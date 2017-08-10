5.50% Fixed To Floating From Valley National Bancorp

The new issue

With the 4M shares issue the total gross proceeds from the new issue are $100 million. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Series B Fixed-to-Floating Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:VLY-B) pays a 5.50% fixed dividend rate before 6/30/2022 and then switches to paying floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 3.578%.

The new issue bears a below-investment-grade rating of BB+, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 6/30/2022. Currently the new issue trades on gray market under the symbol VLYYP at a price of $26.25. With the dividend being qualified, the current yield is 5.24%. Since VLY-B is trading above par, the better metric would be the yield to call of the security, which is 4.36%. One more thing to consider - for those securities your yield to best as an investor is actually your yield to worst as well, which means that for a holding period of five years, your yield is capped at the yield to call of 4.36%.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Valley National Bancorp

From Quantumonline.com

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company operates through its subsidiary, Valley National Bank. The bank operates in four segments: commercial lending, consumer lending, investment management, and corporate and other adjustments. Valley’s Wealth Management Division is comprised of trust, asset management and insurance services. The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. It provides a variety of banking services, including automated teller machines, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capture, overdraft facilities, drive-in and night deposit services, and deposit facilities. It also provides international banking services.

You can find some price and profitability information for the company in the chart below.

Source: Fastgraphs.net

The company's net income has remained almost unchanged in the last four years, which has resulted in poor performance for the stock. Recently there's a slight uptick in VLY's price reflecting the newly formed expectations of rising interest rates. EPS projections for next three years are quite bullish.

Generally VLY has decent performance and with market cap of over $3B is one of the largest northeast banks.

Capital structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Valley National Bancorp's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Company's Balance sheet

As of March 2017, Valley National Bancorp had a total debt of $2.4B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding dept and equal with the other outstanding preferred stock which total $111M of Valley National Bancorp Series A 6.25% Fixed-to-Floating Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:VLY-A).

The group

In this section, I want to take the time to compare the new issue with the other security issued by VLY: VLY-A. More information about the "old" issue could be found in the table below.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

VLY-A's IPO date is on 6/6/2015. It is also fixed to floating preferred stock and the dividend paid is qualified. By quick look in VLY-A yields, which are 5.48% current yield and 4.23% YTC, we can see that VLY-B is a little overvalued. The reason for the enthusiasm for the new issue may be hidden in the fact that VLY-B switches into "LIBOR+" nominal yield earlier than VLY-A. In environment of rising interest rates floating preferred stocks become more attractive.

VLY also has three issues of corporate bonds outstanding. The three of them pays a fixed coupon.

Source: Morningstar

Sector comparison

The image contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds issued in the Regional - Northeast Banks sector (according to Finitz.com) by their current yield. ASRVP and CUBS are not eligible for the preferential tax rate on dividends.

Fixed to floating preferred stocks

The "family" of fixed to floating fixed income issues has increased with one more. In the chart below there is comparison with all fixed to floating preferred stocks in the bank sector, that pa a dividend, listed on the primary exchanges.

With YTC of 4.36%, five years to call date and pursuant to it's BB+ rating VLY-B doesn't seems to exist substantial arbitrage here.

The banking preferreds



In this chart I compare all bank preferred stocks by their nominal yield and market price.

Here we can see that preferreds that pays between 5.50% and 6% dividend rate trade between $25 and $26. This affirms the thesis that currently VLY-B is a little overvalued.

Special considerations

The security is possibly subject to an early call as a result of the occurrence of a regulatory capital treatment event which no longer allows the company to include the funds originating from this security as Tier 1 capital on their balance sheet. Also this redemption has to be in full. A regulatory capital treatment event is defined as a new regulatory law, amendment to a regulatory law, a proposed regulatory law or a judicial or administrative decision regarding a regulatory law.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of VLY-B of over $100M it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. If the average monthly volume of VLY-B after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infer the issue will satisfy this requirement.



Conclusion

A new issue in the current market environment can be of use to evaluate if similar stocks are priced fairly. In this article, I gave you a brief overview of Valley National Bancorp's new preferred stock issue - VLY-B. I believe that VLY-B doesn't offer something special when compared to the other securities in VLY's capital structure and with the preferreds in the banking sector at large.