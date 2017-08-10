Flowers Foods: The Turnaround Continues

This article was written by Nick McCullum for Sure Dividend.

Buying opportunities are rare in today’s richly-valued market.

In fact, it seems as though the only opportunities to buy high-quality businesses at reasonable valuations are when the companies are experiencing some sort of temporary difficulties, resulting in market pessimism and lower stock prices.

The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble…We want to buy them when they’re on the operating table.

– Warren Buffett

Flowers Foods (FLO) is an example of a high-quality business experiencing temporary trouble.

The figures speak for themselves: Flowers Foods has compounded its earnings per share at 12.0% per year over the past decade and its dividends per share at 17.0% during the same time period.

And Flowers Foods is a consistent dividend raiser. The company is a member of the Dividend Achievers, a group of reliable dividend stocks with 10-plus years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Clearly, Flowers Foods has many of the characteristics of a high-quality business.

Yet, slight sales erosion combined with manufacturing inefficiencies have caused the stock to drop precipitously. Flowers Foods’ current stock price of ~$17 is significantly lower than its all-time high of ~$27.

The company’s recent second quarter earnings results, released on August 9, can provide some insights into the long-term investment prospects of this company.

This article will analyze Flowers Foods’ Q2 earnings release and determine whether the company continues to hold appeal for long-term dividend growth investors.



Business Overview

Flowers Foods is a producer, marketer, and distributor of packaged breads and other bakery products. The company has a ~15% market share in packaged bread (its largest business).

Founded in 1919, Flowers Foods is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, and has a market capitalization of $3.7 billion, making it significantly smaller than many of the businesses covered on Sure Dividend.

Flowers Foods offers four product mixes, two distribution channels, and three sales channels. Each segment’s contribution to fiscal 2016’s revenues can be seen below.

Source: Flowers Foods June 2017 Investor Presentation, slide 3

Like most consumer staples companies, Flowers Foods is differentiated from its peers because of its brands.

The company produces and distributes an astounding number of famous brand name breads and pastries, including Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Tastykake, and Alpine Valley.

Source: Flowers Foods June 2017 Investor Presentation, slide 5

Despite Flowers Foods’ portfolio of well-known brand name products, the company has been struggling to grow its revenues in each of its two major businesses: fresh packaged breads and commercial cake.

The fresh packaged breads business, Flowers’ largest, has only had a single quarter (4Q2016) of positive unit sales growth since 3Q2015.

Source: Flowers Food Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 5

The commercial cake business has fared slightly better.

Until 2017, the segment reported fairly consistent revenue growth.

However, sales in this segment are much smaller than the bread segment (which contributed roughly three-quarters of 2016’s revenues), which means that an unrealistically high rate of growth in commercial cake would be required to offset declining sales in the core bread segment.

Source: Flowers Food Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 6

Declining sales have been a persistent problem for Flowers Foods for some time, and this trend has continued in the most recent quarter (discussed in detail in the following section).

Quarterly Results Summary

Flowers Foods’ second quarter financial performance can be summarized as follows:

Sales decreased 0.9% to $926.6 million. Excluding sales related to a divestiture, sales decreased 0.4%.

Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 7.7% to $0.24.

Additional details about Flowers Foods’ second quarter financial performance can be seen below.

Source: Flowers Food Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 12

Here’s what Flowers Foods leadership team had to say about the company’s performance in the quarter.

We continue to take decisive action to focus on the consumer and become a more efficient, streamlined organization. Our portfolio of bread brands, bolstered by the strength of Dave's Killer Bread, continues to gain market share and improve our competitive position. In our cake business, we are taking action to address share losses and improve profitability. Our business is generating strong free cash flow and supporting shareholder returns, our solid financial position, and strategic investments.

– Allen Shiver, Flowers Foods’ President and CEO

It was another quarter of tepid revenue growth and declining earnings per share for Flowers Foods.

Fortunately, the company’s long-term growth outlook remains bright. We believe the best is yet to come for this small consumer staples business.

Growth Prospects



Flowers Foods updated its fiscal 2017 financial guidance when it reported second quarter earnings. The company now expects revenue to change -1% to flat while adjusted earnings-per-share are anticipated to be $0.85-$0.90 (down from $0.91 in fiscal 2016).



Source: Flowers Food Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 13



Clearly, 2017 is not going to be a year of rapid growth for Flowers Foods. However, the company has a number of opportunities that it is using to grow its business over the long term.

The first is the rapid growth of organic food products. Flowers Foods has a presence in this rapidly growing subsector of the bread industry thanks to its previous acquisitions of Dave’s Killer Bread and Alpine Valley Bread.

The company’s sales in organic fresh packaged breads over the trailing 12 months has more than doubled from its fiscal 2013 figure, and Flowers Foods has realized a proportionate increased in its organic bread market share.



Source: Flowers Food Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 9

Continued growth in organic bread sales is highly likely to generate increasing revenue for Flowers Foods in the years to come.

In addition, Flowers Foods is making progress on "Project Centennial," a comprehensive cost-cutting initiative that is aimed at increasing enterprise-wide efficiency.



Project Centennial is targeting 250 basis points of net EBITDA expansion by 2021 – equivalent to $100 million of net cost savings from FY2016’s sales base – driven primarily by organizational structure changes and improvements to operating procedures.

Source: Flowers Food Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 10

Because of Flowers Foods’ current focus on cost cutting, the company is targeting sales growth of just 0%-2% over the next two years. Beyond that (2019+), the company is expecting to realize 3%-4% sales growth accompanied by higher EBITDA margins.



Source: Flowers Food Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 11

Project Centennial is very important to Flowers Foods’ future growth and has tremendous potential to catalyze its stock upwards if the project is successful.

Here’s what management had to say on the initiative in the second quarter earnings release:

We are executing on our strategic priorities under Project Centennial. During the quarter, gross margins increased and manufacturing efficiencies improved. Our cost savings initiatives moved forward in line with our expectations, and we began transitioning to a new, lower-cost, performance-driven structure designed to better address the changing consumer and operating environment. We're on track with our progress, but as our updated guidance reflects, we are realistic about the evolving consumer environment. Our team is driving hard to build shareholder value by reducing costs, strengthening the core business, and capitalizing growth opportunities within the large bakery category.

Project Centennial is making decent progress, but the program is far from over. Once completed, Flowers Foods should return to more meaningful revenue growth, resulting in improved returns for the company’s investors.

Valuation



Flowers Foods' precipitous stock price decline over the past two years suggests that the company may be undervalued at the present.

Surprisingly, this isn’t actually the case. Earnings have declined at a rate similar to FLO’s stock price, which means its price-to-earnings ratio has remained relatively constant.

Flowers Foods is forecasting for adjusted earnings-per-share in the range of $0.85-$0.90 for the full-year of fiscal 2017.

The company’s stock is trading at $17.53 right now for a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6 (using the bottom of 2016’s adjusted EPS guidance).

The following diagram compares Flowers Foods’ current valuation to its long-term historical average.

Source: Value Line

Flowers Foods’ long-term average price-to-earnings ratio is 23.4 and its current price-to-earnings ratio is 20.6.

While Flowers Foods is not a screaming buy at current prices, a PE ratio of ~20 is not terrible for a high-quality consumer staples business. The company’s high dividend yield of ~4% gives it appeal for conservative, income-oriented investors.

Final Thoughts

Flowers Foods’ second quarter earnings release reflected the continued difficulties that the company is experiencing: stagnant revenue growth and declining earnings per share.

However, the troubles that the company is experiencing are likely to be short term in nature. Flowers Foods’ size, track record, and brand strength suggest the company will continue to grow over the long term.

At a price to earnings ratio of nearly 21, the company is not an outright bargain at current prices. Opportunistic investors may want to wait for a better buying opportunity, but the stock remains a hold for those that already own shares.