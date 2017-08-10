Nike Going For A Long Run In Total Return

The company's growth can continue with more to come with population growth and the increase of the exercise boom.

This article is about Nike (NYSE:NKE), one of the largest athletic shoe and apparel manufacturers, and why it's a buy for the total return investor who thinks long term and is willing to pay a fair price for the quality and potential of the company.

I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because six of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I've been looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. Nike is the 10th company that I've looked at. This study has come up with one great company, 3M (NYSE:MMM), and two others which have fair potential, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and now we add NKE, which is a buy but at the high end of the projected price range. The others were poor investments for me using my Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Fundamentals of Nike will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways, And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines And July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keep me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Nike passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Nike does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last 10 years, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 9 years. It has a steady increasing dividend with a yield of 1.2%. The dividend growth rate is high about 10%/year and is therefore a buy for the dividend growth investor. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is low at 30%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business, buying back shares and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. NKE easily passes that. It is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $81 Billion. The size of Nike, plus its cash flow of $4.5 Billion, gives it the ability to increase the business going forward, increase dividends and buy back shares. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 12.0% easily meets my requirement of 5.1% with good growth. My total return guideline is that total return must be positive over my test period; NKE easily passes this guideline. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $26,900 today. This makes Nike a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and it has future growth potential as the exercising population grows. One of my guidelines is that S&P rating must be 3 stars or better. Microsoft's S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $60.0, passing the guideline. Nike's price is presently 1% below the target. NKE is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 24, making it a fair buy at this entry point if you want a company that has good growth looking forward long term, but it might be better to wait for a better entry point. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer is yes. The dividend stream has a low yield and the growth of the dividend is high in a growing business sector. Total returns more than make up for the low dividend and are fantastic. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a fair income stream. Most of all what makes NKE interesting is the dividend growth rate and the potential growth of the sports/exercise population.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Nike's total return greatly over-performed the Dow baseline in my 55-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55-month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 137.28% makes Nike a great investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have a below-average yield for the income investor. Nike presently has a yield of 1.2%, which is below average for the income investor but has good growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.20/quarter, or an 11% increase, in November.

Dow's 55-month total return baseline is 68.61%.

Company Name 55-Month Total Return Difference from DOW Baseline Yearly Dividend Percentage Nike 137.28% 68.67% 1.2%

When I scanned the five-year chart, Nike has a fair one, going up and to the right in a steady pattern for years 2013-2015. NKE has been flat for the last 1.5 years and may be ready for a jump up.

NKE data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on June 29, 2017, Nike reported earnings of $0.60 per share that beat expectations by $0.10 per share and were higher compared to last year at $0.49 per share. Total revenue was higher at $8.68 Billion, more than a year ago by 5.3% and beat expectations by $40 Million. This was a good report with the bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in September 2017 and earnings are expected to be $0.49 per share compared to last year at $0.73 per share, not very exciting. Nike is also continuing its $12 Billion share buyback program.

Business Overview

Nike is the largest developer and provider of sports shoes and apparels in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Nike is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company's operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse. As of May 31, 2016, the Company focused its NIKE brand product offerings in nine categories: Running, NIKE Basketball, the Jordan Brand, Football (Soccer), Men's Training, Women's Training, Action Sports, Sportswear (its sports-inspired lifestyle products) and Golf. Men's Training includes its baseball and American football product offerings. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking and outdoor activities. The Company sells a range of performance equipment and accessories under the NIKE Brand name.

Overall, Nike is a business with a high CAGR projected growth that outperforms the market long term. The total return in 2013 outperformed the Dow average by 22% for a total gain of 49.09%. NKE really likes a good economy. I think it is best to wait for a better entry point if you are a short-term trader.

The economy is showing moderate growth right now (about 2.1%), and the Fed has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States' economy and inflation. The Fed projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slow; it doesn't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

Start them running early and they run for life.

Source: Nike web site

From the July 20, 2017, earnings call, Mark Parker (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and President) said:

Serving athletes in today’s quickly evolving marketplace demands a new approach. It means rethinking the fundamentals with an action plan that focuses on speed and deeper connections with consumers. In fiscal 2017, we managed our business through this dynamic environment, while at the same time we initiated big changes to set the stage for our future. It was a year for making aggressive moves. All with a goal of igniting the next phase of accelerated growth for NIKE. Over the past five years with Zalando in Europe, we’ve had great success growing our business to an elevated presentation and service and in China, we have a premium experience on the world’s largest platform, TMall, where NIKE is the biggest sports brand reaching an incredible 500 million users.

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Nike and to deliver good value to its customers and shareholders.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Nike is an investment choice for the total return investor with fantastic total return and growing dividend, but has a high PE. The Good Business Portfolio will consider NKE as an investment because of the great total return and dividend growth. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recently, on July 27, trimmed Boeing (NYSE:BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and it easily beat Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) in orders by a mile.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to 6.3% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Wrote some Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) August 18 strike 49.0 calls on the total of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as they get closer to the expiration date.

Added to the position of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above-average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Realty Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector. Trimmed Harley-Davidson to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered the HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. 3M is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (NYSE:AMT), a specialty REIT, at 0.4% of the portfolio. Its earnings for the second quarter were good, beating expectations by $0.06 and with revenue increasing 15.3% year over year.

Added to the position of Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) now at 4.4% of the portfolio, a full position. S&P raised TXN's target price to $84 from $77.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 8.5% of the portfolio; Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 7.0% of the portfolio; Home Depot (NYSE:HD); 8.4% of the portfolio, and Boeing; 10.5% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and HD are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second-quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 per share at $2.55 per share. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, OHI, TXN, DLR and HD that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

