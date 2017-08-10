Charles & Colvard Must Sell Millennials And Gen-Z On Moissanite Or Fail

Do not underestimate the power of marketing and how demand can be essentially created out of thin air; never forget that the diamond industry wasbuilt on the back of powerful marketing campaigns.

Investment is highly speculative and hinges on the success of marketing moissanite to the younger generation. Don’t count on the previous generation to buy in as they spent their lives being sold on diamonds.

Company should swing to profitability soon but the stock is fairly priced here; only organic growth in the second half of 2017 can justify a higher stock price.





Overview

Charles & Colvard (CTHR) is at a turning point and the 2nd half of 2017 is key. The stock has not been impressive at all historically, but variables are beginning to change and the stock is now worth keeping an eye on. Considering Forever One being on its second year as well as ramping marketing initiatives--which takes time to catch on--CTHR’s long-time story of stagnation has the potential to change into a growth one. However, considering the highly speculative nature of guessing whether moissanite can be built into a staple gemstone choice tells me that the current price is fair and I would not be inclined to value the company at a premium unless there is tangible top-line growth for FY 2017.

Bearish Points

- The biggest risk factor is that CTHR’s patents related to manufacturing methods and product protection have already expired. The U.S. patents expired in 2015, and patents in 25 Asia and Europe jurisdictions expired in Q3 2016. Mexico patents expire in 2021. CTHR management anticipates new providers of moissanite entering the market, but believes it will take time for competitors to be able to manufacture colorless and near-colorless moissanite. Management claims these DEF and GHI grade stones are difficult to manufacture. Also, Cree--the sole supplier of SiC to CTHR--has an exclusivity clause in the supplier contract. (Source: 10-K, page 5.)

- CTHR is completely dependent on Cree’s Wolfspeed business to supply SiC. This will pose problems in the future if competitors attempt to obtain SiC business from Cree, too. The supply agreement expires on June 24, 2018, although CTHR has an option to extend the term for another two years depending on certain conditions. The contract, which was entered in December 2014, is only for $31.5M worth of SiC. It is not farfetched to imagine that Cree could be approached by CTHR’s future competitors (who could potentially order larger amounts of product) and thus supply other moissanite manufacturers with SiC, benefiting Cree and hurting CTHR’s business.

- Analysts EPS estimates for next year is $0.06 EPS. Even a 15 multiple sets CTHR’s fair value at $0.90/share, which is where the price already is. The only way for CTHR to justify a higher stock price is to prove that it can grow its top and bottom line and not fall flat on its face. Considering the patent expirations, it makes CTHR’s future more uncertain.

- CTHR is targeting the “white space” in the fine jewelry sector or the middle market--a risky proposition. There appears to be potential in the strategy considering macro factors I will discuss in the next paragraph, but jewelry is an ancient industry and that white space probably exists for a reason. Whether CTHR can create a demand in that white space is uncertain.

- Marriage rates are declining, and Americans (who buy almost half the world’s gems) appear to be losing their passion for jewelry. Whether CTHR’s venture into the middle market will prove fruitful, only time will tell.

- While CTHR markets moissanite as conflict-free and thus more ethically superior to mined diamonds, lab-created diamonds already exist, which are also a socially-conscious alternative to mined diamonds. This offsets the “conflict-free” marketing angle of moissanite and makes the value proposition of the jewels based mostly on price and the look of the jewel.

Bullish Points

If CTHR can successfully market to millennials, moissanite can potentially catch on and become a more common jewel choice going forward. CZ already has a negative connotation associated with it while moissanite is still a blank slate. Although moissanite was discovered in 1893, most people have no idea what it is. The jewel itself is very similar in appearance to a diamond except with more color and is much cheaper (although a diamond is slightly harder.) While older generations are more likely to look at moissanite skeptically due to their own experiences being exposed to diamond-marketing in their lifetimes, millennials and Generation Z are more malleable. Moissanite’s lower price can perhaps benefit from the trending “experiences over things” mentality of the current generation who are burdened with student debt and might not see the point in spending large amounts of money on jewelry like the previous generations have.

CTHR’s marketing strategy is aligned with appealing to the younger generation by having a big presence on social media websites (recently began a Snapchat campaign) and being very accessible in online market places, the biggest being Amazon (online channels grew 10% in Q2 Y/Y comps.) Although I’m reserved about guessing whether CTHR has the ability to sell an entire generation on moissanite, I definitely would not underestimate the power of marketing and how demand can be essentially created out of thin air; never forget that the diamond industry was built on the back of powerful marketing campaigns. The fact that moissanite is something new, and something that the older generation never had, there could be a novelty factor. Combine this with the societal trend of “experiences over things” mentality and moissanite’s low cost compared to diamonds, all these variables combine into a bullish argument for CTHR.

CTHR’s Forever One (F1) has a sizeable head start over future competitors. The F1 brand--not to mention the company’s history of being the “original”--gives CTHR an intangible edge over future moissanite producers despite the fact that its patents have expired. In the first half of 2017, Forever One gemstones represented 86% of net sales compared to the first half of 2016, where F1 only accounted for 27% of net sales. In Q2, revenue increased 1.7% (seasonality is experienced in Q3 and Q4, so a Q2 revenue increase is a positive sign.)

With Tiffany (TIF) and Signet (SIG) reporting softer diamond sales this year, CTHR’s moissanite might be in a better position to compete against diamonds.

While gross profits were positive, CTHR turned an operating loss in 2016 because of G&A expenses. To bring the business to profitability, CTHR would need to raise gross profits by $4 million to reach the tipping point. This is doable. As a reference, $29 million in revenue was generated in 2016. The good news is, as of Q2 2017, G&A expenses decreased by $270k due to a decrease in executive salaries and related benefits. Also, the CTHR has no long term debt. Furthermore, gross margins increased 2% to 42% Y/Y and net loss Q2/Q2 was cut from $983k to $403k, the lowest net loss over the past trailing 8 quarters. Barring a complete fumble, the company is very likely to be profitable soon, and is evidenced by positive analyst EPS estimates of $0.06.

If CTHR can make moissanite a success in the long run, a larger jeweler might be interested in purchasing the company outright and saving itself the headache of trying to figure out how to manufacture high-quality moissanite themselves. Considering CTHR’s market cap is only $19M at the current share price of $0.90, this isn’t a farfetched scenario. However, I doubt that diamond retailers are keen on making moissanite a “thing” considering its significantly cheaper price point compared to diamonds. What’s more likely is that diamond retailers will downplay moissanite and attempt to derail its rise; in fact there are already subliminal shots being thrown by the diamond industry with the “Real Is Rare” marketing campaigns. But in the Q2 conference call, CTHR management stated that Morgan Stanley estimated that 10% of the $80B jewelry market will go to lab-created gems by 2020. This creates space for moissanite to grab a piece of the pie considering that 10% of $80B is $8B; many times over CTHR’s nano-cap valuation. Even the tiniest of fractions suggests upside for CTHR, but it all hinges on the success of a gemstone that to this day is still relatively unknown.

Pertaining to the June 30, 2017 balance sheet, shareholders' equity of $34M is significantly higher than the current $19M market cap. However accumulated deficit stands at $34M and the company has yet to turn the corner on profitability. Inventory buildup since December 2016 from $18.4M to $19M is also a concern, and since key patents have expired recently, it might explain the discrepancy between book value and market cap.

How To Trade/Invest In CTHR

CTHR is fairly valued. As far as investment actions that can be taken, there are two choices:

1. If you are bearish on the jewelry industry, marriage trends in the U.S., or don't believe moissanite can become a more household-name gemstone (the same way most people know what CZ is) in general--of which CTHR is currently the only producer--then avoid CTHR. With the stock trading under $1 and no option contracts available, there is no shorting opportunity to be had here, and would be a risky proposition anyway.

2. If you believe in CTHR's Forever One brand and the company's ability to capitalize on its first-mover advantage despite the patent expirations, and if you believe that CTHR can market moissanite successfully and thereby grow organically over time, then you have two options:

a. Stay on the sidelines and observe Q3, Q4, and FY'17 results when the appropriate filings are released. If CTHR has convincingly turned a profit on the back of organic growth in its moissanite gemstones, especially the Forever One brand, then it is evidence that CTHR is successfully catering to the "white space" CEO Suzanne Miglucci alluded to in the Q2'17 conference call. In that case, the stock is probably a long term buy as long as the price has not increased to an unreasonable level.

b. Buy CTHR prior to Q3 or prior knowing the full results of FY 2017. Note that the stock is fairly valued right now and you would be speculating pretty heavily and a bit blindly.

If the bullish thesis doesn't play out, then the stock will probably continue to stagnate and remain relatively range-bound as it has in recent years. Considering the stock trades well under book value, it should create some sort of floor for current shareholders. The only scenario in which I see CTHR tanking or declining heavily is if revenues began to dry up substantially.

In conclusion, only organic growth will justify higher values, and this won’t be known until the end of 2017 at the earliest. Although the past has not provided any returns for investors, I see a clear inflection point here where the next couple of quarters (Q3 and Q4 2017) are worth tracking closely for a possible long position if favorable developments emerge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.