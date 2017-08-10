Bank Of America:  Is The Foundation Solid?

Since the previous presidential election, banking stocks like Bank of America Corp. (BAC) have benefitted nicely. The stock is up 11.5% YTD and more than 62% over the last year. We initially recommended that readers establish buy positions in BAC last October, when the stock dropped to the $15 handle. Since then, the stock has gained on generalized economic optimism that that was ignited by the election of Donald Trump as US President. In the current context, it would be fair to argue that some of that initial ‘optimism’ was excessive given the political gridlock that most of the administration’s pro-growth policies would later face. But here we look to maintain our bullish stance as the broader macro framework supports the solid foundation in BAC’s banking businesses. Recent periods of sideways consolidation can be viewed as an opportunity to enter into new long positions or build exposure, as we see relatively few arguments which suggest that we will fail in our initial price targets to achieve a 100% gain (excluding the added dividend payouts) with BAC en route to vault the now closely-watched $30 level.

Any time a stock has risen this far, this quickly, it is important to reassess the underlying framework that defined the bullish position in the first place. On the earnings front, we have seen steady gains. Even without the inclusion of gains made in the sale of its U.K. consumer credit card business to Lloyds Banking Group, Bank of America’s per-share earnings for Q2 rose by roughly 10%. This performance is more impressive than it sounds, given the fact that earnings BAC saw gains of roughly 46% in Q1. What this ultimately shows is that Bank of America is having strong success in its ability to control expenses and grow earnings without the aid of a hawkish interest rate environment. On a comparative basis, this supports the outlook for BAC within the broader banking industry and points to another reason why we view the current period of price consolidation in the stock as another opportunity to buy.

If you are a conservative investor (and we all should be to some extent) it is critical to understand some of the potential risks that could limit stocks like BAC into the final months of this year. At the macro level, we must remain cognizant of what is unfolding at the Federal Reserve. The consensus expectations that were in place during the beginning of this year have already started to see revisions as volatile economic data continue to present an uncertain picture of what is actually happening and this should continue to make things difficult for the Fed in its attempts to normalize interest rate policy. Recent policy statements have expressed this concern and if the market is surprised again with a ‘no rate hike’ decision for the remainder of this year, it could be damaging to the banking sector and a good portion of that vitriol could be directed at Bank of America.



BAC Stock Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

But any selling pressure that is likely to be directed at the banking sector will not be reflected in the underlying fundamentals. Charge-off rates for Bank of America are lower than any of the other major banks if we are including names like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup Inc (C). If you are looking for a company able to perform better in these areas, you would be forced to look at American Express (AXP) but this is a a very different animal that caters almost exclusively to high-income clients and does not offer the same types of diversified business exposure. This is part of the reason why Warren Buffett elected to exchange his preferred shares for common stock in BAC, and these are also factors that can help to propel the stock above the closely-watched $30 level. Trading at a discount to book value, the outlook for BAC holds as strongly positively after the break of resistance at 17.80. It would take a drop back through these areas to reverse the bias but with CCI indicator readings holding at mid-levels, there is very little reason to expect this outcome to unfold. Take the 1.94% dividend yield, sit back, and relax while you wait for the next moves through $30

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.