Disney's Meteoric Shift Into Streaming

It will be breaking out two new streaming options, one focused on sports programming, and the other focused on non-sports entertainment.

The House of Mouse is taking its video content….well, in house. Disney (DIS) announced recently that beginning in 2019, it would no longer license its content to Netflix (NFLX). Instead, it will be launching its own streaming platform. An additional ESPN-focused streaming service will launch early next year as well.

This is made technologically possible through Disney’s partial acquisition of BAMTech, the streaming technology company owned by Major League Baseball. Disney increased its stake to 75% by pitching in $1.58 billion to the MLB. (It had previously paid $1 billion for a 33% stake).

While Disney stock’s approximate 4% decline following the news may indicate that the strategic shift is frowned upon by investors, I can confidently say that this is the right move for the company. The shift comes amidst dwindling profit from its cash cow, ESPN. Cord-cutters (myself included) have put immense strain on cable channels, a trend that has been in place for years now.

Disney could have squeezed out remaining profits from its cable offerings, but then it would be too late to pivot towards streaming. I appreciate that Disney is sacrificing short-term profits and playing the long game.

Speaking of short term profits, Disney was expecting to reap in $350 million a year from its partnership with Netflix. Moody’s Investors Service analyst Neil Begley estimates that Disney’s new offering could charge between $6 and $9 a month. Using $8, which I believe Disney will price the service at, it will require 3.65 million subscribers to replace this lost revenue.

I think this is a highly achievable goal, especially if we look at the state of video streaming and past examples. Let’s first start with the current state of the video streaming landscape. I already mentioned the trend of cord-cutting, a phenomenon that will free up household budgets to spend on numerous streaming services. In 2016, a study discovered that 16% U.S. video viewers have signed up for more than one online streaming service, up from 10% in 2013. This is a trend that I believe has since progressed and will continue to develop.

The fact that households are willing to purchase more than one streaming service means that the barrier to entry will not be exceptionally difficult to overcome. Disney will not be required to “steal away” customers from Netflix or Hulu for example. This also means that pricing wars are not as much of a concern, something that can occur when numerous offerings are in the market.

Begley claims that potential customers for Disney’s streaming service include 25 million households with children ages 2-14. I’m not entirely sure how Begley arrives at this next number, but he also states that 60 million Disney & Pixar fans would be ripe for taking (65 million people like Disney + Pixar’s Facebook pages, could be the source of his data).

However, the real key to Disney’s future streaming success lies in original content and exclusivity. Netflix has long realized the importance of original content as a way of driving/keeping subscriptions and has invested heavily in its own programming. Disney need not worry about original content; pulling from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and LucasFilm, it should have no issue in producing enough original content to keep subscribers of all age demographics interested.

Although all movies released and set to be released will still appear on Netflix up until 2019, films from Disney and Pixar will halt following that time. The outcome of Marvel and LucasFilm were not specifically mentioned, but could be taken away as well. This means that Star Wars’ newest release could be exclusively released on Disney’s new streaming platform.

Exclusive releases have shown to have a tremendous effect on subscriber growth in multiple scenarios. Take a look at this graph featuring a search index for each time Tidal released an album exclusive to its platform.

Or how about Apple Music (AAPL)? Going up against the incumbent Spotify, the service sprouted to 27 million subscribers just two years post-launch. A decent portion of these subscribers is believed to be directly tied toward Taylor Swift’s temporary exclusivity with the service.

Furthering the point, it’s worth mentioning Amazon’s most recent Prime Day, an event that features deals exclusive to Prime members. Amazon jubilantly addressed that it had added more Prime members on this day than in any single day in the company’s history. Needless to say, exclusive releases have colossal potential.

Studios are keen on producing sequels because they have shown to be less risky than original movies due to their pre-installed fan base. This could magnify the effect that sequels released exclusively on the Disney platform will have. Picture how many households would sign up for Disney’s service in a heartbeat if it’s the only way to watch Frozen 2?

In terms of its ESPN-focused streaming offering, I see this service having similar success. According to Disney,

The ESPN-branded multi-sport service will offer a robust array of sports programming, featuring approximately 10,000 live regional, national, and international games and events a year, including Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam tennis, and college sports. Individual sport packages will also be available for purchase, including MLB.TV, NHL.TV and MLS Live.

The absolute broad nature of the sports programming has me convinced that enough people will subscribe to the service to make it worthwhile. Each sports team has fans that are committed enough to pay a subscription fee to access their favorite team, and combined, their size could be impressive.

Final Thoughts

Please note that this in just one component of a company whose operations are much more diverse than what is described above. However, the announcement of this strategic shift should warrant bullishness on that particular segment of Disney’s business. Furthermore, it could also steal the narrative away from ESPN’s dwindling subscriber base. Although revenues from this new venture won’t immediately replace the money lost in ESPN’s decline or Netflix’s licensing agreement, there should come a time when the cash flow stems its decline and returns to growth. Disney’s acknowledgment of the need to shift strategy, its willingness to sacrifice short term-profits, the power of its existing IP, and the low barriers to entry have me highly re-engaged with Disney’s stock, and I will continue to follow it closely.

Author's Note: I encourage you to follow me as I cover a wide variety of current topics, with a special interest in the technology, retail, and entertainment industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.