Stuart Olson's (CUUHF) CEO David LeMay on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stuart Olson Inc. (OTCPK:CUUHF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael UnRuh - Finance Director

David LeMay - CEO and President

Daryl Sands - CFO and EVP

Analysts

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Chris Murray - AltaCorp Capital

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Stuart Olson Inc. Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded.

At this time, I will turn the conference over to Mike UnRuh, Finance Director for Stuart Olson Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. UnRuh.

Michael UnRuh

Good morning, and welcome, everyone. We're going to start today with some introductory remarks from our CEO, David LeMay; followed by a review of our second quarter performance by our CFO, Daryl Sands. David will then return to discuss our business outlook prior to opening the call to your questions. The presentation accompanying today's conference call can be viewed on the webcast.

I would like to remind listeners that several statements made today will be forward looking in nature and that there are risks that actual results could differ materially from what is discussed.

Any forward-looking statements made in this presentation represent the views of management and are presented for the purpose of assisting shareholders and analysts in understanding our financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

In that regard, I would strongly encourage you to review the Forward-Looking Information section of our first quarter 2017 Management's Discussion and Analysis and slide number two of our webcast presentation.

I will now turn the call over to David LeMay.

David LeMay

Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking the time that join us. Turning to slide number three. Stuart Olson is achieving the quarter-to-quarter strengthening and consolidated results that we expected this year. As you know we view 2017 as a transition year between the challenges of 2016, and what we are forecasting to be a more stable 2018.

Our results for the second quarter were in line with internal expectations and included higher consolidated revenues, as well as improvements in net earnings and adjusted free cash flow compared to Q2 last year. We also achieved a sharp reduction in administrative cost associated with our efforts to strategically align the business with market conditions.

In terms of business group highlights, our Industrial Group’s performance improved as we begin to see a gradual improvement in Northern Alberta market conditions. The overall level of activity and momentum has improved both year-over-year and compared to previous quarters. The absence of the impact of the 2016 wildfires on this year's quarter was partially offset by the delay of anticipated turnaround activity into late 2017 and early 2018.

Outside of Alberta, the large power project in Manitoba and the mining project in Ontario are both progressing well and were significant contributors to Industrial Group performance.

In our Buildings Group, second quarter activity levels increased with a number of projects moving into higher activity construction phases. We now have a diverse range of university, hospital and other public projects in full swing across multiple provinces.

As expected, it's taking longer for the Commercial Systems Group to achieve similar levels of movement. This reflects a number of factors including the slow rollout of infrastructure projects and continued challenges in the Alberta economy. Also contributing to Canem slower return to growth is the impact of their work being executed later in the construction cycle.

On a positive note, the Commercial Systems Group secured $110 million in new contract wins during the second quarter, which has bolstered our backlog. One of these rewards was a new signature healthcare facility in Alberta and the win of this high profile world class project underscores the markets reorganization of Canem's advanced capabilities.

The Group also established its entry into the Ontario market with Canem securing its first project in that province. We see significant opportunities for the Group in Ontario and this first win while small was an important one.

In terms of other new project wins, the Buildings Group added $80 million of project awards and scope increases during the second quarter, including a mixed used housing redevelopment project in Alberta. The Industrial Group achieved a number of important strategic wins during the quarter including a water wastewater project. In addition, we have also secured a construction project in the petrochemical sector where we will be self-performing all scopes including mechanical.

This is in line with our strategy of expanding our self-performing general contracting capacity from Ontario into Alberta and Western Canada. Accordingly, our strategic diversification into new end markets, geographies and capacities is progressing. And we're achieving the financial progress we expected for the second quarter and first half.

At this point I'll ask Daryl to review our financial results with you in more detail. Daryl?

Daryl Sands

Thanks, David, and good morning, everyone. Looking first to consolidated results on slide four, we generated second quarter revenue of $246 million, which was up approximately 9% year-over-year. This improvement was driven by higher revenue from the Industrial Group and Buildings Group, partially offset by decreased revenue from the Commercial Systems Group.

Contract income was $20.6 million, and contract income margin was 8.4%, both slightly lower than the same period last year. Well, contract income from the Industrial Group improved, this was offset by Commercial Systems Group and Buildings Group results.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million was similar year-over-year with much of the lower contract income being offset by G&A savings. We also reported second quarter net earnings of $0.02 per share, which was up significantly from a diluted loss of $0.13 per share last year. The increase in net earnings primarily reflects the absence of last year’s substantial restructuring cost.

Looking more closely at performance from each of our business groups on slide five, the Industrial Group generated revenue of $79 million, which was about 7% year-on-year. As Dave noted, this improvement was driven by increased activity on the power projects in Manitoba and the mining project in Ontario, and also reflects the absence of impacts from last year’s wildfires in Northern Alberta. These gains were somewhat offset by the partial deferral of schedule work scopes on a spring turnaround to later this year and into early 2018.

In addition last year’s results were boosted by a large mining project in the Northwest territories that has since been completed. Contract income from the Industrial Group increased about 18% to $7.3 million on higher revenue. And also achieved improved contract income margin of 9.3%. Industrial Group EBITDA margin also improved, rising to 4.7% from 3.3% last year as a result of higher contract income and the significant G&A savings.

The Buildings Group achieved strong second quarter growth with revenue increasing 20% year-over-year to $136.7 million as projects in Alberta and Ontario moved into higher construction phases. However, contract income decreased modestly to $9.2 million due to changes in project mix and project stage of completion between the two periods.

This in turn contributed to slightly lower adjusted EBITDA of $4 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.9%. The impact of the lower contract income was partially offset by a reduction in G&A.

In the Commercial Systems Group, second quarter revenue of $40 million reflects delays in the rollout of new infrastructure opportunities and the wrap-up of a large project that contributed significant revenue last year. These impacts were partially offset by increased activity in British Colombia.

Contract income of $4.1 million reflects the lower revenue and contract income margin of 10.3% was also a little lower than a year ago as a result of competitive pricing pressures, changes in project mix and stage of completion and a reduction in economies of scale related to lower activity levels.

Turning to the first half result on slide six, consolidated revenue was down a modest 1% year-over-year with lower revenue from the Commercial Systems Group and the Industrial Group, partially offset by gains from the Buildings Group.

Contract income of $41 million followed the same pattern, with gains from the Buildings Group offset by weaker results from the Industrial Group and Commercial Systems Group. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the first half reflect the decrease in contract income with G&A savings helping to offset that impact.

On slide seven, first half Industrial Group revenue and EBITDA were impacted by last year’s completion of a large mining project in the Northwest Territories and oil sands owners deferral of planned activity this year. Buildings Group performance continued to strengthen with higher revenues, contract income and adjusted EBITDA year-over-year.

And Commercial Systems results reflect the completion in 2016 a number of large projects in Alberta that contributed significant revenue and margin. Partially offset by some increased activity in British Colombia during the first half of the year.

Turning to the balance sheet on slide eight, at quarter-end we had available cash of $22 million and additional borrowing capacity of approximately $49 million. I'm pleased to note that our last 12-month dividend payout ratio continued to improve in Q2 2017. We expect this ratio will continue to come down through the balance of 2017 as our performance strengthens. By year-end we continue to expect to see a ratio at our targeted range of below 50%.

As always our Board of Directors continues to review the dividend each quarter to ensure we're running the business on a sustainable basis and making appropriate use of capital. In this regard at its meeting yesterday, the Board declared the payment of the Q3 2017 quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share.

I will now turn the call over to David to provide our outlook.

David LeMay

Thank you, Daryl. Turning to our outlook on slide nine, as stated previously we continue to view 2017 as a transition year. Notwithstanding the slow start to the year we expect the growth in our results in the second quarter to continue to build sequentially in the last two quarters of the year. On an overall basis, we expect the last half of the year to improve meaningfully on first half results.

We have not experienced the business disruptions associated with the 2016 wildfires and as a result we are not dealing with the operational and financial impacts faced last year. In addition, we are continuing to realize the benefit of last year's restructuring initiatives without the related costs. Positively impacting our activity levels will be a number of new industrial MRO contracts ramping up in the later part of the year, while Buildings Group activity is also expected to remain strong.

Accordingly, we expect consolidated revenue will be meaningfully higher in 2017 than in 2016. We also expect adjusted EBITDA will be modestly higher than 2016 results, primarily reflecting higher activity levels and the benefits of administrative cost savings.

Consistent with what we said in our last analyst call, we continue to believe that current consensus adjusted EBITDA of $34 million to $35 million is not reasonable. On a consolidated basis, adjusted EBITDA margin will likely be slightly lower year-over-year as we invest in organic growth initiatives to support our diversification strategies.

Our outlook also reflects an increase in performance plan accruals related to expected improvement in financial results. These accruals are weighted toward the last half of the year and will be recorded as part of corporate group administrative costs.

Looking at our outlook by business group on slide 10. Revenue from the Industrial Group is expected to be higher in 2017 as we moved pass the wildfire impacts, execute on our MRO contracts and continue work on our projects outside of Alberta. Industrial Group adjusted EBITDA should also be meaningfully higher with modestly higher adjusted EBITDA margin as we avoid the productivity challenges and extra cost related to last year's fire.

In the Buildings Group, we expect 2017 revenue will be higher year-over-year supported by public projects in multiple provinces including our growing activity in Ontario. Adjusted EBITDA from the Buildings Group is expected to be modestly higher due to increased revenue at a margin that is similar to last year.

Commercial Systems Group revenue is expected to be slightly lower than 2016 levels, reflecting the slow rollout of new infrastructure projects. As I noted earlier, electrical contracts tend to be awarded 6 to 12 months after prime contracts are awarded, which creates further delays for Canem to realize the benefit of infrastructure awards.

We are also seeing a reduced level of small projects, tenant fit outs and short-term duration projects in our core market. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margins from the Commercial Systems Group are expected to be slightly lower than in 2016, due to competitive pricing pressures. These pressures are affecting projects that are currently in backlog, as well as those we expect to add to backlog over the balance of 2017.

Our total backlog as shown on slide 11 remains large and stable at $1.9 billion. We continue to believe that we're well positioned to replenish it in the second half of the year. We are continuing to see stimulus put forward by the Federal Government moving to project owners at the prudential postsecondary and municipal levels.

On the industrial side, we continue to track additional opportunities in the growing MRO market leveraging our full service solutions and long history of industry leading safety and productivity performance in brownfield environments. In addition, we are pursuing a number of sustaining capital construction projects as we look to build on our recent success as a self-performing industrial general contractor.

We’re also excited about opportunities for our Commercial Systems Group in Ontario as we look to build on the Group’s first award in the province in Q2 and introduce Canem’s unique skill set to customers in that market. In summary, we expect to see continued new project wins in 2017 and beyond accompanied by a gradual improvement in our financial performance in each of the last two quarters.

Thank you for your attention today and I will now the presentation back to Mike.

Michael UnRuh

Thank you, David. Prior to beginning the Q&A portion of our call I want to point out that we have a number of participants online with us today. Accordingly we ask analyst and investors to restrict themselves to one question and a follow-up question if necessary before returning to the queue. This will allow us to speak with everyone on the line. With that Chris could you please provide the instructions for the question-and-answer session again?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen we will now being the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Yuri Lynk, Canaccord Genuity. Yuri please go ahead.

Yuri Lynk

Good morning, David can you repeat the portion of your prepared remarks where you talked about self-performing in Western Canada some mechanical work I missed exactly what you were talking about, but it was sounded interesting?

David LeMay

Well I won’t repeat the remarks, so if you think about the strategic initiatives that we’ve developed over the last number of years and we’re executing projects for up in Northwest Territories in Manitoba, in Ontario, in the mining sector, in power sectors. In those contracts what we would refer to as a self-performing general contractor. So we’re taking on the prime construction contract and we’re self-performing all trades.

So whether it’s pipe fitting, mill rating, rigging, iron work or equipment setting whatever it is those trade all the boiler makers, all the trades we’re self-performing, those were all Stuart Olson employees.

So we’ve been quite successful with that outside of Western Canada frankly and more recently inside of Western Canada with our power project in Manitoba. But our strategies to expand that further into Western Canada including Alberta where we traditionally are just the sub-contractor or what we call specialty service contract and that primarily in the MRO sector.

So we’ve recently won a couple of projects one is a water project, one is a project in petrochemical sector in Alberta, these aren’t -- it’s not large it’s about $15 million or so. But on those contracts we’re going to be self-performing all trades.

The benefit of that is you increase your immutable [ph] market significantly. So when we think about kind of the MRO sector and sustaining capital and all the money that’s going to be in that direction we will be pursuing that sector as a self-performing general contractor.

Yuri Lynk

Okay, sounds pretty easy. And I know it can’t be that easy to just go into that Alberta market like that. So what sort of risks should we be watching for I know you have worked successfully outside of Alberta in this role, but what kind of unique challenges would Alberta face and just worried about a change in the underlying risk profile of the company if any because of this initiative?

David LeMay

Sure, so we don’t believe it changes the underlying risk. There will be a balance different types of contracts, there will be some lump sum and there -- which we do today quite successfully and have had a significant track record of on the industrial side of our business. And there will be probably particularly in the MRO space a larger portion of cost reimbursable work.

The challenge here is that frankly the Alberta market is well supplied being a new entrant is a difficult thing in a market that’s got a significant supply of services or significant supply period. Obviously, this market was built -- was built up to a capacity to match previous spending levels. Today those spending levels are down naturally you've got excess capacity in the market.

So for new entrance you have to have some advantage. Our advantage is our long history in those brownfield environments, I mean with all of our different groups our different specialties trade. So really we're leveraging our reputation whether it's stood on, or layered or northern or fuller those the reputation that we have with those affiliated brands or endorsed brands into Stuart Olson Industrial and just adding those mechanical trades. The risk of course is in those mechanical trades.

Now we've brought on conditional expertise. We're quite comfortable. We've started small and are going to grow into this service line and we're also of course tapping our expertise in other geographies. So we're pretty excited about it. We think it's a good growth strategy for us. And this isn't something that's going to be doubling the revenue overnight or anything like that. But it's certainly a great opportunity for us to grow our market share.

And if just I could add comment it’s not in the question. It's also fits right into our strategy that we've always talked about adding a mechanical service line. We’ve said we're missing that mechanical piece. So although we continue to consider adding it by acquisition we're also actively adding this capacity organically.

Yuri Lynk

Right. So just to be clear this will result in a modest increase in your lump sum fixed price exposure or?

David LeMay

I think it's pretty immaterial right now to be honest with you.

Yuri Lynk

Yes.

David LeMay

Yes, I think the balance will remain frankly. Because we expect it will get -- if you think about our Industrial Group we’re okay 80% of our backlog is cost reimbursable are 80% or 85%. On the revenue side typically, it's kind of 60-40, 70-30 and I don't expect that to change.



Q - Yuri Lynk

Okay. I've got a couple of other questions, but I'll get back in the queue. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Michael Tupholme, TD Securities. Michael please go ahead.

Michael Tupholme



Thanks. Good morning.

David LeMay

Good morning.



Q - Michael Tupholme



In the release and in your prepared remarks you mentioned that within the Industrial Group you've -- I guess you've seen some project owners in the oil sands deferring some activity into the later part of ‘17 and early ‘18, I'm just wondering if you can expand on what exactly it is you're seeing and what was driving that? And then I guess your confidence that there will not be any further delays beyond sort of the period you think. Things have been pushed out to at this point.



David LeMay

Great. Thanks Michael. So typically and this is a significant track record we've seen the largest activity in turnarounds in the spring. And then our more modest activity level in the fall that's typically how the turnaround season has worked in Northern Alberta. At least that's been our experience with our customer profile. That same customers and some new ones what we really saw was a pullback in Q1, Q2 in spend.

Now we've seen more spend in Q2 than Q1, but even with and obviously as reflected in the results even with the wildfires in Q2, the spending had been significantly pulled back. And why do I think that happened? It continues to be a couple of factors. There's no question. There's a hangover from the impact of the wildfires and coupled that with really a pretty volatile oil market, up $1, down $1 kind of range lock frankly. That did create some other instabilities and it had owners pulling back and being more conservative around spend.

That said we are embedded in these planning activities with our owners and these are now pushed from the Q1-Q2 to Q3-Q4. So, we’re just at the cost of bringing all of these forces or labor forces, trade skills -- skilled trades on to site. So we are quite confident about the activity levels in that sort of specific scope increasing significantly in the second half of the year and that’s going to pause that’s why we are going to have a stronger second half than first half it’s really a migration of that work from Q1-Q2 to Q30Q4.

And more importantly, what we are seeing is if we look at the trend kind of from Q4 into Q2 and then Q4-Q1-Q2 and Q3 we are seeing in the industrial scope we are seeing the activity levels ramping up and we are going to see that reflected in both revenue and margins. So, we are quite confident about those activity levels it’s booked work, it’s plan work this has been put off quite some time.

In addition, over the last couple of years now we have seen both in ‘16 and now in ‘17 even if you think of an increased second half activity level the actual spend for the year isn’t what it was planned to be. So that’s been pull back from a 12 month basis.

So, that spend is now being pushed into -- a bunch of that spend is being pushed into early next year. So, we are already on the ground planning some of those spring turn around and next year is going to be very significant turnaround year for us. There is a couple of our major customers have very significant turnarounds plan. So, those are the things that make us confident in how that work is going to unfold.

Daryl Sands

I would just add to that Mike, revenue for the industrial group in Q2 2017 is $5 million higher than it was Q2 ‘16 and you say well that’s only $5 million higher but then you have the fire in Q2 ‘16. We also had a very large project complete in the Northwest Territories in Q2 ‘16. So, if we look at our actual spend or revenue in the oil stands area year-over-year it’s significantly higher in Q2 of this year than it was last year.

Q - Michael Tupholme



Okay, that’s very good color. Thank you from all us. Daryl with respect to the Corporate Group adjusted EBITDA was approximately negative $2.2 million this quarter and that’s come down I guess from where you had been I guess given all of the cost savings initiatives and focus on that. But I think you mentioned that there is likely to be some performance accruals in the second half that might pushed that up, can you give some sense for how we should be thinking about the Corporate Group EBITDA in the second half?

Daryl Sands

Well may be, I will phrase it out Mike and not just go to the corporate G&A but look at it on a consolidated basis. On a consolidated basis we expect our G&A to be down about $5 million year-over-year and in 2016 it’s when we have the major restructuring. So you could say well you know that $5 million difference is approximately what your restructuring cost for the year.

So, you are basically achieving the savings you have in ‘17 or the savings you have in ‘16, but we are carrying an accrual (Inaudible) accrual 2017 that we did not have in 2016. So, if we took that out of the equation our G&A would actually be $8 million to $10 million lowers. So, we’ve built some of that in and most of that will be accrued for in Q3 and Q4.

Q - Michael Tupholme



Okay. So, $3 million to $5 million of additional accrual, performance related accrual in the second -- coming mostly in the second half.

Daryl Sands

Yes. And I mean it's a combination of bunch of things I mean there is also other initiatives that we are investing G&A in, but just give a kind of framework of what it looks like year-over-year.

Q - Michael Tupholme



And then just lastly for me, within Commercial Systems how should we think about revenue level in that segment over the next couple of quarters. I know, it’s been challenged by you, you did win a fair bit of work and the backlog is up nicely. So do we see that ramp up beginning as soon as Q3 or is this sort of take a little bit time for that ramp up to begin to play out.

Daryl Sands

If we think about our revenues stream for the Commercial Systems Group and we kind of start with Q4 2016 and then work our way through the first two quarters of this year it’s been up sequentially quarter-over-quarter. We expect that it continue to play out for the rest of the year with probably a fairly good increase especially in the fourth quarter of the year.

Q - Michael Tupholme



Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Chris Murray, AltaCorp Capital. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Murray

Thank you, good morning, guys. Daryl just maybe a bit of an explanation, just look at the subsequent events, I guess you guys went back and restructured or maybe you got a change made to your credit facility. Just looking at the way that that calculation at out right now and with expectations for probably improved year-over-year EBITDA to ‘17 and ‘18, what was the ration now for having to bump the leverage ratios?

Daryl Sands

Sure, Chris. And just everybody on the call, we under our revolving credit facility we have a debt-to-EBITDA covenant it was at 3.0 times and we had that increased early in Q3 to 3.25 times. Really the reason I guess the first comment is, we’re never going to leverage the business up to anywhere near that level. In fact that covenant is usually always below 1.5.

The reason for requesting it though, was to give us additional liquidity to support what we see as a significant revenue growth this year second half of the year and into next year. And also to make sure we had available liquidity to fund strategic initiative. So, it was more just planning ahead for the future, it was our anniversary period at the end of June on the facility and that was available to us so we took.

Chris Murray

Okay. Yes no just I was curious about what was the like so I mean are there expectations that you actually might draw on there like there is something strategic. I mean, you talked about mechanical contracting in Alberta in the past is there something we should be thinking about it that might actually be in the pipeline then or something that we should maybe be considering in terms of acquisitions?

Daryl Sands

No, it was simple preemptive, as I said we were in the anniversary period where we get amendments to our facility. Dave has talked about potential addition of a mechanical company and other smaller initiatives. We don’t -- when those businesses and opportunities present themselves, you have to be ready and we just saw this as an opportunity to add some liquidity.

Chris Murray

Okay, that’s fine. And then Dave just thinking about I get the impression anyway that buildings margins it’s more stage of work and that they should improve as those projects start to move more into a mature phase. But you also talked about a lot of industrial works coming on line in the back half some of that will be new work. Should we be expecting that either maybe some margin pressure or in some of the early part of that or because it’s MRO it should be a lot more stable?

David LeMay

Yes, Chris the latter half of your comment is where I probably focus. If you are thinking about our turnarounds those are contracted margins we’re predicting improving margins actually in the industrial sector. And just a comment absolutely on the building side, we always -- we’ve said this year that we will be at the lower end of our target range, but we’ll kind of be in our target range. And really the drop in the second quarter was specifically on timing, it’s nothing that has changed our expectation for the year.

Chris Murray

Okay, great. And then just last question this is more semantic, as you start to build and move stuff out, how are you guys finding labor availability at this particular point, fiscal trades and project managers things like that?

David LeMay

Yes, so project managers are always I think in demand, good project managers but frankly it’s one of the advantages you have today. We’ve had a number of recent increases in activities in different sites where we’ve had demand up both union and non-union trades and there has been for the trades we employ certainly enough available and our recruiting teams are doing a great jobs of getting out there and frankly we believe our long standing brand is actually a big adder to that when you’re out recruiting.

So, no shortages at this point, it ebbs and flows a bit, no question, but we’ve had at no point have we been to the -- we lost work or had risk of losing work because we can’t find either trades or management. And frankly it’s one of the reasons that we are excited about these initiatives around expanding our general contracting capacities because there is management available, good management.

Chris Murray

Good, alright. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Frederic Bastien, Raymond James. Fredric, Please go ahead.

Fredric Bastien

Hi, good morning. Just a high level question for me, how do you reconcile your aspirations for organic and strategic growth, what’s your commitment to dividend?

David LeMay

Well actually we think they go hand-in-hand frankly. Our organic growth is going to continue to grow the business, when we think about investing in organic growth, these aren’t overly large investments frankly Fredric it’s people, potentially if it’s geography it’s leases and we’re a capital light business so it’s not a really major draw.

Most of our initiatives are breakeven or close to it first 12 months. So those are the kind of things we are thinking about and certainly we don’t believe that the -- and in our forecast the dividend doesn’t inhibit those strategic initiatives in anyway. And as we talked about in the call, we see by the end of this year our payout ratio within that target range of below 50% and that’s includes the addition of all of these organic initiatives that we are funding. So we think that go hand-in-hand frankly Fredric and more importantly support the future of it.

Fredric Bastien

Okay, thanks. How much bonding or surety does your Buildings Group need to provide to owners, some competitors or some peers in your space do require very strong balance sheet to support that kind of work. So I was wondering how does that compared with those Stuart Olson?

Daryl Sands

Fredric its Daryl. We have a very significant bonding program in place for all of our businesses, well in excess of what we use. I think our surety partners understand that if any of the metrics around leverage and liquidity on the balance sheet have changed it’s because of 2016 they understand that that was a year with a lot of one-off events. And as we move through ‘17 we expect our balance sheet and all of our metrics to be back in line at maybe at the higher end of our ranges, but back in line by the end of this year. And then as we carry forward into ‘18 that continuing to improve.

If you look at -- we still had two significant cash at the end of the quarter, our revolving credit facility was only drawn to $31 million, which is one of the lowest levels it’s been a long time. So nobody has expressed any concerns at all in that respect.

Fredric Bastien

Thank you. Appreciate the color.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Maxim Sytchev, National Bank Financial. Maxim, please go ahead.

Maxim Sytchev

Hi, good morning.

David LeMay

Good morning.

Maxim Sytchev

I just had a question to clarify. So the 50% payout ratio that you talked about, so this is free cash flow, but before working capital that’s correct right?

Daryl Sands

That is correct Max, yes.

Maxim Sytchev

And then as industrial activity is ramping up right now, we should assume that there is actually going to be ramp up of working capital, I mean, that’s what we assume historical is that how you’re sort of modeling things totally as well?

Daryl Sands

Well if we think about the second half of 2017, we have said that everybody’s revenue is growing. So certainly with the industrial revenue and the commercial systems revenue growing and we’re paying our labor every week or two and it’s taking significantly longer to get money back from owners, yes we are going to see that impact. However on our Buildings Group side as their revenue grows they also get into a much larger unearned revenue position, which is cash in the door to kind of offset.

If I am thinking today what it looks like for the second half of this year we’ll probably looking at a net investment in working capital of about $15 million.

Maxim Sytchev

15.

Daryl Sands

Yes.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. And then just going back to the payout target. why are doing it before working capital because I mean again working capital is not free, right, you’re going to have to use your balance sheet to sort of sustain that growth. Again I'm just trying to understand the rational for that particular calculation.

Daryl Sands

I guess Max the last couple of years working capital was actually positive money was being returned to us and we weren't putting out the same amount of money. And we felt that it was really skewing the dividend payout ratio bringing it down to like 18%. And our thinking was our business is going to go up and in our business is going to down. We'll take that out of the equation and try and get kind of overall normalized payout.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay, that's fair enough. And I guess at the Board level as dividend as a percentage of net income that number sort of did brought up as another metric to look at?

Daryl Sands

Well it's certainly something we look at. I think the thinking Max again though is we're living off of last 12 months that had some pretty significant issues 2016 was a very challenging year. We are a capital light business. If I'm thinking about what kind of cash is going out of the door this year for equipment in that it’s less than $4 million.

So the Board believes as management does the dividend is sustainable at this level and with 2017 being a transition year yes, it's not going to look and give us the best metrics. But as we work our way through ‘18 and net income follows the increase in EBITDA we're happy with where we're at.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay that's very helpful. And I appreciate the tough comps on '16. And maybe just a question for David, when we look at the Commercial Systems back in the date it was a 10% plus EBITDA margin business. How should we think about this vertical right now structurally not necessarily even as a guide for sort of the back half of the year, but is it still a 10% EBITDA margin division or those margins simply do not exists from a structural perspective because competition sustained I mean something that has changed in the market. So maybe any color you can provide there please.

Daryl Sands

Sure thanks Max. Yes definitely there has been a structural change in margin profile. We're not forecasting or planning for 10% EBITDA margins, when we think about margins as a percentage of revenue kind of from last year I think that's within, but was around 6% last year we expect it to be kind of consistent this year.

Going forward we're also growing the business into Ontario, which I would call a mature market. Mature markets don't have higher margins they maybe even more competitive. But we believe we can sustain certainly the kinds of margins that over the last -- that we've seen over the last couple of years. So this year we're kind of tracking as adjusted EBITDA percentage similar to last year, and we see at least in the short to medium term within that range, if that helps you.

Maxim Sytchev

Yeah, but I mean, there is nothing really that you can do like it's not sort of an efficiency issue and just it’s really a function of the market correct?

Daryl Sands

It's a function of the market I would also say it's a bit of the cycle. So if we think about activity levels over the last 12 months even we're really not getting the full benefit of the operational leverage as we grow the business, increase activity levels we think that we can enhance those margins by taking advantage of operational leverage. We just don't see that happening by the end of this year. But we do see as we move forward grow the business, increase activity in BC and Ontario, but there is definitely some opportunities to improve those EBITDA margins.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay, it’s very helpful. And last question just we talk a lot about oil sands in terms of MRO studying and so forth. I was wondering if maybe I mean, I understand that you have fully integrated that asset into your platform. But what is happing with Studon right now in terms of their bidding opportunity, because correct me if I'm wrong guys like MEG and CENOVUS were some of the bigger clients as WTI recovered a little bit are they seeing incremental ramp up in terms of at least bidding opportunities right now.

David LeMay

No question we're busier and matter of fact I would say particularly as we head into Q3. I would also say that as we think about where the -- so we -- our business is what we call labor neutral. So we have both buildings trades unions and what we call non-affiliated union services.

The activity levels on the bidding side, so the funnel on the bidding side of the non-union significantly larger than building trade. So by preference of owners the non-building trades businesses are -- the funnel side is significantly larger. And also Max, part of our strategy, a big part of our strategy with the acquisition of Studon was the complimentary customer profile.

So we always show the two customer logos and how there wasn’t a lot of overlap, actually barely any. So we are deploying our non-building trade forces onto traditional building trade customer sites. So the Suncor and other, so they're in a environment where owners are very, very cost conscious that ability to have that flexible workforce with flexible working terms is critical to the growth of the business. And certainly Studon is facilitating us being able to match that demand.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay, it's very helpful. Thank you very much.

David LeMay

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. There are no more questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. David LeMay, Stuart Olson’s CEO for concluding comments.

David LeMay

Thanks Chris. As we move through this 2017 transition year. We are achieving the steady quarter-by-quarter improvement we had anticipated. We expect to see more gains in the second half for all of our businesses. Our focus on new geographic and end used markets and our work to expand our capabilities into areas like mechanical is also progressing. We're encouraged by the initial wins we've achieved to-date and are looking to build on this momentum in the months ahead. Overall our outlook is positive.

With that I want to thank everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your interest and your questions. Our next schedule earnings webcast will be in November. Please do not hesitate to contact any of us directly if you have follow-on thoughts, questions or suggestions. Thank you very much and have a very safe day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen this concludes your conference call for today. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.