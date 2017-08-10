ACADIA Reports Strong Earnings Resulting From Accounting Change

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in drugs for central nervous system disorders, recently announced their Q2 earnings report. The company surpassed estimates for Q2 easily, with the stock rising around 12% as a result of the news. However, a small, but noteworthy change was seen within the report. The company recently changed their accounting method for recognizing revenue to the "sell-in" method. It was previously the "sell-through" method, and this article will explain the important differences within these methods.

As mentioned above, ACADIA recently announced their Q2 earnings report. The company reported $30.5 million in revenue using their newly adopted "sell-in" method of accounting. Using the previous method, the "sell-through" method, the company still reported an impressive $26.9 million in revenue. Wall Street estimates were around $20 million or so and the company's stock price saw a decent rise, as can be seen below:

What exactly are the differences between the sell-in and sell-through accounting methods? In short, the sell-in method of revenue recognition, which is what ACADIA has since changed to, is when a pharmaceutical company recognizes revenue when inventory is sent out to distributors/pharmacies. The sell-through method of revenue recognition is when the same pharmaceutical company sends inventory to distributors, and when the patient fills the prescription from the distributor, that is when the company recognizes the revenue. There isn't really a right or wrong method here, but there are different opinions on these methods.

The concept of these two accounting methods, and whether or not they're seen as favorable or unfavorable, has a lot to do with who you actually are. For example, the people reading this article are more likely than not, investors. From an investor point of view, you would want to see your company adopt a sell-in method because it will generally produce more revenue for the company, which means a greater likelihood of beating estimates, and a rise in share price. Reason being is that the sell-in method is recognizing the revenue at an earlier stage, when the inventory just reaches the distributor, as opposed to when the prescription is actually filled. An accountant for example, is always taught the rule of conservatism, which is a concept of recognizing expenses and liabilities as soon as possible, and only recognizing revenues when they're assured of being received. With that said, the accountant's point of view would probably recommend the sell-through method for revenue recognition. Lastly, Wall Street analysts always appreciate companies who use the most conservative approach in terms of recognizing revenue, which would certainly be the sell-through method.

Company management would sort of be in a pickle situation because their auditors are probably suggesting the sell-through method, but high executives in the company are judged by beating Wall Street estimates and increasing the share price, so they're equally motivated to pursue the sell-in method. In the end, you can't please everybody.

A report from long ago was run that analyzed companies using these two different accounting methods. Although the report that is referenced involves technology companies, it is still the same accounting methods being used in the biotechnology industry, and it would serve the same purpose. The report found that companies with higher growth opportunities and strong corporate governance are less likely to use the sell-in method. Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), a large multinational pharmaceutical company, was widely known for using aggressive accounting techniques. I am by no means comparing this company to Valeant, but Valeant was also using the sell-in accounting method, as Valeant executives had compensation perks tied to increasing the share price. Therefore, there was increased pressure to beat Wall Street estimates. Big Four accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers, made note of the troubling "tone of the top" in their auditing report from 2015. It would be important to note, however, that Valeant's SEC investigations involving their accounting practices have nothing to do with the sell-in accounting method, but Valeant was a good example to use as to why you would use the sell-in method. Valeant's corporate governance has also been widely scrutinized, which proves much of the report correct in their analysis about corporate governance and companies using the sell-in method.

The attached report also found that financial information quality is higher under companies using the sell-through method, the method ACADIA has switched from. The ability of accounting information to predict future cash flows, and ultimately returns, was also higher in sell-through companies. In terms of financial quality, an important excerpt from the report can be seen below:

The costs and benefits of the sell-in and sell-through methods discussed earlier suggest that relevance and reliability of information produced under the two methods may differ. Both methods can suffer from unintended reductions in reliability. Under the sell-in method, managers may misestimate product return and/or pricing adjustment accruals. Under the sell-through method, revenues may be less reliable if: (1) distributor inventory and resale data contain errors that are not detected by management, (2) distributor inventory and resale data are not updated on a timely basis, or (3) proper internal controls do not exist for this revenue recognition process. The sell-in method may also yield unreliable revenue estimates if managers use their discretion to enhance performance through channel stuffing or accrual manipulation.

The italicized bit of this excerpt is to bring emphasis to what is said, as Valeant participated in channel stuffing during their troubles, and as mentioned earlier used the sell-in method.

Also, in terms of raising capital, the report stated that companies with existing capital, or in need of new capital, would likely use the sell-in method. Another excerpt from the report is below:

However, firms with existing capital or need of new capital may instead use the sell-in method because it offers greater opportunity to manipulate financial performance through accrual manipulation and/or channel stuffing activities. Sweeney finds that firms with existing debt implement income increasing accounting changes in order to avoid debt covenant violations. Other research suggests that firms needing new capital manage earnings by accelerating revenue recognition prior to issuing debt or equity. In both cases, firms attempt to mislead capital providers by reporting better financial performance than they otherwise would.

The italicized portion of this excerpt may be useful to investors in Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP), a gastrointestinal company out of New York. Synergy is a company in need of capital. It would be important to note that Synergy uses the sell-through method of accounting, which would explain my slight disappointment in the company's recently released earnings report. The company's revenues would have of course been much higher using ACADIA's and the sell-in method. Also, as another note to investors, these two accounting methods would have the most impact on revenue of course and a company's cost of goods sold.

As mentioned earlier, ACADIA is a widely successful company, and was recently named one of Forbe's most innovative growth companies. ACADIA is much like Synergy, in that investors should just continue to monitor the ongoing drug launches. The concept of cash for ACADIA is mostly a non-issue. The company has almost $420 million in cash, while R&D and SG&A expenses totaled around $96 million. Cash shouldn't even become a question until late 2018, while some analysts think the company has enough cash until 2019.

In conclusion, I am very confident in ACADIA as a company and their future. More importantly, the company released a very encouraging earnings report no matter what accounting method they used. The article was written to give investors a better insight on these two different accounting methods, and why these changes have a big impact. It would be important to understand what goes behind it. I would advise investors to take a deeper dive into the attached report, as I find it very interesting. Myself and fellow accountants would probably find it even more interesting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.