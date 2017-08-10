OPEC's MOMR Shows Something Interesting

Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) periodically publishes its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), which includes a lot of information on global demand, supply, and stock movements. The following table from today's MOMR presents how OECD inventories have evolved in the year-to-date period.

OPEC noted that the OECD commercial oil stocks fell by 12.9 mb to stand at 3,015 mb, which is around 37 mb lower than the same time one year ago, but 234 mb above the latest five-year average. Within the components, crude and products fell by 11.6 mb and 1.3 mb, m-o-m, respectively. All OECD regions witnessed stock draws. More importantly, however, the graph shows that OECD commercial oil stocks have been closing the gap above the five-year average fairly consistently in the last 12 months. Continuation of this trend is very important to oil prices in the rest of the year.

Oil bears, rightfully, have consistently pointed out that some of the declines in OECD inventories may be due to significant demand from China to boost its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR). This Bloomberg article, for example, pointed out that satellite data show China may have stored more crude than estimated.

China's SPR is a black box, but OPEC's MOMR provides us with data on China's commercial oil stock. On page 80, the latest MOMR released today shows that China's commercial oil stock has continued to decline along with OECD inventories:

OPEC pointed out that China's total commercial oil inventories fell by 5.3 mb in May for the third consecutive month to settle at 376.6 mb, which is 20.1 mb lower than the previous year. This is despite reports from Reuters that China's crude imports hit second highest on record in May:

China imported 37.2 million tonnes or 8.76 million barrels per day of crude oil last month, up 15 percent from a year earlier and nearly 8 percent from April, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China's demand for oil remained strong throughout the year-to-date period in 2017, despite concerns of slowing demand earlier this year.

Where is the supply?

As comprehensive as it is, one shortcoming of OPEC's MOMR is that it presents fairly dated data. The data released in today's MOMR, for example, is for May.

More recent reports show that oil imports from China have slowed down:

Imports for July were around 34.66 million tones or roughly 8.16 million barrels per day, based on Reuters calculations, which would be the lowest since January on a daily basis.

This is very interesting, because as I discussed in my recent article Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface? the U.S. oil inventories witnessed very significant draws throughout July. So if China was also importing oil at the lowest daily rate since January, where is the supply going?

Or is the global supply simply less than estimated?

Bottom Line

Oil inventories have recently declined at a rapid rate, not just in the U.S., but across the world. It is therefore reasonable to conclude that global supply is less than global demand, possibly more than estimated by the International Energy Agency and the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

