GDX: Breakout Play

Traders should be buying a dip before the next major breakout towards 30 USD.

Traders should use the next USD rally to buy into gold miners.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is an important part of my trading toolbox to trade macro themes like the gold price. I have not used it for a while but I see a great opportunity to start buying miners again.

The first graph I want to show you is the comparison between gold (GLD) and treasury inflation protected bonds (TIP). These bonds combine both government bond rates and inflation. Two very important aspects of the gold trade.

What we see is that both are very strong. TIP bonds are on their way to reach their 2016 highs after crashing after the general election of 2016 while the gold price is following every single move so far.

One of the reasons why inflation is picking up, is the strong influence of cyclical commodities.

Copper, crude oil and lumber have bottomed in the first quarter and rallied further since then. 5y/5y forward inflation expectations should pick up any moment now after falling since February. There is no way these expectations are staying below 2% with the power of underlying price-driving commodities.

One of the reasons why commodities were able to outperform is the weak USD. The USD has been crushed after hitting 102 roughly month after the USD bullish election. At least, that has been the narrative since then.

This USD move has been supported by an enormous decline of noncommercial net USD index positions. At this point, we are getting close to 2014 lows while the USD is around 93 which is around 2016 lows.

The reason for this move is very important. The number one reason being higher global growth. US growth sentiment (ISM manufacturing index) is close at 2014 highs while Europe is seeing its highest growth in seven years. Even China's manufacturing PMI is above 51.

Growth acceleration trends like the one we are currently witnessing are pushing money into cyclical stocks/investments. One of these investments are cyclical and commodity sensitive emerging market stocks as well as emerging market currencies. That's why the USD is suffering during strong growth trends. It's just a rotation into cyclical assets.

The next graph proved some prove of this. All serious market rallies after the growth bottom of Q1/2016 have been supported by outperforming emerging market currencies (CEW) versus the US Dollar (UUP).

Add to this that the European central bank is feeling tremendous pressure to reduce its QE program and to rise rates. The Bank of Canada already raised rates and the Bank of England is feeling pressured to do the same. In other words, major currencies in the USD basket are likely to increase rates over the next few months backed by higher economic growth. This is a textbook USD bear case.

A long term graph confirms that gold is not going anywhere without the participation of the USD. Even though this is only valid for long and mid-term moves.

The 2002-2011 bull case included a massive USD depreciation backed by higher cyclical commodities like copper. That's why I am so interested in the current USD move which already triggered a major breakout of the Euro and some major industrial commodities.

From a technical point of view, we see that gold miners have been in a downtrend since the start of this year. Miners have tested the falling trend line a few times and have used the support line three times.

Going back to the USD bear case, it is important to note two things.

The trend is strong and fundamentally backed The move is oversold with all traders at one side of the boat

At this point, I could be captain obvious and just rush into miners. However, I believe that traders will cover their USD shorts which will give the world's biggest currency a boost.

Anyhow, as point one mentions, this does not mean that the fundamental case is changing. I believe that a USD short squeeze and falling North Korea war risks will push miners down between 1 to 2 bucks. This provides a great buying opportunity since the fundamental case of inflation reprising and further USD weakness will provide a fertile ground for returns in this industry.

My goal is 30 USD over the next 6 months which I will be trading by buying the GDX ETF. I will avoid too much volatility and micro risk by buying the entire miners basket.

Conclusion

Gold is once again entering an environment of fundamental bullishness. The USD is in a major trend of weakness, backed by strong economic growth and rising cyclical commodities. Inflation expectations are very likely going to be raised just like the rates of major central banks in the USD index.

I will be betting on a GDX breakout by buying the next dip which is likely going to be caused by a USD short squeeze which is unavoidable when all traders are on one side of the trade.

As I mentioned before, my goal is 30 USD over the next six months. I will play this by buying the GDX and I advise gold bulls to do the same if you want to avoid micro risk of single stocks. Let me know what you think of my bull case and always take care of the risk. Especially given the volatility of gold miners.

Nothing tests an investment analysis better than a heated discussion...

... Feel free to share your thoughts and to ask questions in the comment section below.

