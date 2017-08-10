Great Plains Energy's (GXP) CEO Terry Bassham on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Great Plains Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GXP)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Lori Wright - VP, IR and Treasurer

Terry Bassham - Chairman, President and CEO

Kevin Bryant - SVP, Finance and Strategy and CFO

Analysts

Ali Agha - SunTrust

Brian Russo - Ladenburg Thalmann

Chris Turnure - JP Morgan

Charles Fishman - Morningstar

Paul Ridzon - KeyBanc

Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates

Lori Wright

Thank you, Sklyer. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Great Plains Energy’s second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We appreciate that you’re joining us this morning.

On the call today, we have Terry Bassham, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Bryant, Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy and Chief Financial Officer. Other members of our management team are also with us and will be available during the question-and-answer portion of today’s call.

Today's discussion will include forward-looking information and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Slide two and the disclosure on our SEC filings contain a list of some of the factors that could cause future results to differ materially from our expectations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix.

We issued our second quarter 2017 earnings results press release and 10-Q after market closed yesterday. These items along with today’s webcast slides and supplemental financial information for the quarter are available on the main page of our website at greatplainsenergy.com.

As summarized on slide four, Terry will begin today’s call with an update on our pending merger with Westar; legislative and regulatory priorities; and a review of our strategic plan. Kevin will then discuss our financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period.

With that, I’ll now hand the call to Terry, who will begin on slide six.

Terry Bassham

Thank, Lori, and good morning, everybody. I’ll start my prepared comments with a brief update on our merger with Westar. We are very happy that our revised agreement with Westar preserves the compelling strategic financial benefits of combining our two companies. Put very simply, the merger of equals that we have announced, creates the ability to drive shareholders returns without adding leverage to the balance sheet and filing rate cases to increase cost to our customers.

As we announced in early July, the transaction will be significantly accretive to both Great Plains Energy and Westar. It will enable us to drive top-quartile total shareholder returns with targeted 6% to 8% compound EPS growth from 2016 to 2021, based on Westar’s 2016 actual EPS of $2.43, provide a stronger platform for attractive dividend growth, offer an improved credit profile that including no transition debt -- transaction debt as well as a strong balance sheet and financial profile consistent with strong investment grade credit ratings and deliver significant cost savings, levering our complementary and contiguous service territories, shared generation assets and expanded footprint.

With our announced stock-for-stock merger, our previously completed acquisition financing is no longer needed. Since the announcement, we’ve made substantial progress on the financing unwind. We redeemed the debt issued to finance the original transaction. And we expect to complete redemption of the current outstanding mandatory convertible preferred stock, a week from today. Finally, we terminated the remaining bridge commitment and OMERS mandatory convertible preferred stock purchase agreement.

Revised MOE structure results in a strengthened credit profile. Over the last several weeks, the rating agencies have recognized this improvement as Great Plains Energy received a one notch upgrade from Moody’s, and S&P plays Great Plains Energy’s and its utility subsidiaries on positive outlook. This improved credit profile will create the financial flexibility for targeted investments and capital returns.

As we stated previously, in each of the first two years after closing, we expect to repurchase approximately 30 million shares of common stock to return excess cash to shareholders and maintain a balanced capital structure.

The strength of the merger of equals structure allows us to commit to rate credits at least 50 million and a commitment to maintain a strong workforce across the combined company’s operations with no involuntary layoffs, a commitment to Topeka and Wichita and community giving.

Although we were disappointed to receive the Kansas Corporation Commission’s order in April, it does provide a clear roadmap toward approval. We believe we have directly addressed the Commission’s concerns as described in that order. And we continue to work directly with regulatory staff in both Kansas and Missouri, as well as other parties, to gain necessary approvals as quickly as possible. Our goal with the KCC is to conclude the regulatory process earlier than the 300-day maximum allowed by statute.

We plan to make the required state and federal regulatory filings in the coming weeks, also we anticipate filing our joint proxy and S4 next month, and we expect to conduct our special shareholder meeting to approve the transaction late in the fourth quarter.

In short, slide six highlights that we continue to work toward completing the transaction and expect the timely close in the first half of 2018. We remain confident about the financial and strategic benefits this combination will deliver, and we will keep you updated on our progress.

And slide seven reviews our regulatory priorities. Bottom-line, we will maintain an intense focus on earning our allowed returns in all jurisdictions to optimize capital allocation and offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. We continue to sharpen our focus on capital allocation and we will invest in rate base consistent with our existing regulatory frameworks, based on returns and risk related to each opportunity.

Regulatory lag has been a material ongoing challenge in Missouri. Our efforts to move the state beyond its centurial regulatory framework remain a priority. We have been encouraged by the level of dialogue around the need to reform among our policymakers and more recently, the actions of Governor Greitens to call lawmakers back for a special session to address measures including utility legislation. However, until we move beyond the legislative impacts, utility legislation’s faced last several sessions, our strategy is to respond to our existing regulatory frameworks and prioritize our capital accordingly.

Finally, we will continue with our planned rate applications in all jurisdictions by early 2018, recovery of infrastructure investments and to true-up our cost structure. We’ll keep you updated as decisions are made.

Turning to slide eight. The strategic priorities that have supported our growth remain unchanged. We remain committed to promote economic strength in our region, enhancing the experience for our customers and creating value of our shareholders. One key initiative underway that highlights this commitment is our shift toward a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable generation profile by transitioning from primarily fossil based generation to renewable and carbon-free generation. In fact, we expect to meet nearly 45% of our retail customers’ energy needs through non-carbon emitting resources in the coming years.

Wind energy resources have become a much more economic generation source for our region. This cost effective resource sits in our backyard and has allowed us to quietly build a substantial renewable energy portfolio. We are on track to increase our portfolio to more than 1,450 megawatts or approximately 20% of our generating capacity by the end of 2017.

Our recently announcement of plans to retire six generating units at Montrose, Lake Road and severely stations, will allow us to seize burning coal at almost 25% of the coal fleet and is expected to reduce our carbon dioxide output by millions of tons in the coming years. These units which represent our remaining smaller, older power plants have served our customers well providing the region with low cost power for over 50 years. After much consideration, it was clear though that retiring these units was the most cost-efficient way to meet our customers’ energy needs while also driving O&M savings to allow us to improve earned returns.

With that now, I’ll turn the call over to Kevin, and he will review our quarterly results.

Kevin Bryant

Thanks, Terry, and good morning, everyone. I’ll begin with an overview of our financial performance on slide 10.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.43 per share compared with $0.55 a year ago. Year-to-date adjusted earnings were $0.56 per share compared with $0.72 last year. As detailed on the slide, the $0.12 decrease for the quarter was driven by cooler weather, lower throughput disincentive from energy efficiency programs and higher depreciation. These impacts were partially offset by an increase in weather-normalized demand. The unfavorable weather impact when compared to normal was approximately $0.01 for the quarter.

For the year-to-date period, adjusted earnings per share decreased $0.16 to $0.56, driven by several of the same factors impacting the quarter. The unfavorable weather impact when compared to normal was approximately $0.09 for the year-to-date period. In short, results were in line with our financial performance expectations for the year.

Turning to slide 11. I’ll touch on the Kansas City economy where the unemployment rate is below the national average and has notched 72 consecutive months of job growth through the end of the quarter.

For the 12 months ended June 30, weather-normalized demand was flat, net of an estimated impact of 0.7% from our own company sponsored energy efficiency program. Our demand trends reflect both, the economic stability of our service territory and the significant impacts traditional increases and efficiency and a success of our energy efficiency programs continue to have on overall electricity sales.

During the same period, our customer base grew by 1.2% due to consistent job growth and an 11% increase in single-family home starts year-to-date through June 30, as compared to a year ago. The employment market remains favorable and single-family housing permits continue to climb, providing headroom for continued expansion. These leading indicators bode well for continued growth in our service territory. The appendix to our slides, provide additional detail on weather-normalized demand trends. Bottom-line, we remain encouraged by the broader economic climate in our region.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you for your time this morning. We are now happy to answer any questions you may have.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Ali Agha with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Ali Agha

Thank you. Good morning.

Terry Bassham

Good morning.

Ali Agha

Terry, in your opening remarks, I thought, I heard you say that the $50 million of customer refunds, you mentioned that’s an initial amount. So, does that imply that you are willing to give more refunds if required to move the merger forward? And related to that, any initial feedback from the staff on the [technical difficulty]?

Terry Bassham

Yes, a couple of things there. First, our meetings with the staff and consumer groups and interveners in total have gone very well. We certainly don’t have any commitments yet and haven’t made our filing yet. But certainly, through our filing which address the concerns of the commission in Kansas in particular, our description and plan to file something consistent with those concerns has been well received and we’ve had good discussions. So, we’ll continue to do that. In terms of the size of the initial $50 million, what I’ll remind you of is that we originally expected our rate cases in 2018 to be about a year after the merger would have been approved instead kind of be in the middle of the process. And we’ve got some ongoing savings effectively because we kept positions opened. So, there will likely be some effect in that initial case from merger savings, if you will, from that process. So, likely, combined, there will be more than $50 million. So, that was just a way to say from a commission order perspective, they wanted very clear savings identified and we wanted to be sure and do that upfront. So at the end, we’ll have those rate cases as well.

Ali Agha

Okay. And then, secondly, assuming that you hit your merger synergy targets that you laid out for us and assuming that there is no change in the legislative framework in Missouri, do those synergies alone allow you to start to earn your authorized return in Missouri? And related to that, is there any scenario that you see as you model this out where you may end up over-earning on the Kansas site?

Terry Bassham

Yes. The way we expect this to work, number one, is from a Missouri perspective, any legislative or regulatory changes would be upside to our discussion. So although, we’re encouraged by the process which has moved along in each successive year, we’re not quite there and haven’t bet on that plan, or planned on that, if you will, for next year, but we do see that as an upside. Having said that, we’ve made it clear that if change doesn’t occur, we’re going to have to make adjustments to how we allocate capital and manage around that lag in Missouri, which is different than Kansas, and we will do that. So, we will continue to see that.

Number two, from your other side of the question, remember that the majority of the synergy savings, if you will, a lot of it’s going to be back-office/support services, and that gets allocated based on different allocators whether it would be customers or assets. So, we would see Missouri benefiting obviously from this as well, which would help us again earn our return in Missouri. And no, I think the way we’ve been able to look at this so far is we see us earning our full return. But, as the synergies come through over time, we don’t necessarily see that we over-earn. But, we will obviously manage through that. And to the extent, we get into that kind of situation, we will be talking to our regulators about those issues as well.

Ali Agha

And last question in term of the rate case cycle. So, as you mentioned, you will file late 2017, early 2018 as the next round. And then after that, should we assume that through the 2021 period at least, they are no plans for any further filings?

Terry Bassham

That’s correct. Our proxy will detail some of that stuff. But, we don’t see the need for another rate case driver, given rate base additions and synergies combined in the forecast period.

Our next question comes from Brian Russo with Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is open.

Brian Russo

Just, Terry, you mentioned earlier the Governor’s special session and you commented improving utility regulation. But, was that topic actually discussed during that special session or was the special session focused on the regional economy and attract new jobs and offering industrial customers attractive electric rates?

Terry Bassham

Yes, his initial callback included both that which was particularly focused on the smelter down south, but also included enabling language which was consistent with our discussions in the prior session; that did get removed from the conversation after it got started. So, it didn’t make it to the finish line. But the Governor’s willingness to include that in that initial callback was encouraging, and we think he will continue to be supportive our efforts next year.

Brian Russo

Can he order another special session or is it just kind of going to roll into the legislature?

Terry Bassham

He can, technically. I think he has now had a couple of callbacks, and I don’t know for sure but my senses probably given time of the year we’re at, there is less likely he would call another special session, certainly not likely to call another special session, particularly focused on utility issues.

And our next question comes from Chris Turnure with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Chris Turnure

I wanted to ask on the pro forma rate base growth, how important FERC level transmission, is to that? I think you recently had a Transource project that was announced in the PKM [ph] region and you guys have that JV; Westar has that JV with Berkshire Hathaway. HHHHow important is that to growth [ph] and are there synergies opportunities there despite the existence of the JVs?

Terry Bassham

Yes. The transmission spend, for the combined company, is an important part of profile. I would say the FERC piece of that is probably a lesser of the growth. So, you are right. You outlined kind of the FERC side. And I’d say FERC side, I mean, rule 2000 and we really like our joint venture with a AEP Transource continues to be successful on those opportunities come but there is a large piece of Westar’s independent transmission spend that’s not part of that; it’s their own upgrade of their transmission system which runs through their FERC process but it’s not a competitive rule 2000 piece. Does that make sense?

Chris Turnure

Yes. Okay. And then, my second question is around wind investment, own wind investment in Missouri. One of your peers is really heavily leaning on this potential future opportunity, presumably with general rate case recovery. But, could you just give me a sense as to if you had any conversations around that with the commissioners? And obviously your plate’s full right now but is that something that you would think about in the relatively near future as a growth opportunity for the Company?

Terry Bassham

Well, what I would say is the opportunity to own and execute on purchase power agreement for wind is available to us. I would say, at this point, our ability to enter into an agreement which lowers cost for customers is something that we are very focused on. And again, the need for rate base growth as a driver for earnings is really not our focus. Again, it’s available, but that’s not really our focus. So, we’ll evaluate those opportunities as always. We’re happy that they’re right in our own backyard, our wind opportunities and will continue to be that way. But right now our focus is much more on our ability to reduce cost for our customers through lowering our cost to generation overall.

Chris Turnure

I guess it would probably not be worth the effort if the regulators were not interested in getting some kind of rider mechanism to recover that, so you wouldn’t have -- you would be able to investment but you wouldn’t have to rely on the general rate case process…

Terry Bassham

Again, just as a remainder, if we -- in the past, recent additions, we went through a PPA process that would go to our fuel factors. So, it doesn’t require general rate case. We don’t have a mechanism to pass through renewables on some pass-through or expedited basis standalone, so it would require a general rate case. And that’s kind of driven our focus on the PPAs for now.

Kevin Bryant

Chris, I’d add. This is Kevin. Our focus is on earning our allowed returns. As Terry mentioned, we think the Westar transaction offers us the opportunity to do that. To the extent investment opportunities arise and where we can do that in a way that continues to allow us to our returns with things like riders, we would be very-focused on that. But we don’t -- we are very focused on earning that return and we would not do anything that would materially deter our ability to do that.

The next question comes from Charles Fishman with Morningstar. Your line is now open.

Charles Fishman

Terry, in Missouri, you’ve had a partner for regulatory reform, the large investor owned utility. Obviously, for them not going -- not having the merger savings, this is still a priority for you. I won’t say it’s not a priority -- you have obviously made it very clear, it is, but it’s -- the regulatory lag is less painful, because of the merger savings. Does this change the dynamics of how you work with the other utilities in Missouri? I mean, do you let them do more of the heavy lifting or anything different about the way you are going to go about this next round?

Terry Bassham

No, this doesn’t change at all our, both commitment to shareholders and to the fairness of actually earning what’s the allowed return in the State of Missouri, and certainly not our commitment to work with Ameren shoulder to shoulder to get again what we think is modern, normalized regulatory policy. Again, we are not asking for things that are unusual. We are trying to kind of catch up to the rest of the country. What has happened is, is that we’ve looked for other ways to earn our returns. And just as Ameren has talked about having to invest other than in Missouri, we have the same issue. And I think the merger allows us to generate savings, which helps us to earn our returns as well. And so, there are different strategies for doing that. But in terms of a commitment to get it right and to get it done, certainly not changed that focus at all.

Charles Fishman

Last time you were done in by a filibuster. So, it’s just a small group that is preventing this reform. Is there any progress to maybe changing the hearts of a few of the minds or few of the people?

Terry Bassham

Well, you rightly point out that we had the votes, if you will. I mean, you never know that they’re cast, but we believe we had the votes to move forward. And so, there was a small group that slowed the process down and ultimately came to a halt. We continue to have those conversations, we continue to work with those senators and others, and we continue to think that there is an opportunity to address their concerns. Obviously, we are in that period where we can have some of those conversations without legislation being right in front of us. And we’ll do that until the beginning of the session and then we expect some form of legislation to be responsive to whatever the current issues are at the time. I don’t really today have an idea of what that might be from January when that time period comes. But again, we work with Ameren, work with our legislators and our communities, and we’ll be ready to move forward in January.

Charles Fishman

Okay. Thanks. Obviously, the merger is number one, but boy, this is important too. Thanks very much.

Terry Bassham

Very, very important; you are correct. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Paul Ridzon with KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Paul Ridzon

Good morning. I just had a question, the $50 million refund, is that going to be -- I just want a clarification, is that going to be part of the rate case, which you’ll offer that as part of the rate case or will it be a separate track?

Terry Bassham

No. What I was saying was, we had clearly said that it’s at least $50 million. So, we are talking about $50 million credit for all customers to again meet the merger standard, if you will, from Kansas. If they are clear, identifiable, and certain benefits from the merger that are known from the very beginning, it’s a credit that would come regardless of the rate case. My point was that when we said at least there are rate cases, which it looks right now would include some benefits because of the positions we’ve held open and not flow through as well. So, there is likely to be more that that as a fact of just the way the process is working now with an additional year’s worth of work here. But no, that would be separate, those would be -- and again rate case would be what it would be, that would be a cost to service true-up.

Paul Ridzon

So, you’ll have a something like $15 million refund and then as part of the rate case, you will effectively lower your ask because of these things we found?

Terry Bassham

Yes, exactly. Our estimates, I believe for the first 12 months, year, was in 35 to 45 or so range. But, how much of that again will have occurred kind of inherently from our process, I don’t know for sure. But whatever gets to test year would flow through and reduce the ask that otherwise would have existed.

Paul Ridzon

And then, in the quarter, you had a pretty good pick-up from customer growth, a nickel, is that unusual or what should we expect going forward, what are you seeing [multiple speakers] for the first half.

Terry Bassham

Yes. So, remember, year-over-year, we also had a really hot second quarter last year. So, we don’t overly extrapolate from the demand trends one quarter over another quarter. But, we have continued to see strong economic climates here in Kansas City with the housing starts and the job growth that I mentioned. And I think we’ve talked about our -- expect and our demand growth to grow between 0.5% to 1%. But for the impact of our new efficiency programs, so we think we’re still in line with that. Our economy is never going to be the fastest grower, but we’re showing pretty solid signs of growth in our service territory.

Paul Ridzon

So, maybe some of that $0.05 is inaccuracy of the weather normalization.

Terry Bassham

I wouldn’t say it that way, but certainly, I wouldn’t draw too far conclusions from one quarter’s result. But I think, if you think about it over -- on a yearly basis, that 0.5% to 1% growth, the impact of our energy efficiency program is a good place to start. So, I’m not ready to declare a victory or a move off of that demand growth expectation moving forward based on this quarter’s results.

Kevin Bryant

We’ve talked about before the art of weather normalization and extreme nature of that can cause some odysseys, and certainly to allow us extremely warm. We actually had above normal weather in June this year, but it was well below last year and overall been affected by weather, the first half of the year. So, it’s always cautious and how we describe that, but we’re encouraged by the economic engine from a jobs perspective here in the area Kansas City area.

Paul Ridzon

Have you ever quantified the leverage to a 100 basis points of growth from the EPS standpoint?

Terry Bassham

The leverage?

Paul Ridzon

Earning, this impact from 1% growth?

Terry Bassham

$0.05 to $0.10 of EPS from percent of growth.

And our next question comes from Paul Patterson with Glenrock Associates. Your line is now open.

Paul Patterson

Just on the merger proceeding. Should we think of the potential for a settlement being impacted by the filing of the rate cases? In other words, you guys probably have to file the rate cases in order to come to some sort of level of settlement or how should we think about that, I guess?

Terry Bassham

No. We don’t know yet. So, we do have one example. In the EmPower [ph] case, they had a rate case that was coincident in timing with the merger discussions and that ultimately was resolved within the context of the discussion on the merger. So, they are separate issues. It could -- the merger filling could give us an opportunity to settle those rate cases or it could be that it causes them to run separately. The key for us is to be transparent, get them filed, get the discussion open so that commission can see all that and be aware of it also same time. So, sometimes it helps to have that for settlement and sometimes it’s better to keep them separate and not mix issues. But we’ll get the filing made on the merger and then we will be able to talk to the staff over the course of the next couple of months and see what seems to work best.

Paul Patterson

Okay. And then, in terms of Missouri legislation. As you know, this has been going on for years and we have been having filibusters, it seems -- I mean, I don’t know I’ve forgotten when they started but it seems like it’s been going on for some time now. And I watched the special session and I guess what I’m wondering is what increases your confidence with respect to this process when, as watchers of this process, we’ve found time and time again that -- these guys don’t budge, they aren’t being convinced. And I guess it’s a part of qualification [ph] question there. I mean how many [indiscernible]?

Terry Bassham

Well, I don’t think like I said I had an increased expectation of our ability to address these issues. I said we are going to continue to fight because it’s the right thing to do. Certainly, I’ll remind you that with any major legislation, it’s likely to take a couple of sessions or more to first introduce it, educate folks, begin to work on a bill that addresses all the issues of the parties, and we’ve actually done that. So, we started out with that several years ago. And then we developed legislation two years ago and started with the piece of legislation issue and it developed, and then we developed different ways to go at it as well. So, we continue to evaluate how to address the concerns. You are correct. There are a small group of legislatures who have very firm opinions and we’ll just have to continue to work with them to see if there is a way to do that. I’m always cautious to suggest that the upcoming session is the session. What I will tell you is, is that we are right, it’s appropriate and that we will continue to fight and argue for that. And I think we’ve got a lot of success in that process. We haven’t got to the finish line yet, and that continues to be the chore.

Paul Patterson

Okay, fair enough. And then just remind me, the 0.5% to 1% of sales growth that you guys projected and you said it’s all by energy efficiency, what’s the energy efficiency number again? I apologize.

Kevin Bryant

I think we said about 0.7% was what we’ve seen in the trialing 12-month impact.

Terry Bassham

That’s been consistent the last several years.

Paul Patterson

Okay. Is that your energy efficiency or is that just total energy efficiency that you see?

Terry Bassham

No, that’s our company sponsored programs where MEEIA in Missouri where we invest in MEEIA and get recovery of that through our rider also. So, remember, there is a rider mechanism that allows us to give recovery for our cost, that throughput disincentive and then we saw performance incentive in 2016.

Paul Patterson

Right. But, what about just general -- the customer usage; what trends are you seeing there, outside of your programs?

Terry Bassham

Yes. So, we’re seeing customer growth, we are seeing reduction in customer -- use per customer across all of our customer classes, that’s been offset by a customer growth, and that’s what’s resulting in that net demand growth that we’ve talked about.

Paul Patterson

Okay. So, I apologize for being flow. So, the point seven, we are talking about some amount above that that’s the total amount of energy efficiency, correct?

Terry Bassham

Right. That would be embedded in our overall assumption for load growth.

At this time, I’m showing no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Terry Bassham for closing remarks.

Terry Bassham

All right. Thank you everybody for dialing in and obviously we’ve got a lot of things going on with the merger. We’ll keep you updated as we get filings made and look forward to talking to you in the future. Thank you much.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

