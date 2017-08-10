RCI Hospitality Holdings: Strong Off-Season Results Justifies $30+ Valuation

RICK stock has been a relatively smooth ride from $9.80 in 2016 to $26 today. Despite the gain, RICK can still justify valuations above $30 considering company's continuing growth prospects.

RICK is earning the right to be considered a growth stock, and is expanding organically and accretively.

Thesis

I found RCI Hospitality Holdings' (RICK) Q3 earnings (reported after hours on the 9th) to be surprisingly good. Considering Q3 and Q4 are seasonally weaker quarters for strip clubs, the 48% increase in EPS year-over-year and +6.8% in same-store comps are a very bullish signal for the stock.

Prior to earnings, I felt RICK was already fairly valued. The company's share buyback program saw purchases of stock well below $20, and with that number anchored in my head I began to become averse to adding to my position anywhere above the $20 range and began to think of selling my entire stake if the stock hit $25. But I am beginning to realize that RICK shouldn't be looked at as a cigar butt stock that you buy and attempt to flip when it seems undervalued (which I sometimes feel more inclined to do when trading micro caps.) Rather, RICK is beginning to blossom into a bona fide growth stock and is actually reasonably priced compared to the underlying company's growth trajectory. Considering that the stock is the best-in-class (for instance, other strip club stocks I have come across are horribly unprofitable or have structural turn-offs such as not trading on a major exchange -- think Scores Holding Company (OTCPK:SCRH) -- and RICK continues to grow organically and accretively by acquiring other clubs in a rather fragmented industry, RICK is easily worth above $30 per share and the company should be able justify that valuation comfortably. With the stock up 10% the day after earnings, the market seems to agree with my sentiment. Whether the ride to $30 will be smooth, that is unknown although the upwards trajectory has been pretty consistent and stable since mid-2016.

Bullish Points

Here's a few bullish points on RICK's Q3 that I found interesting:

- Recent acquisitions (Scarlett's Cabaret Miami on May 8th and Hollywood Showclub on April 25th) are proving to be accretive (they added $2.2M to Q3 results) and new openings (fifth Bombshells was opened on July 17) are logging impressive sales numbers (3 consecutive weeks of more than $100k in sales for the fifth Bombshells unit). RICK now expects to exceed original FCF guidance for FY 2017, adjusting upwards from $18M to $21M, a 17% increase.

- Bombshells as a franchise concept should open up expansion opportunities for RICK by leveraging the money of other entrepreneurs and allows for RICK to expand with a 3-pronged strategy of acquisition, organic growth, and franchisees. Two more restaurants are in development and due to open in November 2017 and March/April 2018.

A quick scan of the Bombshells results might lead one to believe that something has gone wrong, but the decrease is only due to the closure of the Webster location in 2016.

- Diluted share counts fell 3.3% due to share buybacks and retirement of convertible debt; less shares equal more equity for investors.

- EPS up 48% Q3/Q3. Considering that Q3 is normally seasonally weak, I am becoming increasingly eager to see what the stronger Q1 and Q2 quarters will look like next year.

- Operating income increased 18.4%. Income from operations grew 25.2% non-GAAP, and 18.4% GAAP. Revenues grew 10.2% and all core revenue lines (service, beverage, and food) increased. Moreover operating margin is expanding (now 21.1%) which is impressive considering that traditional (aka non-adult) bar and grill restaurants are combating higher food costs.

- Not only are margins, revenues, and income increasing--operating expenses declined to 78.9% from 80.4%, an impressive feat in itself.

Caveats

- Long term debt continues to increase and now stands at $109M which is substantial for RICK's ~$254M market cap. This is offset by RICK's continued growth in all areas of the income statement and FCF of $16.6M in the past 9 months, but it might still be an issue for some investors who are averse to highly-leveraged companies.

- The lawsuit pertaining to the 2015 renovation seemed to be a very avoidable fumble on management's part, and it cost the company unnecessarily which some investors might find impacts their analysis. Lawsuit settlement legal fees cost RICK $1.87M in Q3.

- Many consumer discretionary stocks languished this quarter, and some might find that to be a concern considering that RICK is part of that sector.

- The trickiest part about investing in RICK now is finding a safe entry or a prudent place to add to a position. Technically it's not easy as the stock continues to trend higher at a rapid rate (stock was only $9.80 in the beginning of 2016 compared to $26 today.) I personally added to my position at the opening bell of the 10th (day after earnings) and have been pleased with the choice so far although I'm aware that the broad market has been a little weak due to geopolitical tensions. Overall, RICK has performed incredible over the past year and a half.

If you are not familiar with RICK, I highly suggest supplementing your 10-K and 10-Q diving with fellow SA author's James Melvin's article "Making Promiscuous Profits With RCI Hospitality". The article was written in May 2015 but is still a very good analysis on the strengths and weaknesses of the company in general.

