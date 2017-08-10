FS Investment's (FSIC) CEO Michael Forman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

August 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Chris Condelles - EVP

Michael Forman - Chairman & CEO

Brad Marshall - Senior Portfolio Manager of FSIC & Senior Managing Director at GSO/Blackstone

Jerry Stahlecker - President of FSIC

Analysts

Rick Shane - JP Morgan

Jonathan Bock - Wells Fargo

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Your lines will be in a listen-only mode during remarks by FS Investment Corporation's management. After conclusion of the Company's remarks, we will begin the question-and-answer session. At which time, I will give you instructions on entering the queue. Please note this conference is being recorded.

Chris Condelles

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to FS Investment second quarter and 2017 earnings conference call. Please note that FS Investment Corporation maybe referred to as FSIC, the fund or the Company throughout the call. Today’s conference call is being recorded and an audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days.

Replay information is included in a press release that FSIC issued on August 9, 2017. In addition, FSIC has posted on its website a presentation containing supplemental financial information with respect to its portfolio and financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

A link to today's webcast and the presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com, under Presentations and Reports. Please note that this call is the property of FSIC. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. I would also like to call your attention to the customary disclosure in FSIC's filings with the SEC regarding forward-looking statements.

Today’s conference call includes forward-looking statements. And we ask that you refer to FSIC’s most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from these statements. FSIC does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law. In addition, this call includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. For such measures, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in FSIC’s second quarter earnings release that was filed with the SEC on August 9, 2017.

Non-GAAP information should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly named measures reported by other companies. To obtain copies of the Company’s latest SEC filings, please visit FSIC’s website.

Speaking on today’s call will be Michael Forman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSIC; Brad Marshall, Senior Portfolio Manager of FSIC and a Senior Managing Director at GSO/Blackstone, FSIC’s Investment Sub-Adviser; and Jerry Stahlecker, President of FSIC. We will then open the call for questions.

I will now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Forman

Thank you, Chris, and welcome everyone to FS Investment Corporation’s second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We appreciate your interest in FSIC. On today’s call, I will provide a summary of FSIC’s key highlights and strategies, after which Brad will provide an overview of our investment activity. Then Jerry will discuss our financial results in greater detail.

Net investment income for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.19 per share, compared to $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2017 and $0.23 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. Adjusted net investment income for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.19 per share, compared with $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2017 and $0.24 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

As of June 30, 2017, FSIC's total accumulative undistributed net investment income on a tax basis was approximately $0.59 per share. FSIC’s net asset value as of the end of the second quarter was $9.30 per share, compared to $9.45 per share as of March 31, 2017. The decline in NAV was driven primarily by unrealized depreciation and certain of our energy and equity investments. It is important to note that we along with our Board of Directors wok with independent third-party valuation service providers to mark 100% of the investment portfolio to market each quarter.

During the second quarter, we observed further tightening of spreads and losing credit standard in the syndicated loan market as corporate borrowers continue to take advantage of current market conditions to push our maturities to reduce their cost of capital. In this issuer friendly environment, we continue to focus on investing at the top of the capital structure and avoided moving down the capital structure in search of yield.

As many of you already know, our exposure to non-income producing equity from self-restructuring has placed pressure on FSIC's net investment income in recent quarters. Despite our continued effort to improve the position of our portfolio, the timing associated rotating out of these positions and into income producing investments remains uncertain. This uncertainty combined with persistently difficult investment conditions I just discussed have created an environment in which we’ve been forced to evaluate the sustainability of our current distribution.

Due to these and other factors, we in consultation with FSIC's Board of Directors have made the decision to right size FSIC's distribution rate. Beginning with the fourth quarter distribution, the Board intends to reduce FSIC's quarterly cash distribution to $0.19 per share from approximately $0.22 per share. In our view, we've fallen short of the high standards we set for ourselves. We show our investors disappointment with our recent performance and believe as appropriately to financially allow ourselves with stockholders during this challenging period.

To that end effective October 1, 2017 and through September 30, 2018, FB Advisor has agreed to waive a portion of the base management fee to which it is entitled so that the fee received equals 1.5% on the average value of FSIC's gross assets. Additionally, in conjunction with the expected distribution reduction, the Board intends to make a special distribution in the fourth quarter of 2018 that equates to the cumulative amount of net investment income earned during the 12 months following October 31, 2017, that is in excess of $0.76 per share which represents our expected fourth quarter distribution on an annualize basis. In other words, for that period our stockholders will receive a benefits of any our performance over the expected new annual distribution rate.

Lastly, we and the Board continue to evaluate the timing and benefits of a merger of the FSIC and FSIC II which remained a key focal point and could be a 2018 event.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Brad to discuss our investment and strategy during the quarter. Brad?

Brad Marshall

Thank you, Michael. Second quarter remains very active for us for the balance of new transaction, add-on financings and several realizations. We continue to see a fairly competitive deal environment as capital flows into risk assets. In our market, this can translate into spread compression, higher leverage levels and weaker credit term. This team has continued into the third quarter and we remained acutely aware of the current playing field.

On the other hand, the overall global economic landscape remains relatively healthy and our portfolio companies and their operating results during the quarter support that. Total purchases for the quarter were $298.7 million, 80% of which were first lien senior secured loans. Exits of $310.6 million during the second quarter were driven by repayment of certain direct investments. Portfolio activity in the third quarter is off to a strong start despite the overall market conditions highlighted earlier.

As of June 30, 2017 approximately 98% of the fair value of the total investment portfolio was allocated to our core investment strategy. This level of investment in our core strategies has remained relatively unchanged for the past several quarters and approximates our target allocation.

We have also maintained a focus on investing in senior secured and floating rate debt which at the end of the second quarter represents approximately 71% and 67% respectively of the portfolio based on fair value. These measures increased slightly relative to March 31, 2017.

We continue to use the size and scale of our direct lending platform and FSIC's capital base to identify source and structure investments with attractive return profiles. As of June 30, 2017, the gross portfolio of yield prior to leverage and excluding non-income producing assets was 10.4% up from 10.2% and 10.1% for the prior quarter and end of 2016 respectively.

The average leverage for our direct originations through the respective tranche in which we invested, excluding equity and collateralized securities, is 4.7 times up from 4.5 times in the prior quarter.

As of June 30, 2017, we had two companies on non-accrual, which in aggregate represented only zero percent of the portfolio based on fair value and 0.7% of the portfolio based on amortized cost. Since the end of the second quarter, we exited our position in one of these companies at the conclusion of our restructuring process.

We work hard as an equity owner and have many tools at our disposal in order to maximize our recoveries in the event of a default. Equity comprised approximately 13% of the portfolio as of June 30, 2017, based on fair value, unchanged from the prior quarter. Approximately one-third of those positions on various stages of being actively sold and we will announce those realizations during future calls as they materialize.

Of our top 15 equity holdings, 13 of them are meeting or exceeding our expectation. In fact, the GSO Advantage program is engaged with 12 of these 15 companies and has boosted EBITDA by an average of 4% which will contribute to our equity value on realization.

Let me now turn to our energy portfolio. Energy related investments as of June 30, 2017 comprised approximately 7% of FSIC’s investment portfolio based on fair value unchanged from the prior quarter. The net change in unrealized depreciation on energy investments during the second quarter of 2017 totaled approximately $19.1 million or $0.08 per share. We want to emphasize that this depreciation was largely driven by movement in commodity markets which impacted the valuation of our positions.

Importantly, the operating results of these businesses are by and large very strong and FSIC has a history of producing positive returns in its energy investments.

I will now turn the call over to Jerry to provide additional details on our results.

Jerry Stahlecker

Thanks Brad. Net investment income for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.19 per share compared to $0.22 per share for the first quarter of the year. Adjusted net investment income for the second quarter was also $0.19 per share compared to $0.22 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Fee income this quarter was lower than the previous quarter primarily due to lower direct originations and prepayments. Fee and dividend income totaled 9.5 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 19.6 million in the first quarter and 16 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

In the second quarter of 2017, we declared a regular quarterly distribution of approximately $0.22 per share which was paid on July 5, 2017. For the third quarter of 2017, we also declared a regular quarterly distribution of approximately $0.22 per share to be paid on or about October 3, 2017, to stockholders of record on September 20, 2017.

As Michael mentioned, NAV declined to $9.30 per share as of June 30, 2017, compared to $9.45 per share as of March 31st. Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments during the second quarter of 2017 totaled approximately $13.9 million or $0.05 per share, which was primarily attributable to depreciation in certain of our energy and equity investments.

Net realized losses during the second quarter were $14.1 million or approximately $0.06 per share, driven primarily by the restructuring of news medium. At quarter end, FSIC’s debt-to-equity ratio was 75.3% down from 79.5% as of March 31, 2017.

I'll now turn the call back to Michael. Michael.

Michael Forman

Thanks, Jerry, and thank you to everyone on the phone for your trust and investment in FSIC. We remain committed to our investors and we will work hard on the behalf of the coming quarters to position the portfolio to generate strong returns.

With that, we will now open the call for questions.

Rick Shane

Look, I don’t think it's a coincidence the dividend cuts off 15%, the cut in management fee is about 14.5% back at the envelope or 14% back at the envelope. My question is, do you think that the management fee waiver that you put in place will persist as long as the dividend stays at these levels? Or could you see it rebound before the dividend goes back to the historical level?

Jerry Stahlecker

Rick, it's Jerry. And what we've done as we put the fee waiver in place over the next 12 months with the idea that if market conditions change and if we outperform that distribution level, we'll payout special distributions. And at the end of that 12 months period, we will evaluate where the portfolio is and where the income generation capacity is and make a determination about the appropriate whether we can increase the dividend from that point forward and where we are in terms of our management fees and will make a decision and communicate at that point in time.

Rick Shane

And then follow-up question. In the last quarters, three quarters have shown some pretty significant realized losses that seems to be slowing down, but I'm curious is there anything expected through the remainder of the year in terms of realizations specially losses?

Brad Marshall

Rick, this is Brad. Those realized losses are result of restructuring, so I guess to some degree they are not necessarily realized, but for accounting purposes we have to treat them as realized losses. So that's what you are seeing behind those numbers. And then in terms of the balance of the year, we continue to work on those assets that are going through balance sheet issues and if we need to restructure them, we will restructure them. But again we don't necessarily view those as realized losses, but they may be treated and so for accounting purposes. I think if anything on the realized gains side, you will see those come through, through our equity sales when they materialize.

Jonathan Bock

Given the limitations I'll ask and then certainly try to hop back in queue, but one actually extends from a question Michael that I asked you last quarter that I was hopeful you would have any asset for as it relates to the data driven the answer to the question of the deals that GSO submits to you. How many deals either early or late in the process do you at FS rejects given you are the final investment authority?

Michael Forman

Sure, Jon I'll Chris to kind of walk through that process. So why don’t you go ahead Chris?

Chris Condelles

We’ve spoken about this online and offline and while we appreciate the desire to drive towards a metric, I continue to say and we believe that keeping score -- ultimately coming up with a metric we view it as keeping score and that's away to undermine the foundation of team work and collaboration has lead to our success.

All parties have worked hard to refer relationships into our deals funnel and establish a team work, and collaboration has allowed us as FSIC to deliver for our sponsor relationship and generate the deal flow necessary to provide the best set of opportunity.

And we think you're original assessment that FSCI works hard with GSO throughout the origination process and play the substantial part in the investment process are really the key aspects of it. But you heard it from also I think it may sense now that Brad, talk about from this prospective.

Brad Marshall

Yes, I was going to chime in. Thanks, Chris. Listen, I think Jonathan, the initial and certainly the ongoing success of this fund clearly would not exist without FS, GSO and the partnership that we created together. Together, we've originated structured management investments, credit facilities and all aspects of the fund. Our partnership really starts to firkin open collaborative dialog on the fund strategy and then fall us through partnership going to origination and underwriting process where we work hand in hand with the FS team to ensure that FSCI executes on the best opportunities as we're seeing in the market at any one time.

And listen we work closely together towards the success of the fund and just to use some examples, when you think about Global Jet Capital, which is a startup company, we put in place couple of years ago and invest over $350 million in that, that investment and is big actually part of our equity portfolio. It's generated a 17% return on equity and that was really done through structured and executed through our partnership with FS team.

So I appreciate the questions too, but it's very much cloudier process, we recently went through just to give another example a decision on whether we should a sell an equity position and given, we got a fairly large equity, concentration and we set down with the FS team and we went through all the pros and cons and the valuation metric as a team to decide what to do there, which I not to sell and that was a good decision in the long-term but. It’s a cloudier process and I think that’s led to the success of the fund.

Jonathan Bock

Sure, I appreciate the color. I guess the one item is small follow up would be -- Michael, there is a quote on your website that says that FS is proud to set the standard for transparency and best practice. And so I'm trying to understand how you’re inability to answer fairly straight forward question, where we set the standard for transparency. There needs to be no answer to that, so thank for taking my question.

Michael Forman

May be just to finish Black/GSO, I think transparency has been one of the hallmarks of the success of FSCI. Just even taking the fact that we mark a 100% of the portfolio every quarter, I think investors have very good visibility into the valuations of the portfolio, no different than our investment process which has always been a collaborative process. So, I don’t think there is any new metric there other than the performance of the fund which is proven to be very strong over the past nine years.

Jerry Stahlecker

I would like to eco that, I think that those kind of metrics would certainly be a hallmark of a broken relationship and this has been a relationship for nine years that go well. If you look at the performance over that period of time, it's been very good. We've had a little bit of the challenging period here. We hope and expect to recover from that. We believe we done the right thing by investor in terms of waiving the 25 basis points of management fee and we will continue to work hard to deliver deployment for the investors.

Ryan Lynch

The newly released dividend of $0.19 per share that exactly matches the $0.19 per share earnings this quarter so, obviously when the fee waivers kick in that will help dividend cover over those next four quarters, but how should we think about dividend covers going forward and where the levers can you pull to driver further expand dividend covers given that that earnings today were $0.19 which were exactly in line with your newly reduced dividend?

Jerry Stahlecker

Hey, Ryan its Jerry. We have talked about historically when we set our dividend policy. We want to set it at a level that we think is sustainable given the market condition that we are in and that we foresee over the coming quarters. And historically, we have always set it at a level where we’ve out-earned that distribution and we had I think its 11 special distributions and a number of distribution rate increases over the life of the funds.

So unfortunately now we find ourselves in a challenging environment where based on what we see as the expected run rate of the portfolio that the $0.22 per share is not sustainable in today’s environment. We do think that $0.19 is a sustainable level. And to the extent that conditions improve or to the extent as Michael and Brad touched on that we are able to rotate out of those equity positions and redeploy into income producing assets. If we foresee that we can out-earn that $0.19 per share then we and the Board will revisit the regular distribution rate and set it again at what we think is a long-term appropriate to have given the portfolio and the market we see it.

Michael Forman

Ryan, what I will add to that is during the quarter yield expanded and we went further to capital structure, and we are seeing a fairly active third quarter. So, I think that would -- all signs are very positive for the near term.

Ryan Lynch

Okay and then a follow-up. We definitely appreciate you guys, voluntarily waiving fee at the BDC. I mean any time a manager chooses to voluntarily waive fee system is certainly welcomed and definitely appreciated by shareholders. But with this fee waiver, it is just temporary it’s just over four quarters. And sometimes temporary fee waiver, investors can sometime overlook that and look at what are earnings going to be, once that fee waiver stops, what is the sustainable amount of earnings without any sort of waivers, one is just a temporary fee waiver in place. So why not set a more -- why not set a permanent fee waiver and give investors more clarity about future earnings further down beyond 2018?

Jerry Stahlecker

Thanks, Ryan. I think that’s similar to the question that Rick asked earlier. And what we are viewing is we are setting it for a year out, so giving you a year worth of visibility and over the course of that 12 months period market conditions change, the portfolio can certainly change as we exit some of those equity investments and redeploy that capital. We rather than evaluated that point in time, what do we think the long-term sustainable dividend level is and at that point, we will evaluate that and evaluate the fees and make a determination as to whether or not that fee waiver is maintained or may be permanent, or whether or not we’re in an environment where our distribution is back above today’s level that we can make assessment at that point in time.

Michael Forman

And I would add to that we’re now then put ourselves in a position where we’re not able to earn the distribution through investment income. And I think that’s the reason for the shift and we are not going to go back to enhance 175 when we’re at the current level. So, we want to give ourselves a chance to see how the portfolio develops, but unless there is a material change in the portfolio, we don’t see us be in a position to reinstate that $0.25 -- 25 basis points.

Michael Forman

Well, thank you all for your attendance today on the call. We appreciate the questions and look forward to the next quarterly call.

