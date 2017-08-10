Galapagos Is A Buy On IPF Success

Lucrative partnerships with Gilead and AbbVie involving assets in late stage studies bodes well, even with significant competition in indications such as cystic fibrosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Data for GLPG1690 indicates the drug candidate could have a leg up on previously approved treatments and Fibrogen's pamrevlumab.

I have highlighted the opportunity in Galapagos (GLPG) a number of times, most recently in early February when we focused on several upcoming catalysts that could create value for shareholders.

GLPG data by YCharts

Keys to the previous thesis included the following:

Lucrative partnership terms with Gilead for lead asset filgotinib and the company's CF assets with AbbView.

Promising data in Crohn's disease and the initiation of an ambitious pivotal program.

An aggressive phase 3 program in rheumatoid arthritis consisting of three separate trials from which I infer significant conviction on the company's assessment of the clinical candidate's potential.

A significant and overlooked opportunity for autotaxin inhibitor GLPG1690 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

What's Happened Since

On August 9th after market hours Galapagos announced promising top-line results from its FLORA phase 2a trial utilizing GLPG1690 in the IPF setting. The trial had a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design where 17 patients received the treatment for 12 weeks and 6 received placebo. Importantly, patients who had been previously on either approved drug (nintedanib or pirfenidone) were required to have stopped treatment at least four weeks before receiving GLPG1690.

Patients who received the drug candidate showed an FVC increase of 8 mL, which compared very favorably to an FVC reduction of 87 mL from baseline. Also, absence of decline in lung function was observed during the 12 weeks while disease stabilization was confirmed reaching statistical significance. A marked decrease in serum LPA18:2 was also observed. Importantly, the drug was well tolerated with similar discontinuation rates in drug and placebo arms.

In the medium term investors can expect the company to provide more clarity on the design of a pivotal trial after further conversations with regulatory agencies.



Currently the stock is up around 10%, while shares of Fibrogen (FGEN) have decreased 11% after hours. As means of comparison, keep in mind that for pamrevlumab the average decline in FVC % predicted from baseline to week 48 was 2.85 versus an average decline of 7.17 in the placebo arm. While this absolute difference of 4.33 appears quite impressive, keep in mind that the drug merely slowed decline in FVC while patients on GLPG1690 actually saw an FVC increase!

Results should be taken with all the usual caveats due to the low patient numbers and shorter duration, but I remain impressed as this is a great moment for the IPF community with two promising treatments that could see approval in the not too distant future.

Final Thoughts

When you take into consideration the potential of the opportunity in IPF, the 10% increase in share price appears to be just the beginning of a revaluation for shares.

Figure 2: IPF market snapshot (source: corporate presentation)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set the bar very high in cystic fibrosis, but there is always the possibility that Galapagos and other competitors achieve similar results in patients. A $338 million secondary offering priced in April should keep the company's cash coffers full for the medium term. Their total cash position as of June 30th amounted to €1,263.2 million.

While I previously considered shares to be mildly undervalued in light of opportunities with wholly-owned and partnered assets, I now believe the stock is a strong buy in light of recent IPF data. While patient number was small, GLPG1690 could be a gamechanger for IPF patients, the company and thus shareholders.

Risks to thesis include clinical setbacks involving partnered and wholly-owned drug candidates in early, mid and late-stage trials. Dilution in the medium term appears off the table due to the company's strong cash position. High competition in certain indications being targeted is also a concern, as is the risk involved with regulatory decisions.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.