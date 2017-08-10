Alliqua BioMedical's (ALQA) CEO Dave Johnson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALQA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Dave Johnson - CEO

Brad Barton - COO

Brian Posner - CFO

Nino Pionati - Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

Analysts

Matthew Hewitt - Craig-Hallum

Josh Jennings - Cowen and Company

Suraj Kalia - Northland Securities

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

Dave Johnson

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. And welcome to the second quarter of 2017 earnings call. I am joined on the call today by our CFO, Brian Posner; our Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Nino Pionati; and our Chief Operating Officer, Brad Barton who of course will all be available to answer questions following our prepared remarks.

So, before we begin, let me quickly outline the agenda for today's call. I'll begin by sharing a high level mid-year update on our business and our primary areas of focus as we enter into the last six months of the year. Then Brad and I will provide you with an overview of our commercial and operating performance during the second quarter. I'll then turn the call over to Brian, who will walk you through a detailed review of our financial results for the quarter, as well as our guidance for 2017. And after Brian's summary, I'll share some closing remarks before we open up the call for your questions.

So, with that, let's get started. Now before delving into our Q2 performance, let me take a moment to start off by characterizing granted at a very high level where I believe we stand as an organization midway through 2017.

Looking back over past 12 months, we couldn't be more pleased about the commercial progress that has been seen in our business. Revenue growth in our products business has averaged 29% year-over-year over the last four fiscal quarters, a clear reflection of Alliqua's ability to drive revenue growth well above market rates as we commercialize our differentiated regenerative products portfolio.

This progress has reaffirmed our conviction in the opportunities that lie in store for our organization in the regenerative medicine space, and we continue to believe that we have identified and are successfully executing against the appropriate strategy to effectively pursue these opportunities. And here is the better news, we've only just begun.

Importantly, we have been successfully driving commercial progress in 2017, while simultaneously making very significant strides in improving the financial profile of our organization, by reducing our operating expenses and cash burn. Over the first six months of the year, we grew our product revenue by 31% year-over-year, while reducing our adjusted EBITDA loss by 45%, and we are on track to reduce our cash burn by approximately $6 million compared to last year. This operating earnings leverage will continue for the rest of 2017.

We also secured $6.6 million of capital to support our operations to date this year and as I will describe in detail later in my prepared remarks, we have been working collaboratively and productively with our lenders perceptive advisors. With improving our balance sheet has been and remains our primary area of focus in 2017 and we will continue to work diligently to build upon our recent progress. With this overview as a backdrop, let me now pass this over to our Chief Operating Officer Brad Barton who will discuss our Q2 performance and progress on our sales and marketing strategy in greater detail. Brad?

Brad Barton

Thanks, Dave.

Beginning with our revenue performance for the second quarter 2017. We reported total revenue of $5.5 million up 24% year-over-year and our total revenue growth during the quarter was due to 34% growth in our products' business. So, we're very pleased with the revenue performance in our products' business during the quarter and excited to see that the growth was driven by strong contributions from each of our primary regenerative products Biovance, Interfyl and UltraMIST.

Specifically, Biovance and Interfyl are biologic products together grew 106% year-over-year in the second quarter and we saw particularly strong system sales from our UltraMIST business during the quarter as well. So, we continue to believe that we are pursuing the most effective sales and marketing strategy to drive growth in each of our regenerative product franchises.

In recent quarters, we have implemented a multi-pronged strategy to enhance our growth profile to - that involves three key elements. First, we further focused our selling organizational specific markets where we believe that our products are best positioned to succeed.

Second, we have enhanced our selling organization by moving to a hybrid structure and in fact we have supplemented the efforts of our direct selling force by adding independent sales agencies with selling experience and establish relationships in our target markets. This hybrid structure allows us to increase our selling presence in our targeted markets without any increase in our fixed operating expenses.

And third, we continue to focus on physician peer-to-peer engagement to educate the medical community on the features and better fit for our regenerative technologies and to promote the adoption and utilization.

Again, we feel that these sales and marketing strategies represent our formula for success in driving our sales of our regenerative technologies while maximizing utility of the capital invested to support our top line initiatives.

Furthermore, our second quarter revenue growth support our belief that this strategy is indeed working. We are focusing our selling resources and targeted markets to optimize the productivity and during the second quarter we were very pleased to see the performance that we saw in our Biologics and UltraMIST franchises. And that was driven by strong sales in these target markets.

Within our Biologics franchise for example we continue to gain traction for our Biovance and Interfyl products in the surgical segment of the market, which was again responsible for the majority of the Biologics sales during the second quarter.

Furthermore, the promising results that we saw in this market were aided by strong contributions from our independent selling agents that we hired at the beginning of the year. In our UltraMIST business recall that we recently begin efforts to enhance our focus on clinics and the hospital outpatient department or HOPD.

During the second quarter, we saw early evidence of the success of our efforts here in the form of strong sales of our UltraMIST systems into this segment of the market. We expect that this strong system sales were ultimately helped to fuel our future growth of sales on our UltraMIST applicators as well.

Now as a part of our strategy to educate the market and to raise awareness of our products we have hosted a number of successful events during the second quarter and we continue to develop on this programming. Keeping pace with our activity in the first quarter of this year we hosted two Biologics Bioskills labs in Q2, one in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and another in Tampa, Florida. At these events, we continue to leverage the relationships of our strongest surgeon advocates to promote the peer-to-peer education of new perspective customers.

Importantly, we observed direct benefits from these two events during the second quarter in the form of new surgeon conversions. In April, we hosted our first UltraMIST Physician Summit in New Orleans, which was very well-received and our UltraMIST Physician Summit take a page out of the strategy that's made our Bioskills labs so successful.

Specifically, they provide hands-on training for our potential customers while allowing them to hear from our current UltraMIST customers about their experiences using the product and the compelling outcomes that they have achieved for the patients by integrating UltraMIST into the treatment process. We are now planning our second event for mid-September and that planning is underway.

We also opened our first UltraMIST center of excellence at the end of the second quarter in Boston. As a reminder, these centers of excellence help to facilitate peer-to-peer interactions with potential new customers who have interest in adopting our UltraMIST.

Plans are underway to begin cycling customers through this center of excellence in Q4 and we are currently in discussions with three additional clinics based upon our current pace of progress, we continue to anticipate having relationships in place to establish a total of four UltraMIST centers of excellence and key metropolitan areas about the end of the year.

In addition to these exciting first, we also championed the clinical and economic benefits of our regenerative technologies at the Annual Spring Symposium on Advanced Wound Care where we featured five poster presentations summarizing new data on our Interfyl and our UltraMIST products.

So now in tandem with our educational programming efforts, we have continued to find ways to facilitate the adoption and utilization of our UltraMIST systems. In order to provide greater financial flexibility for customers interested in acquiring our UltraMIST systems recall that we expanded our purchasing options in 2016 with the new consignment program.

In addition to this offering in June, that we announced a new partnership with Partners Capital Group which will now offer additional capital leasing and financing programs for our customers.

In order to promote the utilization of our UltraMIST systems, we are also exploring new methods to support and train our base of new users. Subsequent to the end of this second quarter, we hosted UltraMIST new user forum in Fresno Californian. This event was attended by 20 clinicians with six different clinics that had recently purchased our UltraMIST system and featured a group tutorial on the UltraMIST system followed by a question-and-answer session.

The goal of the event broadly speaking is to ensure that all of the potential new users from our UltraMIST system are well-versed on the technology and achieves enabling each clinic to maximize the usage of the device.

Based upon the success of this event and the encouraging feedback that we received from the clinics, we already are planning to host additional forms like this in the second half of this year.

So, with that Dave, I'll turn it back over to you.

Dave Johnson

Great, thanks Brad.

So, stepping back, in addition to our revenue performance and operational progress towards our sales and marketing strategy during the second quarter, we achieved a significant year-over-year reduction in our cash burn from operations and improved our adjusted EBITDA loss by $2.5 million or 55% year-over-year.

To further strengthen our balance sheet in April, we completed a public offering and raised $3.8 million in gross proceeds. This public offering followed our successful private placement at the end of the first quarter, and to-date we have raised $6.6 million of capital to support our operations. $2 million of this, which came from the Celgene Corporation and $400,000 which came from our directors and members of the executive management team.

In addition to these recent financing activities, on June 1st, we entered into an agreement with our lenders, perceptive advisors, which allowed us to defer the principal payments under our credit agreement until the end of August. We appreciate the continued support of perceptive with their deferring of principal payments and their latest extension of the forbearance agreement. We really do continue to work with perceptive on ways to strengthen our financial condition.

Importantly, we are exploring every available strategy to improve our financial condition and secured the necessary capital to support our operations.

Now with that, let me turn the call over to Brian, for a detailed review of our second quarter results, as well as 2017 guidance. Brian?

Brian Posner

Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everyone.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2017 increased $1 million or 24% year-over-year, to $5.5 million. Revenue from sales of the company's current products increased $1.3 million or 31% year-over-year to $4.9 million. Products revenue growth was driven by sales of our Biologics products, Biovance and Interfyl which increased 106% year-over-year along with sales of UltraMIST systems.

Product revenue represented 89% of our total revenue this quarter compared to 82% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2016. Revenue from contract manufacturing decreased $204,000 or 25% year-over-year to $605,000 in the second quarter, consistent with our expectations.

Gross profit from continuing operations for the second quarter increased $804,000 or 28% year-over-year to $3.7 million, representing 66% of sales this year compared to 64% of sale last year. The increase in gross profit was driven by the growth in product sales which comprise a greater portion of our revenue this year compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit margin on our product sales was approximately 75% in the second quarter of 2017, compared to 77% last year and 75% in the first quarter of 2017. We call that operating expenses in the second quarter last year were favorably impacted by a $9.1 million decreased in fair value of our contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition acceleration.

Excluding the impact to changes in the contingent consideration liability in both periods, operating expenses decreased 24% year-over-year to $7.5 million, driven primarily by a $1.9 million decreased in selling, general and administrative or SG&A expenses.

Stepping back for a moment. We recognized there are multiple non-cash and non-recurring items that have impacted our financial results in recent quarter. We have detailed these items in our non-GAAP reconciliation table in our earnings press release.

So, investors can see how they impacted our Q2 and year-to-date results. But I thought it would be helpful to focus my prepared remarks this morning on the key takeaways when evaluating our year-over-year performance throughout the income statement.

First, we have reduced our cash operating expenses which includes our SG&A royalty and R&D expenses by approximately $3 million or 20% year-over-year over the first six months of 2017.

Second, our non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations has improved approximately $3.7 million or 29% year-over-year over the first six months of 2017.

Third, our adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations has improved $4.3 million or 45% year-over-year over the first six months of 2017. Again, we have included a full reconciliation of our non-GAAP net income and our adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations in our earnings release. But we believe these are very important summary highlights of our financial performance during the first six months of fiscal 2017.

Turning to the balance sheet, as of June 30, 2017, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.3 million compared to $5.6 million on December 31, 2016. The $3.3 million decline in our cash balance over the first six months of 2017 was driven by cash outflows of approximately $8 million from operating activities. Cash outflows of approximately $1.2 million from non-operating activities specifically payments related to our acquisition of acceleration and a bridge loan to Soluble Systems.

Cash inflows of approximately $5.9 million from our private placement and our public offering of common stock. Importantly, we also continue to expect our cash burn from operations to approximate $12 million with the full-year 2017 period, which represents a 34% decline in cash used in operations year-over-year. This would equate to an average quarterly cash burn from operations of approximately $2 million per quarter for the remaining two quarters of 2017.

On June 1, 2017, the company entered into an agreement with our lender to defer our principal payments due under the credit agreement from June 30, 2017 to August 31, 2017 as well as amend and restate terms of the five-year warrant, which was issued to our lender when we entered into our credit agreement in May 2015. We remain in discussions with our lender to further revise the terms of our credit agreement.

Turning to our financial guidance for fiscal year 2017. As communicated in our earnings release this morning for the fiscal year ending December 2017, the company continues to expect total revenue of $20.4 million to $21.3 million, which represents year-over-year growth of approximately 12% to 17% compared to total revenue of $18.2 million in 2016.

Our total revenue guidance continues to assume the following revenue growth trends. Product sales of $19 million to $19.9 million representing growth in the range of approximately 18% to 24% year-over-year compared to the product sales of $16.1 million in fiscal year 2016.

Contract manufacturing sales of approximately $1.4 million compared to 2.2 million in fiscal year 2016. For modeling purposes for the fiscal year 2017 we expect growth margins remaining in the mid 60% range, operating expenses excluding non-cash items at or below $6 million per quarter for the remainder of the year consistent with the quarter operating expense guidance we introduced last quarter.

With that I'll turn the call back to Dave. Dave?

Dave Johnson

Great. Thanks, Brian.

During the first six months of 2017, we have made important steps to reduce our expenses while continuing to drive the performance of our selling organization and then capitalize on what we believe has proven to be an effective strategy for commercializing our regenerative technologies. This progress is evident in our year-over-year product revenue growth and a reduction in operating cash flow in the first and second quarters.

Our revenue performance during the first half of the year continues to confirm our belief in the clinical efficacy of our regenerative technologies. The opportunity that exist in our targeted market segments is ultimately into growth potential of our organization.

The direction for the rest of the year is as follows, continue to penetrate the surgical market with our Biologics portfolio.

Two, focus our UltraMIST franchise on venous led ulcers in the hospital outpatient environment where we enjoy a strong dossier of clinical data together with the strong economic value proposition. We remain convinced that UltraMIST can change the standard of care in this area.

Three, expand our hybrid selling organization by engaging with additional independent sales agencies.

Four, maximize our clinician peer-to-peer engagement initiatives.

And lastly, build upon our Biologics portfolio of clinical support with the creation of new clinical posters and publications.

Based upon the level of sales that we have achieved for the first six months of 2017 as well as the composition of those sales by product we are reaffirming our 2017 revenue guidance. We expect that the revenue growth implied by our 2017 guidance will continue to be driven by the sales of biologics products with contributions from our UltraMIST franchise.

Now as we enter into the second half of the year we remain acutely aware of our balance sheet condition and we will continue to focus on evaluating all potential options to support our operations and enable us to continue to capitalize the opportunities that lie ahead. This potentially includes but of course is not limited to restructuring our current debt obligations, maximizing value on our non-core assets and or bringing in new equity capital.

We will evaluate the most effective options for the sake of our ongoing business and our existing shareholder base. I would like to thank our employees, directors and shareholders along with everyone on the call today for their continued support of Alliqua BioMedical and our story.

With that operator, I think it's a good time to open this up for questions.

Matthew Hewitt

Good morning, gentlemen. Thank you for taking the questions.

Dave Johnson

Good morning, Matt.

Matthew Hewitt

First on the Biologics specifically I think it's more geared towards the Biovance, previously you've talked about penetration to the foot - market maybe a little update on that, on how that market is developing. Where you see that market going and whether or not you're seeing any incremental competition there?

Dave Johnson

So, Matt when we look at our Biologics franchise first and foremost we continue to be encouraged about growing the business the way we have and we're up a 106% again in the quarter we continue to have some nice growth.

I would characterize our growth as 70% of that comes from the surgical space and 30% of it comes from our existing cost at location department clinics and I would think that's about how it will continue to move forward.

We continue to see some really good appetite for both the clinical efficacy and the economic value proposition which we provided in both of those segments and there as you've seen, we're actually accelerating coming out of the quarter from where we've been in quarter one and in quarter four. So, we like where we are and continues to grow both of those spaces and there seems to be no ending side in the medium term.

Matthew Hewitt

Okay, great. And then shifting to MIST obviously a nice uptick in system sales maybe I'm curious a little bit on how much would that initial system purchase is a customer getting from a consumable standpoint? When do you expect those consumable sales to start to tick up as a result of this past quarters, system sales and may be what does the pipeline look like especially given the new option from contracting or leasing perspective.

Dave Johnson

Yeah. So, let me make one or two comments and then I think I will pass it over to Nino, he has really been the architect as we continue to move forward on MIST, but we have been encouraged about as we have started to target more in the hospital outpatient department that the type of interest we had in the technology and thus the capital sales on our systems and to your point this is razor blade model got get to systems out to generate the applicators. Nino maybe you want to take it from there just a couple of comments on how we're rolling out the strategy.

Nino Pionati

Yeah, sure, Dave. Matt, I guess the way to look at the alternates business is the process is the customer goes to evaluation period and as Dave mentioned, we've ruled out new strategy this year. Focused on the HOPD and on the VLU segment and we are starting to see some progress that's taken place in the second quarter. We expect that obviously because of the placement of those systems that they will start using applicator and we should see in second half increase that takes place in the applicators especially in the HOPD segment where we are focused.

Matthew Hewitt

That's great. Thank you.

Josh Jennings

Hi, good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the questions. Just one of the follow-up on Matt's question on UltraMIST, is there something that you're clearly seeing an uptick, it sounds like there is reinvigoration there in terms of the dedication of time on the call UltraMIST here today? Is there something that's in terms of building out the hybrid sales force, where these independent raptures is getting more coverage or is there anything sales force related that's helping drive some of the performance on the acceleration side of business.

Dave Johnson

Yeah, Hi Josh, good morning. Great question, so the way I would characterize this as, this is a continuation of a process and a focus that we started kind of late last year as we took our learnings from the first year of having the product line and said, where can we win most effectively and that was clearly in the hospital outpatient departments or the wound clinics and it was in a VLU indication, which is an indication which has a huge amount of wounds.

We have data to validate the clinical efficacy and we have a very strong economic argument in this space and so. I think A, it's the focus. We continue to train in this area and we've got a really good business proposition as we continue to deal with the hospital outpatient departments. So, we would like to think this is the start of even bigger and better things to come over the next two to three years.

Josh Jennings

Great. And a follow-up on the Biologics performance very strong once again, I was just hoping you could just parse out Interfyl performance, continued strong momentum with the Interfyl products as well as that carried into 2Q and how is your outlook for Interfyl as we get to the back half of year and into 2018?

Dave Johnson

Yeah. So, as I said on my earlier remarks, we are also encouraged developed Biologics and again, not unlike MIST, I am proud of our organization to stay focused in the two areas that we are spending our selling organization's time. Biovance had another tremendous quarter but to your point through our continued work in the peer-to-peer engagement with our Bioskills labs creating awareness hands on education, clinical, really bringing out the clinical and economic benefits together with a lot of local and regional events, Interfyl has really started to penetrate the market, it's meeting our expectations at this point and we think that the world is our oyster, it has a very high ceiling as we continue to roll it out.

Nino Pionati

Just as a reminder Josh, this product was introduced in the last quarter of last year and to Dave's point we like what we are saying, but as you know these products go through an evaluation process as well and what we are seeing is a really good uptake.

Josh Jennings

Excellent! And then my last question is just, you commented on straightening the balance sheet you have some initiatives and play here but just assuming that those strengthening, it is executed on, how you guys thinking about building up the portfolio from here, should we be taking about pipeline updates out there, collaboration any other thoughts in terms how you start to build out from the Biovance, Interfyl and UltraMIST core? Thanks for taking the question.

Dave Johnson

Thanks, Josh. Appreciate the question. So, I think it's very consistent that what we have said in past quarters. Number one, we continue to be excited about our development partners' pipeline. We think we will have at least one new product out of that pipeline in the next 12 months. We hope it's earlier in that 12-month period than later, but we are excited about it.

Two, we will continue to look for ways to work with companies who are looking for a commercial organization in the target focused, targeted focused areas that we currently call on to do potentially distribution or licensing agreements and that's really where we're focusing our time, so internal development, our development partners and then distribution licensing agreements to augment that portfolio again being very targeted in the two areas that we've chosen to focus on.

Good morning, gentlemen. Thank you for taking my questions. So, Dave, a three-part question. I know you mentioned about these educational sessions and physician conversions, I guess can you give us some color. How do you define physician - is it just an initial feel for a product, is it reorders, how do you organize with that?

The second part of the question is, were these clinicians come to you for these educational sessions, what's - based on what you guys are seeing what shortfall that seeing with existing products that is that drives that to come to these sessions and the third part of that question as for these sessions in particular, what is the capital spent? How do you organize ROI?

Dave Johnson

So, good morning, Suraj. I was madly writing down that the three questions. So, I didn't forget about. So, let me start off and Brad and Nino please jump in on any of these.

So, number one, your first question was is how do we really define a new customer and for us coming out of these a new customer as when they start placing a reorder, a second order, so often times they'll try the product, but until they start to reorder on a regular basis, we don't define it is actually converting customer and so that's how we define new customers.

I think the second question was why. So, what are they not seeing with their current products or company that they are dealing with that they'd be willing to look at us and I put it down to three things.

Number one, we have got tremendous products, in that quality of our products as a nature of our product Biovance as a decellularized dehydrated ambient product single layer that has had request for designations from the FDA, this is a really differentiated product in the market and people are seeing that they are working.

And so, first of all, I'd say product number one. I would say number two, they really love the fact that our motives is we have a commitment to education, educating them, educating their colleagues, educating their residence and educating their fellows and education has really been a key theme of Alliqua since we started this business.

And then finally, we have been very blessed to have some of the leading key opinion leaders around the country use our products have some tremendous success and are starting to get that message out and so word-of-mouth in this industry is extremely important. So, product commitment to education and starting to see people who they respect using these products had really been outstanding.

And last - our capital spends in ROI. Maybe I can pass that over to you because I have spent a lot of time on it.

Nino Pionati

So, we spent a lot of time measuring these events over the last couple of years and quite honestly when you consider the kind of educational setting that we are in the number of physicians that attend we are able to see the returns based on the reorders and the number of physicians that had bought the technology and we are very pleased with the performance based on the outcomes of these events and that's why quite honestly last year and even this year, we really refocused our promotional spend where we see peer-to-peer education is being one of the key areas of focus of our organization, this year and most likely going forward next year.

Dave Johnson

Actually, I'll even take one step further, Siraj, we have seen a positive ROI in the first six months and every Bioskills lab we have put on and in some cases it's completely blown it out and in other cases it's been positive. But every Bioskills lab we have a had a positive ROI and I think that's a tribute to the entire team on getting the right people having them there with an open mind and then really executing on this Bioskills lab and an incredibly professional way.

Suraj Kalia

Fair enough. And final question Dave. UltraMIST, I love to get your updated thoughts from the time of the acquisition to now, it seems like the trajectory has change the targets have changed. Just like some sort of reconciliation, hey this is what we buffering in, this is how our path has changed and this is why we are going? Thank you for taking my questions.

Dave Johnson

Yes, no it's actually a fair question. When we bought this therapy, I think this is important one. When we bought this therapy, it had done $8.7 million the year before and this year, it's going to do about $11 million. So, we grow the business, that's an important point, has we grown it, the way we originally expected to grow it in the models, no we haven't and I think it took a year and a little bit more than a year to really create the learnings and quite frankly and Nino mentioned this a little earlier.

The biggest learning was even though we have indications for UltraMIST for every wound in the marketplace that's indicate one of our biggest challenges is the people we're running away on trying to use UltraMIST on every wound.

When we really took a hard look at layer, the greatest value preposition was for the customer it became very clear, it started in the wound care clinics is hospital outpatient departments where it's - there is some great clinical efficacy but there is a very strong economic value preposition around the reimbursement.

Two, in the venous leg ulcers which as many of you on the phone now is one of the largest incidence of ulcers in any ulcer and these are terrible things with exceptional pain and UltraMIST has just done a tremendous job in it, it goes along with a study that we launched about a year and a half ago, demonstrating the clinical efficacy.

So, I would characterize it is we have grown the business, the first year was really about learnings, this year it has been about reinstituting a new focus strategy and in the early days it does seem like, it is starting to pay off.

I will also say this two years into this, there is not a person in our organization that does not believe that we can continue to change the standard of care of venous leg ulcers around the world and that's pretty exciting, so there is not been any skeletons in the closet where we think it wasn't what we thought it was. It absolutely is it's getting the marketing right and it's getting adoption correctly.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you. And this is RK from HCW. Good morning, Dave and Brian. Couple of questions little bit of a high level. So, starting off with the Biologics franchise, certainly that franchise has done remarkably well over the last two to three quarters, or a little bit longer as well. How much of that growth could you sustain into the mid-term and what strategies are being implied so that you won't get let down by that franchise?

Dave Johnson

Yes, so first and foremost we have only touch the surface in this area and so our market share remains very low while we believe and there is very few independent reports on this but we believe we are growing faster than anyone in this space. We still have very small market share, so continues to be a very high feeling, that would be point number one.

How do we continue to build, I would call three different things out? First of all, our hybrid sales force and continuing to build on our sales force, we had at the end of the quarter, we had 65 feet on the street I will call it that includes direct and independent, that's up 9 from what we have reported the quarter before.

So, we continue to build our hybrid sales force many of these independent agents are focused in the surgical arena and so that would-be number one. Number two, as you know we are originally brought out Biovance it continues to have some tremendous uptake in the market but we just launched Interfyl to Nino's point a little earlier in Q4 and so now that starting to impact and as I mentioned earlier, we'll have a third product on the market over the next 12 months.

And so, first as hybrid sales force, second is a continued line of new products entering the market and targeted to the same position and the same customers. And finally, the peer-to-peer engagement, we will accelerate this from where we are, I mean all of the things that Nino said are absolutely correct, we're seeing a great ROI.

I think there is a strong recognition more and more in the markets that we serve that Alliqua is a leading company in the area of peer-to-peer education and engagement. And with hybrid sales force continued new product line, strong peer-to-peer engagement activities and still a very large marketplace. I think the medium term looks pretty encouraging quite frankly, RK.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Great. Then coming down the income statement into the operating expenses. As an organization, Alliqua has done tremendously well in terms of managing the operational expenses. And as you said earlier there is more to come. But where do you think you're on that trajectory, look forward the organization reaches a certain phase where making it more lenient will only make the operations less efficient and potentially could be an uphill task if you have to maintain the growth that is required?

Dave Johnson

Yeah. Listen, I will tell you this that with the expense reductions that we have made in the company to date. None of us believe we have cut into muscle, we have - in many cases after the soluble systems, acquisition which were not able to get across the finish line, we had built an organization to take on a company like that and we had opportunities to create some efficiencies within our company.

So, A, I don't believe we cut into any muscle; B, the one investment which will continue to make over time will be in the selling organization and that will be critical but in the medium term, short medium term, this hybrid sales force continues to work exceptionally well. It's an efficient P&L friendly way to continue to build the selling organization in an area of the market where this has been proven to be extremely successful by a number of other companies over the years and so we think that the incremental expense rather than fixed expenses in the P&L friendly make sure will continue to allow us to grow the business together with some of the other things I talked about.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

So, the last question, I know it's a little bit of difficult one, but I'm just trying to understand, as you go ahead and plan through the balance sheet management what potential revenues could you as management explore that can take care of the immediate situation, but also help you to strengthen and continue operations.

Dave Johnson

Good morning, RK. So again, I think there is three buckets, right. We continue to have productive conversations with perceptive. They have been partners of ours for several years now and continue I think to be very good partners of the company.

One other things we said was potentially maximize value of non-core assets, we've alluded to in previous messaging that contract manufacturing is one area we're looking at perhaps to have a strategic avenue that could bring some capital into the company and if you recall, we have some evidence of success in doing that kind of strategy with the sale of Sorbian [ph] last year.

And quite frankly part of this likelihood be some new equity capital as well. We can't eliminate that from the possibility. So, I think we have all these things kind of moving down parallel paths and I would say with the operational result that helps us execute against any or all of these strategies.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you, gentlemen. Thank you.

Dave Johnson

Thanks, RK.

