even with a partner, it will enjoy the lion’s share of profits while also de-risking the sales process.

Barring unlikely disaster in November, DVAX will look forward to a sea of options. Hopefully it chooses wisely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.