Intel Races To First Place

Intel (INTC) provides a safe investment with an increasing area for growth. AI and autonomous driving seem to be the future, and Intel has positioned itself to take advantage of this trend. For this reason, I am long Intel and believe it will continue to see growth.



Intel is a multinational technology company based in Santa Clara, California. It is the world's largest and highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue, and also produces motherboard chipsets, network interface controllers and integrated circuits among other things. Intel breaks down its business into five different segments: Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, and Programmable Solutions Group. The largest of its segments is its Client Computing Group at $8.2 billion, followed by Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group at $4.4 billion.



Financials



Looking over Intel’s most recent quarter, I see many things to be impressed about. Their non-GAAP revenue increased 9% from Q2 2016, from $13.5 billion to $14.8 billion. Net income also increased 22% from $2.9 billion to $3.5 billion.



I wanted to look into their WACC and ROIC to see how their investments have been performing, as growth in the Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing industry is slowing at a rate of -1.2%. While this rate is expected to increase to 0.9% from 2017-2022, it’s good to get an idea why Intel is beginning to diversify its offerings into industries other than semiconductors. Intel has a WACC of 8.44% and a ROIC of 16.59%. The higher the value of ROIC compared to WACC, the more value that is being created. I found this interesting when I delved into its closest competitors financials: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). AMD has a much higher WACC than Intel at 19.12% and a ROIC of -36.54%. AMD actually loses money the more that they borrow. AMD has also taken a hit in their financials, with their revenue falling and having a negative income for the past three years.





Data Source: Yahoo Finance





Data Source: Yahoo Finance



Despite the introduction of their new Ryzen desktop CPU’s, AMD continued to see a net income of -$16 million. AMD’s product mix focuses too much on the computer and PC market and ties itself to the industry. Microsoft (MSFT) plans on using their chip in their new Xbox One X console and will help boost the revenue of the company, but AMD has almost all their eggs in one basket.

Intel is currently priced at just the right amount with a P/E of 15.8. This is below the industry average of 22.8, and puts it below competitors like Nvidia (NVDA) who have a P/E of 57. Right now I believe the stock to be undervalued and that investors haven't fully factored in their ventures into the driverless car industry or their push into the mobile market.



The Real Winner In The Apple v. Qualcomm Fight Is Intel



As Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) become more entangled in legal disputes, Intel is making the most of the opportunity. Analysts following the supply chain for Apple predict that Apple will give Intel 70% of their production capacity for the next launch of iPhones. Neither Apple nor Qualcomm are willing to make peace, and the only true winner of this fight is Intel. With Apple selling 41 million phones in Q3 2017 and that number increasing at a steady rate, Intel will be able to spread its business into more consumers hands. As the value of a chip is roughly $20, this will provide Intel with an additional source of revenue as it was never able to break into the mobile market previously.



Acquisition of Mobileye



With the purchase of the remaining outstanding shares, Intel is now officially the parent organization of Mobileye (MBLY). Mobileye specialises in camera technologies and sensors with a focus on driverless cars. This purchase puts Intel at the forefront of innovation for the driverless car industry, estimated to become a $70b industry by 2030. This is a good deal for both companies for a few reasons.



With such a burgeoning industry, Intel is making bold moves to become one of the key players. With Mobileye’s existing technology, Intel will be able to improve on it by providing additional funds. Instead of competing with Mobileye and other companies in the driverless car space, Intel is able to catapult itself to the front and get a running start ahead of the competition. Intel doesn’t have the relationships with car manufacturers like Mobileye has. With connections to over 30 manufacturers, they will become an important partner to have in the increasingly competitive industry. Intel already produces CPU’s that can be put into cars, it’s just a matter of redesigning and configuring them. Now with Mobileye’s silicon and software behind it, they will be able to produce state of the art chips.

Intel is already following through after its purchase of Mobileye, as it plans to roll out over 100 driverless cars across Europe, Israel, and the US later this year. This will be the first time the two companies have combined their forces and will be interesting to see how it plays out.



Threats



Intel exists in very competitive industries. The PC market has become increasingly competitive as more companies are competing from overseas. AMD has also been making advances in the PC market, and the introduction of its new Ryzen CPU has specs on par with Intel’s i9. As Intel’s client computing group make up the largest portion of its revenue, this could harm Intel’s bottom line. AMD has done a good job selling its new processors, as its revenue increased from $984m in Q1 to $1.22b in Q2. AMD has recognized that the increase in its revenue is largely due to the sales of their Ryzen desktop processors.



As Intel is now a player in the driverless car industry, it faces competition from huge players such as Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Uber (UBER), and Ford (F) to name a few. Ford also plans on rolling out over 100 driverless cars this year and recently invested $150m into Light Detection and Ranging company Velodyne. Toyota (T) recently partnered up with Nvidia to create the technology for their self-driving cars. As the competition heats up, so will the deadline to have a functioning driverless car by the end of 2021. With Intel’s investment in Mobileye, it's banking heavily on driverless cars being a success and its future growth depends on it.



Conclusion



With the PC market going sideways, Intel has to look for new opportunities for growth. Driverless cars were the biggest opportunity they could find, and fits in nicely with their product mix. As they have the processors that can be installed into the cars, it only makes sense for them to have acquired Mobileye to complete the other half. With that acquisition, Intel has positioned themselves at the head of the pack in the driverless car race, and the future growth of the company relies on them managing to successfully produce autonomous vehicles.



Intel hasn’t invested everything in driverless cars. With the falling out of Qualcomm and Apple, Intel took advantage and will begin putting their chips in an increasing amount of iPhones. Intel got a late start to the mobile market, largely beat out by Nvidia, and this is one way to grab a share of that market and diversify their offerings.



Intel has spread out their investments wisely in multiple different areas, and they have the steadiness of the PC market behind them in case one of them falls through. I believe Intel will see strong signs of growth in the coming years for the high valuation on the driverless car market and their emergence into the mobile market.

