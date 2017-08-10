Parks! America: Obscure Safari Operator Worth Double Its Current Price

Background & Thesis

Parks! America (OTCQB:PRKA) has an interesting corporate history. The company first began as an oil and uranium company, before changing directions by acquiring its Georgia Wildlife Animal Safari Park (''Georgia Park'') in a reverse merger. In March 2008, PRKA acquired another similar Animal Safari in Missouri (''Missouri Park''), and changed its name to reflect its expanded focus.

PRKA's business model is simple - it owns and operates two wildlife safari parks, with its main revenue streams derived from ticketing and concession sales (F&B, car rental, etc). There is significant seasonality, with the third and fourth quarter accounting for over two-thirds of the company's annual sales.

PRKA has traded at very low levels from 2008 to 2014 due to continued losses from its Missouri Park. This created a drag on its profitable Georgia operations, masking the true profitability and potential of the combined company.

Hence, the recent run-up in share price is largely a reaction to achieving profitability at Missouri for the first time in years, combined with remarkably strong growth and margin expansion from the more mature Georgia Park. In the most recent nine months, the Georgia Park experienced sales and segment earnings growth of 29% and 52% compared to the same period last year.

Missouri's growth from FY2016 has also been sustained, recording a 5% growth in net sales. These improvements materialized after an extended period of elevated CapEx spending and a significant revamp in facilities, rides and animal attractions, which suggests the recently concluded investment cycle is paying off.

Going forward, our thesis is based on improving profitability at the Missouri Park, sustained growth and lower CapEx at the Georgia Park, and de-leveraging from increased free cash flow. PRKA's management has a very long tenure and is major shareholder, which substantially aligns its interests with those of smaller shareholders.

In the long term, management expects to purchase other under-performing parks once leverage and deal flow permit it. Its successful (albeit long and painful) experience in turning around the Missouri Park should serve it well in a similar situation. Alternatively, as PRKA's cash balance continues to swell, management's capital allocation priorities suggest it will repay debt and or issue a special dividend if there is a lack of acquisition opportunities.

Margin Expansion From High Operating Leverage

Following encouraging progress at the Missouri Park, the performance gap between the Georgia and Missouri should continue to narrow in terms of margins, revenue and pricing. As attendance and prices increase, we anticipate a larger-than-proportionate increase in margins and profits due to the high operating leverage at both parks.

For starters, the Missouri Park was able to record a profit in FY2016 largely due to a 10.2% increase in attendance, which drove margin improvement with high operating leverage. In the past three quarters for FY2017, the Missouri Park has sustained revenue growth at 5% for the comparable 9-month period. Given that the company has high operating leverage at both properties, incremental margins from increased attendance, pricing and concession sales are very high.

(Source: Author's Work, SEC Filings)

PRKA's operating leverage at the park-level mainly stems from their employee utilization. In terms of personnel, the entire Missouri Park only has 6 year-round employees, with up to 10 temporary staff hired during the high season. The numbers are similar for the Georgia Park (14 full-time, 14 seasonal).

Interestingly, despite the fact that net sales have increased tremendously from 2009 to 2016, there has been no increase in full-time personnel at both parks, along with a recorded decrease in the number of seasonal employees. This suggests tremendous operating leverage and improving manpower utilization due to PRKA's unique model of park experience.

(Source: Author's Work, SEC Filings)

PRKA's low manpower needs can be attributed largely to their unique safari operating model. At their Georgia Park, most visitors are encouraged and opt to explore the grounds with their own vehicle, resulting in a more independent drive-thru experience with no need to attach specific tour guides for small groups. This means higher visitor numbers only result in a very small increase in payroll costs. Moreover, management has made great strides streamlining the park's operations, reducing seasonal employees at the Georgia Park from 20 to 14 in 2015, despite experiencing a 6% surge in attendance.

A large part of the park experience is being able to feed animals from a vehicle. Unfortunately, USDA regulations restrict visitors from feeding animals from their personal car for the Missouri Park. In response, PRKA offers safari van rentals, which enable a few additional vans to accommodate a much larger number of extra guests (the company charges a fee for van rental). Both parks also have complimentary bus rides for visitors who do not wish to risk dirtying or damaging their car, thus improving capacity utilization. These initiatives have resulted in higher incremental leverage as a small increase in expenses can support a large spike in capacity, particularly during the high season when the park generates three to four times as much revenue in the quarter.

A large part of their flexible cost structure stems from the utilization of seasonal workers during the third and fourth quarter. Since hours are flexible, they can simply allocate more hours to existing seasonal workers instead of hiring additional permanent staff which creates a drag on expenses in the low-season.

Aside from the above analysis, quarterly variations in park-level sales and expenses support our view that both parks have very high operating leverage. Typically, the Georgia Park generates twice as much in revenue during high-season quarters, and Missouri Park generates around three to four times as more. Using quarterly fluctuations, we can estimate incremental margins to determine how growth affects PRKA's cost structure.

Taking quarterly results from 2013 to 2017, we observe that operating leverage at the Georgia Park is remarkably consistent, with incremental margins at between 76% to 85%. Some variation is attributed to the mix between sales growth derived from increased attendance, ticket prices and concession sales. (We exclude the incremental margin figure for 2016Q4 as an outlier for various reasons).

The trend at PRKA's Missouri Park is similar, as quarterly fluctuations from 2013 to 2016 suggest that the incremental segment margins are around 65% to 68%. (Again, we excluded two outliers (2015Q4 and 2013) due to non-recurring expenses related to asset improvements such as the installation of several rides and attractions, and the front-loading of some expenses such as hiring new full-time staff in the low-season).

Aside from employee payroll, most park expenses are fixed costs such as liability/disaster insurance, park maintenance, repair works, depreciation, etc. Hence, the overall cost structure at the park-level suggests tremendous operating leverage, which creates disproportionately high increases in the bottom line per additional dollar of revenue.

Moreover, company-level corporate expenses create additional operating leverage as they are fairly constant at roughly $550k annually. The large majority of this figure comprises of executive compensation, along with very minor office-related items. Park employees do not require corporate supervision in their daily operations, and the back-office is integrated in the Georgia Park. Hence, PRKA's corporate structure is very lean and does not require additional manpower to support increases at park attendance.

(Source: Author's Work, SEC Filings. Note that management closed California HQ and divested corporate-level assets from 2008 to 2011.)

In this context, continued growth in attendance figures should result in tremendous margin expansion, and Missouri has greater potential for bottom-line growth given their lower revenue base. However, we have to temper our optimism by adjusting for differences in the demographics surrounding each park. Given that park profitability is largely driven by attendance figures and the willingness to pay higher prices, we have to adjust for differences in factors that cause variations in these two drivers.

Economics Of Increased Attendance & Price Hikes

Seen below, attendance for the Georgia Park has only increased 5% on a net cumulative basis since 2012, with Missouri experiencing similar trends. Sales and profit growth have largely been a result of higher average spending per visitor, which has resulted from higher ticket pricing and concession sales.

(Source: Author's Work, SEC Filings)

(Source: Author's Work, SEC Filings)

Observing recent-year trends, average spending has increased whilst retaining strong attendance figures, which indicates there is further potential for growth with their current pricing and marketing strategy. Popular concessions include the Zebra Van Rental, animal feed bags and meals at the parks' dining areas. The effective up-selling of these low-cost, high-margin items has driven profits in recent years, with management choosing to be less aggressive on ticket price hikes to attract larger crowds.

Management's strategy has been similarly implemented at PRKA's Missouri Park. The newly-constructed kiddie attraction rides were intended to improve attendance (particularly families with children) by creating diversity in their attractions, specifically appealing to families with kids aged 3 - 12. This was implemented with the hopes of up-selling concessions to more visitors. Since the Missouri Park is less established and faces greater competition, admission is priced lower (compared to Georgia) to entice attendance growth. The investment has begun to bear fruit as Missouri Park had exceptionally strong attendance growth in FY2016 immediately following the construction of kiddie rides and ground improvements. This trend has been sustained into the first three quarters of FY2017 despite unfavorable weather in Q3.

Overall, the effective up-selling of concession sales and higher attendance creates a virtuous cycle of higher profitability, which will be enhanced by high operating leverage. Park capacity is not a concern as visitors have not increased dramatically in absolute numbers (only 5% since 2012 for both parks), but are spending far more at each park. This suggests that utilization is moderate and current park facilities are able to accommodate visitor growth without additional CapEx spending for that purpose. Moreover, management's initiatives such as the van rentals, group bus tours and new attractions should increase park capacity whilst continuing to offer an enhanced visitor experience during the high-season.

Location Differences

Undoubtedly, Georgia Park's location is far better than Missouri's, as we can see from the population heat-map below. The intensity of red denotes population density around each location, with the concentric circles indicating a 200km, 250km and 300km radius respectively.

(Source: LandScan)

Seen above, the company's Georgia Park is closer to major population centers such as Atlanta City, Columbus and Montgomery, with much higher population densities in surrounding areas. In comparison, the Missouri location is further away from major cities and thus making less accessible by car. The large disparity in population difference also suggests a natural gap between the potential profitability of PRKA's Missouri and Georgia operations.

Georgia Park Missouri Park Radius Population (millions) Density/km2) Population Density 200km 10.0 81 2.6 21 250km 12.3 63 5.5 28 300km 15.2 54 12.2 37

(Source: Author's Work, Census, LandScan)

As shown in the table, population density within a 2-hour drive of the Georgia Park is much higher compared to that of Missouri. In contrast, the population numbers of Missouri Park tend to improve as the radius extends further out. Essentially, assuming all else is equal, we would expect Missouri Park to have lower long-term net sales compared to Georgia.

Georgia Park Missouri Park Largest Nearby Cities Drive Time (mins) Largest Nearby Cities Drive Time (mins) Atlanta, GA 75 St. Lous, MO 180 Columbus, GA 45 Kansas City, MO 165 Montgomery, AL 95 Fayetteville, AR 150 Macon, GA 120 Joplin, MO 85

(Source: Author's Work, LandScan, Google Maps)

Demographic data explains much of the difference in park attendance, but there continues to be room for growth even after adjusting for these factors. Primarily, margin expansion and net sales growth for the Missouri Park could come from higher ticket prices and attendance. The Missouri Park has lower penetration, with the population in its surrounding region earning higher median incomes. Despite a more affluent audience, the Missouri Park is actually charging between 15% - 19% lower for various tickets compared to Georgia. Given higher incomes, there should be a capacity to absorb price increases, assuming the Missouri Park continues to grow in popularity.

(Source: Author's Work)

Over the past few years, management has increased prices as facilities and attractions have become more popular. Since price increases represent almost 100% incremental margin to the bottom line with little associated cost, we expect a large portion of incremental profit to come from price hikes in the long-term.

Thus, the base case for the Missouri Park's performance would consist of moderate price hikes, slight growth in attendance numbers, increased concession sales and park-level operating leverage consistent with recent years. I will delve into the full model in later sections.

However, the Missouri Park faces greater competition compared to Georgia, which means they have a higher hurdle to overcome if the price gap is to be closed. As we will illustrate below, the Georgia Park is in a more dominant competitive position, whereas Missouri faces more direct peers in their region.

Competitor Analysis

From a high-level perspective, PRKA provides an entertaining, exotic experience mainly for families, couples and groups. The generalized product sold here is similar (in descending order) to those at zoos, amusement parks, theme parks, etc. These venues compete for discretionary entertainment spending, and are targeted at the same group of consumers albeit with some differentiation and varying strategies.

Hence, our criteria for classifying competitors is as follows: first, the venue must be sufficiently close to PRKA's two parks to be considered a direct competitor; second, the experience they provide must be somewhat similar to what PRKA offers; third, they should be targeting the same demographic of visitors; lastly, the pricing structure should be sufficiently similar, or otherwise normalized for a better comparison.

Based on this checklist, we narrowed the field down to 5 main competitors for PRKA's Georgia Park, and 6 for the Missouri Park. Each competitor is within a 1 hour drive, and has enough marketing visibility to be identified as a business threat. Whenever there is a disparity between gate and online prices, we take the lower online price for comparison. We exclude season passes and yearly tickets.

Georgia Park Has A Dominant Position

Georgia Park Local Competitors USD Adult Child Seniors Butts Mill Farm $ 17.23 $ 15.07 $ 17.23 Zoo Atlanta $ 23.00 $ 17.00 $ 19.00 Six Flags White Water $ 41.00 $ 41.00 $ 41.00 Fun Junction USA $ 25.00 $ 25.00 $ 25.00 Legoland (In-Mall) $ 16.20 $ 16.20 $ 16.20 LanierWorld $ 42.00 $ 31.00 $ 42.00 Mean $ 26.78 $ 23.75 $ 26.20 Wild Animal Safari $ 21.95 $ 18.95 $ 18.95 Pricing Gap 22% 25% 38%

(Source: Author's Work. Figures presented after-tax.)

Seen above, Zoo Atlanta is the closest competitor, followed by amusement parks, indoor attractions and then hotel-based water parks (LanierWorld). Almost all major competitors have higher admission prices compared to the Wild Animal Safari, which leads us to believe there is potential for higher pricing. Also, there is a distinct lack of close competitors that offer the same wild, exotic and close-up encounters with animals (more on that later). This partially explains why PRKA's Georgia Park has been able to boost attendance despite price hikes.

We will discuss some competitor categories in greater detail in order to ascertain the degree of differentiation and threat to the Georgia Park.

Zoos. This category includes Butts Mill Farm and Zoo Atlanta. Both are direct competitors with Wild Animal Safari, but offer a somewhat inferior experience from the perspective of the consumer. Butts Mill Farm targets a slightly different audience (events, weddings, corporate getaways, etc), with a much smaller variety of animals. Zoo Atlanta is an interesting comparison, because the zoo does not include the cost of animal encounters in its ticket price. There are additional fees that range from $35/person to $115 for single encounters with different species of animals. In essence, Wild Animal Safari provides a more intimate, exotic encounter at a much lower all-in price as their admission price includes animal encounters with the price of feed as low as $4. Theme Parks. With conspicuously higher prices, amusement parks such as Six Flags and LanierWorld appeals mainly to city dwellers with larger pockets. Given the fixed assortment of rides and multiple repeat visits from those with season passes, Six Flags' main audience are those willing to invest in a season pass and make regular visits. In contrast, Wild Animal Safari markets itself as a more off-the-beaten-path experience, which creates sufficient differentiation in the mind of a consumer.



Essentially, there is no reason to believe those who hold Six Flags tickets are less likely to visit the Safari - the choice is not mutually competitive. For cost-conscious consumers, Wild Animal Safari clearly wins on price especially when factoring in admission for a family of 3 - 4. Although Six Flags is only 25 mins away from Atlanta City center compared to a 1-hour drive for Animal Safari, the distance is not so significant that it poses an obstacle for visitors.

Therefore, it seems clear that the Wild Animal Safari in Georgia is more appealing compared to nearby zoos and amusement parks in terms of price and experience. As for indoor attractions, the experience is sufficiently differentiated such that it does not directly compete for the consumer's choice.

Missouri Park Faces Greater Direct Competition

Interestingly, there seems more direct competitors for the Missouri Park compared to the Georgia location, despite the fact that the former has a larger addressable market and is located in a more developed economic area. This partially explains the price gap we observed between both parks.

Missouri Park Local Competitors USD Adult Child Seniors Dickerson Park Zoo $ 12.00 $ 8.00 $ 8.00 Promised Land Zoo $ 20.00 $ 19.00 $ 17.00 Branson's Wild World $ 19.00 $ 12.00 $ 19.00 Timber Falls Water Park $ 22.00 $ 22.00 $ 22.00 Big Surf Water Park $ 32.00 $ 27.00 $ 23.00 Silver Dollar City $ 61.00 $ 51.00 $ 60.00 Mean $ 27.67 $ 23.17 $ 24.83 Median $ 21.00 $ 20.50 $ 20.50 Wild Animal Safari $ 18.95 $ 15.95 $ 15.95 Pricing Gap To Mean 46% 45% 56% Pricing Gap To Median 11% 29% 29%

(Source: Author's Work. Competitors listed from descending order from the nearest in distance and closest in type of entertainment.)

Seen above, the Wild Animal Safari located in Missouri is subject to more competition - The Dickerson Zoo, Promised Land Zoo and Branson's Wild World are less than an hour away. Moreover, Dickerson, which is only a 20-min drive away, has lower admission prices. Compared to the Georgia Park where there are no comparable competitors locally, a consumer looking for animal-based experiences around the Missouri Park's location has far greater choices. We will discuss the threat from both zoos and amusement parks.

Zoos. Despite the appearance of lower prices, there is an important caveat to Dickerson's tickets - they do not include interaction with animals. Unlike PRKA's safari-model, it seems that most nearby zoos heavily upsell animal interactions, to the tune of an additional $30 at Promised Land Zoo. Animal feeding and petting is only available with VIP tickets, which typically cost $30 extra, charging even more for VIP Plus tickets. Similarly, Dickerson charges between $5 and $25 for each animal encounter, with prices varying depending on how exotic the animal is. On that basis, visitors who are seeking more close interactions with animals get a better deal at PRKA's Missouri Park instead of the two nearby zoos.



However, with greater selection, management needs to differentiate and improve their visitor experience at Missouri. Promised Land Zoo recently announced they a large expansion which will result in more diverse animals and space. Although the Missouri Park is much larger than both PL Zoo and Dickerson's, there is undoubtedly a greater degree of competition in the region compared to Georgia. PRKA's marketing efforts need to emphasize the exotic experience and more diverse animals in order for them to raise prices and sell more concessions. Unfortunately, management does not seem to be doing much marketing on the digital front.



Whilst I remain optimistic on their ability to raise prices and increase attendance long-term, this growth will come at the cost of greater marketing and investment to improve visitor experience. Financially, this means CapEx will remain elevated at current levels compared to the lower CapEx/Sales ratio at Georgia Park. Amusement Parks. The Missouri Park beats these attractions on single-admission prices, and the venues are also further away. Given that attendance is also fairly seasonal, there is a potential for PRKA to charge higher and continue to attract large crowds from the same metro areas that have amusement parks. This is because families typically purchase entire season tickets and make multiple visits to these waterparks, which means the choice of going to the Wild Animal Safari on top of that is not exclusive. The parks have a much greater degree of competition amongst themselves because consumers are unlikely to buy two season tickets for different amusement/water parks.



In essence, the key to competing against these amusement parks remains differentiation - management needs to tout the exotic and intimate experience that the safari offers, and appeal to those in nearby locales.

Pricing Strategy Differences

One of our interesting findings is that PRKA has a very different pricing structure compared to zoos and animal-based attractions in their region. Competitors typically charge additional fees for interactions after they get visitors in the door, whereas PRKA has less of these 'hidden' charges, which means the cost of animal interactions much lower.

Although the company offers a sufficiently differentiated experience at both locations, they aren't advertising this selling point aggressively. Other than radio advertising and making their tickets available online, there are no other significant marketing efforts aimed at getting the word out. Management prefers the policy of gradual, modest price hikes to create the impression of value for visitors, rather than risk alienating a large base with higher prices and the impression of selfish exclusivity.

Undoubtedly, this means they are not pricing tickets to maximize current profit, but are taking a longer-term view of establishing the park's reputation as being 'value-for-money', and hoping that this will help draw more crowds consistently. Currently, both parks are already offering significant value by including the animal interactions and a drive-thru experience in the price of admission.

Interestingly, setting a lower price for admission may have driven much more concession sales at the park, particularly as it relates to F&B and feeding packs. According to the CEO, concession sales have increased a few-fold in recent years, which suggests much of the high-margin growth in the company's earnings are driven by higher sales of low-cost, high-margin concessions

This creates a virtuous cycle of comparably lower admission prices leading to more attendance and increased spending for high-margin concessions. I believe this strategy is sustainable going forward, and both parks should perform well under this model.

Outlook For Georgia Park

The Georgia Park has a longer history of profitability and is the bedrock of the company's finances. Despite generating higher net sales and EBITDA, the Park is less capital-intensive, requiring lower CapEx and fewer asset improvements.

(Source: Author's Work, SEC Filings)

Seen above, the large rise in CapEx for the Missouri Park in 2015 can largely be attributed to the installation of 5 new rides. After adjusting for this one-time cost ($182k), CapEx falls to 23% of net sales, which is more in-line with previous years' figures, although it still includes some ground improvements that are not recurring on a year-to-year basis.

The Georgia Park, being more mature, has lower and more consistent CapEx, with the investment cycle essentially in run-off. From these trends, we can assume maintenance CapEx for Georgia is between 4.5% to 6% of net sales, with a major refresh of existing attractions and facilities required every 5 to 7 years.

Despite lower CapEx needs, the Georgia Park is exceedingly profitable and is growing much faster than Missouri, with double-digit top and bottom line expansion. In the 9-months ended 2017Q3, the park grew net sales at an astounding 29% YoY, with segment income jumping 52% over the same period.

(Source: Author's Work, SEC Filings)

Customer behavior at the Georgia Park is also slightly different compared to Missouri - due to the proximity to large cities, a greater proportion of customers are repeat visitors, thus allowing the Georgia Park to generate recurring revenue from the same audience. This can be corroborated with reviews on TripAdvisor, which shows a sizeable number of repeat visits. In contrast, the audience for Missouri Park are likely to visit only once or twice due to accessibility issues, particularly for visitors living in Kansas City and St. Louis. Moreover, much of their visitor flows come from the thousands of people that visit Branson, Missouri during the high tourist season, which makes attendance figures more volatile.

Going forward, I expect growth in attendance-based sales to decline as Georgia Park becomes more mature and reaches the height of profitability. A majority of forward-growth should come from either higher concession sales or ticket price hikes, which are reflected in average spending per guest. The superb results from last year were helped by good weather conditions, which are essential to attracting larger crowds. In essence, the base case for Georgia Park incorporates lower attendance growth, moderate increases in ticket pricing, and higher revenue spend per customer.

Hence, the Georgia Park operation will continue to be a high ROIC business generating excess cash flow, which will be used to reduce leverage or build the company's cash balance.

Management & Shareholder Structure

PRKA's executives have very long tenures and a decades of industry experience. Insiders have owned a very high portion of PRKA's shares for a long time, suggesting a bullish long-term outlook for the company.

CEO Dale Van Voorhis owns 19.1% of PRKA, and has been with the company in various roles since 2003. He previously operated an amusement parks business successfully and sold it for a tidy sum ($60M) before joining PRKA. Given that he is already 75 years old, succession planning is a concern, but shareholders can have confidence that he will choose a worthy successor given his high stock ownership.

Similarly, PRKA's COO James Meikle has a 45-year history in the same industry, and has been with the company since 2006. He oversaw the acquisition of the Missouri Park and subsequently spearheaded a revamping of its facilities and rides. Although one could fault management for the slow pace of the turnaround, it was not an easy task given the less-than-desirable location and run-down state upon purchase. (These factors allowed them to purchase the park at asset value, which was $2M). Meikle owns 5.8% of PRKA's total shares and has previously bought in the open market.

Lastly, CFO Todd White joined PRKA in 2013. I believe the higher standard of transparency is his initiative - the company started to report more detailed segment disclosures (such as Park depreciation, EBITDA, etc) since the 2013 10-K filings, which has helped tremendously in modeling their future performance. He has been actively buying PRKA stock in the open market, and currently owns 1.1% of the company.

The executive team is paid modestly, with the CEO, COO and CFO drawing a base salary of $135,000, $90,000 and $60,000 respectively. Stock awards are minimal at roughly 1500 shares per year, with no incentive stock grants. Each director is awarded 25,000 annual stock units and no additional cash fees. Management's lean mentality has also led to reductions in audit, tax and other professional fees in recent years, which have contributed to higher profitability.

Effectively, management has an entrenched interest in the company's well-being, thus minimizing the probability for self-dealing. However, the history of how this management team came into power is complicated, involving the ouster of the former executive team, including President and CEO Larry Eastland. This is well-covered in the company's lawsuit proceedings against him, so I won't go into it here (search case number here to read more). Suffice to say, the issue has been resolved as of the latest quarter, with the company incurring a $384k charge in a judgment that required them to reimburse lawyers' fees to the defendants.

Among other things, the lawsuit was over Eastland's wish to sell his large stake in PRKA to a third party. In late April, Eastland sold 10 million shares to Nicholas Parks, the owner of a pinball machine business and various other ventures in Missouri (13-D filing here). The divestment of Eastland's major stake (13.4% of total shares) suggests he will cease to pursue a takeover of the company.

The interesting point about this transaction was the enormous discount that Nicholas Parks received - he bought 10,010,000 shares for an aggregate price of $510,000, which was a represents a 66% discount to the then-market price of $0.15 per share (aggregate price would have been $1.5M). I have contacted Mr. Parks and learned that he had a verbal contract to buy the shares for Mr. Eastland back in 2015 when shares traded at $0.05, but could not consummate the agreement due to the encumbrances placed on those shares by the lawsuit. Hence, Mr. Eastland went through with their original deal once the lawsuit was settled, even though shares had already risen significantly.

The insider/ownership story here is a lot more complicated, and it is difficult for me to lay out a complete analysis of the situation here. Essentially, there appears to be an active power struggle, and each party has different visions for PRKA's future direction.

The single largest shareholder is PRKA's independent director Charles Kohnen, who now owns 27.5% of the company. From records obtained, he is a fairly successful businessman who initially built his stake in PRKA by acquiring a 12.2M shares through a rights subscription in 2009. Subsequently, he has purchased shares aggressively on the open market, building his stake to 20.5 million shares as of the latest quarter.

As illustrated above, insiders are extremely bullish on the company and have been aggressively building their personal stakes through open-market purchases. Most of them are company lifers and have no wish to divest their equity in PRKA. In particular, Mr. Parks is very bullish enough on PRKA's prospects to commit significant personal capital to purchasing a large stake in a thinly-traded, closely-held company.

Valuation Model

I built a DCF model to value PRKA utilizing a bottom-up process, beginning with forecasting financial results on a segment basis. We assume management does not make acquisitions, and that excess cash is accumulated on the balance sheet instead of making early repayments on the company's debt.

In essence, we have put incremental margins for Georgia Park at 80% and Missouri at 60%. Although the observed incremental margins in the past few years are higher, we prefer to err on the side of caution. Other significant inputs include the discount rate (estimated at 8.97%), and park-level CapEx expenses which are in-line with figures from previous years.

Crucially, we have assumed that there will be no net fluctuations in working capital as the company grows over the long-term. This seems consistent with the financial performance from recent years, which indicate very low receivables/payables relative to sales. Notably, working capital has not increased significantly despite high sales growth. This is because most customers pay via debit cards and cash at both parks, which allows for fast cash conversion cycles. Also, PRKA incurs low prepaid expenses and accrued payables. (We define working capital as inventory + receivables + prepaid expenses - payables).

(Source: Author's Work)

Setting terminal FCF growth at 2%, we arrive at a net present value of $30.0M, implying an upside of 91.3%. The model assumes decelerating sales growth at both parks, and normalizes tax rates at 38% (the company still has $1.9M in NOLs, but we add it back directly to NPV instead of accounting for it within the income statement). Also, we model a sizeable decline in corporate expenses in FY2018 due to the elimination of legal expenses associated with the recently-settled lawsuit. Other assumptions are in-line with our analysis above.

Catalysts & Risks

As the company reports greater profitability, excess cash should accumulate on the balance sheet, allowing management to repay debt early or buy similar safari properties. Management's capital allocation priorities are very conservative - they have been shopping around but are not able to find targets that fit within their price range. Their next preference is to keep debt levels as low as possible. Hence, consistent with these findings, I expect some debt repayment once the cash balance begins to swell, assuming that cheaper deals will not be forthcoming in the current market.

Given PRKA's attractive characteristics, it could become a buyout target for several larger regional entities such as resort franchises, amusement parks, etc. A tender offer from private equity or other entities is also a distinct possibility as there is a potential to leverage the Georgia Park and management's expertise to create an acquisition platform

In terms of succession, management says they have a plan in place to promote qualified internal personnel who have intimate knowledge of the park's daily operations. Another possibility could be a management-led buyout given that insiders already own over 55% and have been acquiring the remaining shares aggressively.

A key risk in terms of earnings and sales volatility is inclement weather. Poor weather affected attendance in 2013 and 2014 at the Missouri Park, resulting in attendance decreases of (5.4%) and (8.1%) respectively. In the most recent quarter (earnings release yesterday), they cited poor weather at the Missouri Park as a negative factor on revenue growth, which came in at 3% on a YoY basis. As such, poor weather can cause large fluctuations in attendance, particularly during the high-season. However, it may also cause a knee-jerk reaction, creating a sell-off for longer-term investors to build a position at cheaper prices.

Conclusion

In the context of extremely strong quarterly results, we expect sustained growth going forward. Moreover, Q3 earnings could have been even stronger if not for the inclement weather at the Missouri Park. Under normalized conditions, growth could be even higher although we have conservatively assumed lower growth going forward.

Despite PRKA's low float, there is sufficient volume to accumulate a meaningful stake for personal accounts and small funds. Bid-ask spreads vary between 2% and 3%, and average volume for the past three months at roughly 33,000 shares per day. This means building a position would take considerable patience over a longer period of time.

So far, there has been no sell-side coverage on PRKA, and only one short write-up on a blog. Suffice to say, the bull thesis for PRKA is fairly hidden and not uncovered by the wider investing audience. The lack of visibility has kept the share price low despite very strong fundamentals, but in a market so well picked over, this is not likely to continue for long.

