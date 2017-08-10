RAIT Financial: An Investment From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) commons have, over the past 5-years, proven to be terrible investments as illustrated in the following Yahoo Finance chart.

Because a picture is worth a thousand words, enough said.

Adding salt to the common investor's wound, its dividend has been slashed accordingly from a high of 0.72/year in 2015 to its current 0.28.

During that time, this RAS preferred investor has profited handsomely, not so much in price but in price plus preferred dividends collected during this time.

RAS-A on 8/1/12 was priced at approximately @ 22.70. Currently, it's 18.36 for a loss of 4.34. However, the investor collected 9.6875 in dividends, which resulted in a profit of 9.6875 - 4.34 = 5.3475/share.

RAS-B on 8/1/12 was priced at approximately @ 23.80. Currently, it's 20.28 for a loss of 3.52. However, the investor collected 10.46875 in dividends, which resulted in a profit of 10.46875 - 3.52 = 6.94875/share.

RAS-C on 8/1/12 was priced at approximately @ 24.39. Currently, it's 21.64 for a loss of 2.75. However, the investor collected 11.09375 in dividends, which resulted in a profit of 11.09375 - 2.75 = 8.34375/share.

Consequently, I would only consider a preferred investment in this company because of the attractive yields available and my belief that cockroach companies rarely go bankrupt. However, there are always exceptions to the rule and RAIT might just become one of those exceptions, so your appetite for risk must be considered.

But that's not the whole story, nor is it the only point of this article or the only lesson learned. As I've written previously, in most instances when a REIT does not perform well the preferred investor wildly outperforms his less fortunate common cousin, usually profiting while his cousin suffers losses. I documented this in the article titled "Common Vs. Preferred Investments In REITs."

Now for the main point of this article. Many of my followers are aware of what I termed "cockroach" companies, meaning companies that would survive anything short of a nuclear war. RAS happens to be one of them as far as I'm concerned. Although this is only my belief, for which I expect to get some blowback, REITs for the most part are able to alter or change their business models easily and with impunity, at least as far as the preferred investor is concerned. Not so much the common shareholder, who continues to suffer as the old business model is proven faulty and then discarded, as illustrated in the following linked RAIT Q2 2017 Earnings Call Transcript.

Here CEO Scott Davidson wastes no time as he states:

As you know, we're in the midst of transitioning RAIT to a streamline model that's always focused on a world-class core commercial real estate lending activities. We're executing on the plan to become a pure-play commercial real estate lender as we grow our loan volume while simultaneously reducing our portfolio of owned real estate. While this transition may create moments of volatility, we conclude the preliminary gap loss this quarter due to valuation adjustments and other noncash charges. We're confident the focus on our lending business is the right course of action and are encouraged by our outstanding growth in new loan origination. As we've communicated to you, our transformational strategy remains focused on; growing our core middle-market CRE lending activities, divesting our legacy REO portfolio, divesting our property management operations, reducing our outstanding and unsecured recourse indebtedness and reducing our total expense base.

Drive Shack (DS), formerly Newcastle Investment Trust (NCT), is an extreme and prime example of this business model flexibility. Normally, failing or underperforming REITs tweak their portfolios or the class and kind of investments they invest in. Although NCT appeared to be a solid company whose commons performed well over the past 5-years, for some unknown reason the BOD decided to radically change its business model from a REIT that actively managed real estate assets to a golf-related leisure and entertainment business. Few other enterprises can even imagine being capable of having that business model flexibility. Consequently, REITs have the power to alter or radically change a failing business model and be able to survive as the dreaded omnipresent cockroach.

Out with the old and in with the new. RAS appears to be in the final stage of shedding its former business model for its new one, with which he promises a rosy future. I wish Scott and RAIT well in this new and hopefully improved incarnation. If so, I expect to continue receiving my preferred dividends for quite some time. Time will tell if the BOD is successful. If not, as sure as God made little green apples, a newer and more promising incarnation won't be far behind. Because this is, in reality, a new business model and because of my limited financial expertise, I am in no position to advise you whether or not to invest in its preferreds, but if you do, the following should help you decide which will be the best choice.

As shown below, RAS-A is the best choice because of its slight yield % advantage; however, it's best because of its lower price you risk the least amount of money/share and the potential for the greatest amount of capital gain if and when these shares are called.

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best RAS-A 1.9375 18.36 1.9375/18.36 10.55 Best RAS-B 2.09375 20.28 2.09375/20.28 10.32 RAS-C 2.21875 21.64 2.21875/21.64 10.25

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAS-B, RAS-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.