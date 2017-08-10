Lumentum Q4: Take Aways

On balance, the tailwinds are likely to be more enduring than the headwinds, so we're fairly optimistic for the shares.

The quarter was a mixed bag, with booming 100G and VSCELs, but soft lasers and telecom.

Lumentum (LITE), the optical network company coming out of JDS Uniphase produced fairly mixed results in Q4. There are obvious highlights, but there also are some headwinds.

The highlights

Datacom revenue increased 28% sequentially to $50M, driven by very strong growth in 100G. Revenues from the 100G QSFP28 transceivers almost doubled sequentially, and 100G represented already 80% of datacom revenue.

The company shipped their first VSCEL orders for 3D sensing products to the tune of $5M. They are ramping up as fast as they can and have $200M in orders for calendar year 2017, a data point that is probably responsible for the 8% higher opening of the shares on earnings day. Investors should also take note that they already have multiple customers, it's not just Apple (AAPL). 3D Sensing also enjoys higher margins than the company average and the company argues that a few quarters out, this could lead to gross margins up into the high 30% range. Management wasn't drawn on guidance for 2018 though, it depends how well they execute and how successful their customers products are. But given the pipeline of additional customers it is likely to continue to grow, that's as far as management wanted to take it in terms of 2018 guidance. They are participating in both the high-power version as well as the low-power version (supposedly for front and back camera).

ROADM orders specifically designed for China are doing well and the company is "extremely well positioned" for that market, per Q4CC. Management expects it to be a meaningful growth driver in the coming years.

Headwinds

We already knew from Macom (NASDAQ:MTSI) that there still is no material China recovery in sight, and management confirmed this. Management could not tell when inventory levels would be back to the levels when Chinese purchasers would be back for orders. The situation has stabilized though, and there are some signs some tenders are coming.

American telecom has hit an air pocket, but one that is to continue in the current quarter. Telecom revenue declined a pretty steep 27% from the previous quarter. The primary driver here is inventory management, according to management. Timing of deployments by carriers is also unpredictable and create lumpiness, so the situation could change pretty quickly. It's actually not dissimilar to the Chinese situation.

Commercial laser revenue was also down 10% sequentially, management blames this on a product transition towards the newer Gen # fiber laser, which is capacity constrained but the problems are continuing in Q1. This should be a transitory issue (they made some late design changes, then having to change some suppliers) and hopefully that's true as this sector generates above average margins.

It's not all good news from 100G though. In the hyperscale segment the company is told their prices "are significantly higher than some competitors." Management said during the Q4CC that they were not convinced that competition could actually deliver, and they have new generations of products coming out this quarter (and another one early 2018).

Finances

On a GAAP basis, the figures are actually a little disappointing although the GAAP net loss of $0.90 per share is entirely the result of a $1.06 per share from a non-cash unrealized loss on the derivative liabilities for both the series A preferred stock and convertible note.

GAAP gross and operating margins were 32.9% and 1.8%.

Non-GAAP earnings were $0.39 per share, including $3.7M in tax benefit.

Revenues declined 12.9% sequentially (and 7.9% y/y) to $222.7M, of which datacom was $50M, commercial laser revenue was $35.9M and telecom was $165.5M (down 27%).

Q1 2018 revenues are guided as between $245M-$265M, operating margin at 13%-15%, EPS of $0.50-$0.60. Telecom and lasers will be flat to down, datacom flat to up, and 3D sensing will be up significantly.

Stock action

There was a pretty dramatic reversal (from opening +8% to finishing -3%) during the day which was a bit surprising, given that the CC was over before the market opened. The figures were mixed, the ramp up in VSCELs (3D sensing) is stronger than expected and what is especially good news is they have already multiple clients.

Telecom is a pretty steep decline though, and that's their biggest sector. Q1 guidance is also a little soft still plagued by the telecom and laser softness and that elusive China recovery.

Conclusion

We only have the shares on a hold because we think there are better investments in this space as we have argued in earlier articles (here). Having said that, 3D sensing is obviously a tremendous opportunity for Lumentum.

The company already has orders from multiple customers, and this is likely to increase. What's more, there is a lot of space for 3D sensing beyond mobile phones so we are only in the very first innings of this development.

The ramping of the other booming business, 100G, doesn't seem to be over anytime soon either, this is also likely to be a multi-year development, even if it isn't likely to maintain the heady growth it is experiencing today.

The headwinds from China and Telecom are also likely to subside at a certain point so a situation could develop where the company has mostly tailwinds.

We think that these tailwinds are in part structural, simply given the increased demands for high-speed networks from multiple parties (4G, 5G, data centers, streaming media, etc.).

With tailwinds also comes margin expansion, both from leverage as from mix (3D sensing). So if the shares look a little pricey now, this is likely to change in the coming quarters (depending of course what the share price does).

Before we generate too much enthusiasm, one shouldn't lose sight of a negative though which is that the industry is fragmented and very competitive, so there are considerable pricing pressures (10-15% per year), even if we feel that some of the normal cyclical nature of the industry might taper off somewhat, given some strong secular trends.

