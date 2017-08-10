Pure Industrial REIT: Solid Q2 Result, Will Its Stock Trend Higher?

Investment Thesis

Pure Industrial REIT (OTC:PDTRF) (TSX:AAR.UN)’s unit price has been in a decline for the past month and a half. This was likely due to investors' fears of rising interest rates as REITs tend to have a high debt leverage. The equity financing in late July also caused a drop in its unit price. However, Pure industrial REIT [PIRET] has a very low debt-leverage compare to its peers. In the past quarter, the REIT delivered strong FFO and AFFO growth. Although its per unit data was diluted due to equity financing, its debt leverage improved to below 40%. Its distribution payout ratio continues to remain below 100%. Given this solid data, investors wonder whether its unit price will reverse its downward trend and move higher. In this article, we will take a closer look at its Q2 earnings and discuss the company’s future outlook.

Q2 Operational and Financial Highlights

PIRET’s occupancy rate for the past quarter was 96.7%. This was an increase of 0.4% from Q1. The committed leasing occupancy ratio was 97.5% with an average lease term of 5.8 years. The average lease term was lower than Q1 2017 (6.1 years) and Q4 2016 (6.4 years). An inquiry into this issue with PIRET's investor relations reveal that this was due to acquisitions and disposition of properties. The trend is worrisome, but not a significant drop. Investors should continue to monitor this trend.

While PIRET’s FFO and AFFO increased by 28.9% and 36.8% respectively in Q2 from the same quarter last year, both its FFO and AFFO per unit decreased by 7.5% and 1.2% respectively. The per unit decrease was the consequence of an increasing share count, combined with the fact that not all new equity financing was deployed to acquisitions at the end of June 2017. With another round of equity financing towards the end of July, we may see weakness in PIRET’s FFO and AFFO per unit growth due to similar reason. Over time, we do expect a gradual increase in both metrics as same property net operating income [SPNOI] grew by 3.2% when compared to the same quarter last year.

Distribution Sustainability

PIRET continues to pay a monthly distribution of C$0.026 per unit. This represents an annual yield of about 4.78% at the closing price on Aug. 9. Its payout ratio based on AFFO was 94.7%. This was up by 100 bps from Q2 2016. The main reason was due to the fact that not all of its April equity financing had been fully deployed. With a higher number of shares outstanding, its payout ratio has inevitably increased.

While PIRET’s payout ratio remains sustainable, it is important to continue to monitor this number as it is not far from 100%. What investors should be aware of PIRET’s distribution is the fact that it has not raised its distribution since 2012. Although, there has been no history of a distribution cut and it is not likely that PIRET will reduce its dividend in the near future, it is unrealistic to assume dividend increases, as its AFFO per unit remained stagnant for the past quarter. For investors seeking consistent annual dividend growth, they may want to look elsewhere.

Excellent Balance Sheet

At the end of June 30, 2017, PIRET’s debt to gross book value was 38.5%. This was a significant improvement from 42.3% in December 31, 2016 due to equity financing in April 2017. As PIRET continues to acquire properties, we may see its debt leverage fluctuating, but it is expected that the leverage ratio to be in the ~40% range. While the trend of reducing its debt leverage is positive in an increasing rate environment, maintaining some level of leverage is actually not a bad thing. Debt-leverage allow the REIT to acquire more properties and this will help boost its FFO.

Future Prospect

We continue to be optimistic about the demand for industrial light properties due to the rise of E-Commerce. PIRET is well-positioned, with 73% of its properties rented to tenants operating the properties as distribution and E-Commerce centers. As demand for light industrial properties remain high, organic growth through improving occupancy rate and same property NOI increase is achievable. However, the demand for industrial properties has gradually compressed the capitalization rate as shown in the chart below. This makes the capitalization rate of future acquisitions less attractive. With lower capitalization rate, it is harder for REITs to grow or even maintain its AFFO per unit by acquisition through equity financing. Having said that, PIRET has a few development projects in the pipeline that will fuel FFO growth.

Another key area to consider for REITs is the expectation of interest rate hikes. While interest rate increases are expected to be gradual, it will add interest expense for future financing. PIRET’s excellent balance sheet makes it less vulnerable to interest rate hikes. However, REITs are often perceived as bond-like investments. A gradual rise in interest rates will reduce the attractiveness of REITs. While industrial REIT sector remains one of the market favorites right now, investors should take this factor into consideration.

Valuation

PIRET’s net asset value [NAV] per unit increased to C$5.82 per unit as at June 30, 2017 from C$5.51 as at December 31, 2016, and C$5.74 as at March 31, 2017. The Price to NAV ratio is about 1.13x. With the increase in NAV, the Price to NAV multiple appears to be on the lower side in the past 3 months. PIRET used to have a P/NAV multiple higher than Dream Industrial (OTC:DREUF) (TSX:DIR.UN) and Summit Industrial (OTC:SMMCF) (TSX:SMU.UN) a few months ago. Now, its multiple is now comparable to the Dream REIT and Summit REIT. The REIT also has a healthy debt leverage compare to the other two but with lower yield.

Investor Takeaway

PIRET has delivered a good Q2 result. Strong demand for industrial properties should help increase PIRET’s SPNOI throughout the year. However, as the demand for industrial properties increases, its capitalization rate decreases. This makes it difficult to find a high capitalization rate acquisitions. Thus, it will become harder for the company to grow its FFO and AFFO through accretive acquisitions. While PIRET has a good debt service coverage and interest coverage, investors in general may become less interested in REITs in a rising interest rate environment. This may result in a weigh-down of its unit prices.

