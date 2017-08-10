Alio Gold: Out With The Old, In With The New

Introduction and Q2 results

Alio gold (ALO) presented its second quarter results today. They pleased the market with earnings of 0.10 USD per share. Second quarter production, as previously disclosed by the company, came in at 22.001 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of 951 USD per ounce of gold.

Some of the conference call highlights:

'Stripping' as part of the revitalization plan is ahead of schedule and on budget and 10 million USD in Capex will be allocated in 2017, up from 7.8 million USD.

Definite Feasibility Study for 'Ana Paula' is underway and expected to complete Q2/2017.

Final 25% of 'Ana Paula' Land acquisition is expected to be negotiated and finalized by the end of Q3.

The company is pursuing a 90 million USD debt facility as part of the financing for the 'Ana Paula' project.

The company, formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp., is completing its transition. In the last year, they changed management, company name, did a 10-1 share split and recently added 50 million CAD through a bought deal financing.

Luckily, it seems the changes are not limited to 'cosmetic' improvements only. Management seems to be on track revitalizing the San Francisco mine successfully, and they are pushing hard to get the 'Ana Paula' project in Mexico on a sure path towards production.

I used to be a shareholder of Timmins Gold and the company took me on a wild ride, to say the least. While I managed to average down considerably, it had left me with an uneasy feeling to keep the company in my portfolio so I sold.

Today, I'm willing to take another look as I'm still interested in the assets of the company as I might be missing out on an undervalued play today given the recent share price decline and recent financing.

A 'New' transformed company? A new future?

The company

Alio Gold is a Canadian based junior gold mining company with assets located in Mexico. It is currently operating the 'San Francisco' mine in Sonora and is fully engaged in advancing its most promising project 'Ana Paula' on the 'Guerrero belt'. The company's stocks are trading hands for roughly 4 USD per share at the time of writing, representing a market cap of 140 million USD.

I chose to display a 5-year chart here and remind new investors that precious metal companies don't just paint a pretty picture on the upside. If things go wrong you don't really want to be part of the 'massacre'. The stock got hammered down from $34 towards a share price of $1.3 (or 13 cents pre-split) by the end of 2016.

(Source: seekingalpha.com)

The San Francisco mine:

In order not to linger too much in the past, let me focus on the fact that the revitalization plan of new management should deliver an average of +100,000 ounces of gold over the coming 6 years at an AISC of 915 USD per ounce. This is considerably better than the previous mine plan which foresaw production of 59 thousand ounces per year and left Alio Gold pretty vulnerable.

In order to do that, however, they'll have to spend 45 million USD over the next 2-3 years mainly for 'waste stripping' purposes. Management is confident that they can fully finance this from cash flow and their numbers definitely seem to back that up. At a gold price of 1250 USD per ounce, they are expected to average 34 million USD in cash flow which should be plenty to pay for the proposed Capex. While the San Francisco mine is nothing to write home about, it can still be a very valuable asset for Alio Gold. This is especially true in a rising gold environment. It can also be helpful as a 'cash cow' during construction and first production of the Ana Paula mine as it bridges the period towards first cash flow. The future however is 'Ana Paula'. (Source: Alio Gold investor presentation)

Ana Paula: 'Diamond in the rough':

History: The Ana Paula project was acquired from Newstrike Capital (OTCPK:NWSKF) in 2015 in a share transaction valued at 140 million CAD. At current exchange rates prices that would roughly translate to110 million USD.

Project economics: The 'Ana Paula' project is expected to produce an average of 116,000 ounces of gold per year, for 7.5 years at an AISC of 534 USD per ounce net of Ag by-product. At 137 million USD, the Capex is very reasonable and the company already has the 'El Sauzal' plant stocked in storage, which it purchased for a very reasonable price from Goldcorp.

(Source: Alio Gold investor presentation)

The potential for underground mine expansion: Management reiterated in the Q2 conference call that they are seeing expansion potential of the mine plan by expanding underground. Currently, they have submitted a request to have an underground decline permitted. This is expected to be concluded by the end of Q3. Drilling underground, however, is not expected before Ana Paula production start.

(Source: Alio Gold investor presentation)

Location, Location, Location: Look at the significant land position of Alio Gold (Timmins) and the current mines in the region. Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF), for example, is producing 370,000 ounces this year at an estimated AISC between 775–825 USD per ounce at its 'El Limon-Guajes' mine. It also has the 'Media Luna' project where it has 7.4 million of gold equivalent ounces in inferred resources and expects to produce another 350,000 ounces per year if developed. Needless to say that Alio Gold has significant 'blue sky' potential to discover more ore bodies over the coming years if you consider their prime location of their land package.

(Source: Torex Gold investor presentation)

What are you paying? What are you getting?

A market cap of approximately 140-150 million USD and No debt.

After the latest financing, Alio Gold has a very healthy 75 million USD on its bank account according to its corporate presentation.

San Francisco will be generating approximately 204 million USD of cash flow over the next 6 years at a gold price of 1250 USD per ounce. However, we should deduct the 45 million USD needed for the revitalization plan.

The promise of 'Ana Paula' with a project NPV of 233 million USD after tax.

Prime 'real estate' location on the Guerrero Belt for potential future discoveries.

You are investing alongside the Lundin Group, Goldcorp, Konwav, Aga Nola, Sprott, Sentry Investments, Sun Valley.

Final thoughts and disclosure

In sum, for roughly 70-75 million USD (market cap - cash) you can pick up a producing asset that can potentially generate +150 million (pre-tax) in the next 6 years (+ LOM expandable) and you get a well-advanced project with Ana Paula that boasts industry-leading economics on a very promising and large land package.

Sure, you'll have to accept the risk of a 'revitalization plan' that still needs to be executed correctly. Consider that gold prices have to remain in a healthy range when you have a relatively high cost mine like San Francisco. On top of that, Ana Paula still has to be fully permitted, A DFS completed and the mine still has to be partly financed and built. Also, consider that despite Mexico generally being labeled to be an outstanding mining jurisdiction, that the Guerrero Belt has had some 'thug' problems in the past.

All in all, at current prices, the company seems to be very much undervalued today. I can, however, understand that many investors 'have had it' with all of the 'share dilutions' over the last couple of years.

Though I will argue that for the first time since long, this latest dilution might be regarded as 'true growth capital'. I think I'm ready and willing to take on the risks involved and pick up some Alio Gold for my portfolio.

When investing in small-cap stocks, you should always consider the higher risks involved and the higher volatility of the stock price and the potential total loss of your investment. Your portfolio and investment decisions should be based on your own investment profile and risk appetite. Remember that this article on Alio Gold is subject to various factors beyond this author's control (management and execution risks, governmental interference, gold price, environmental issues, etc.); furthermore, this article is not to be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an idea to further investigate and do your own due diligence.