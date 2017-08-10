Energy Transfer Partners: 11% Yield With 15 Years Of Rising Dividends

See why Energy Transfer Partners ranks so well using The 8 Rules of Dividend Investing.

With an 11% yield, a distribution coverage ratio greater than 1, and 15 years of rising dividends, Energy Transfer Partners stands out for investors looking for high current income.

Master limited partnerships – or MLPs, for short – are the most tax-efficient investment vehicles for investors looking to generate current portfolio income.

However, these investment units are often ignored by many investors because of the complexity associated with them, particularly from a tax perspective. Make no mistake – many MLPs have fantastic track records of outperformance, and make excellent long-term dividend investments.

One of the most well-known MLPs is Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), a member of the ‘Energy Transfer’ group of companies that also includes Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) and Sunoco LP (SUN).

Energy Transfer Partners stands out because of its exceptionally high yield (nearly 11%) combined with its strong dividend safety (distribution coverage ratio exceeding 1.0x).

The partnership is also a consistent dividend growth stock. Energy Transfer Partners has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

This qualifies ETP to be a member of the Dividend Achievers, a group of reliable dividend stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Energy Transfer Partners high yield, dividend safety, and dividend history are three reasons why the company appeals to dividend investors.

On August 8, Energy Transfer Partners reported financial results for its second quarter of 2017, giving investors (both existing and prospective) an update into the company’s performance.

Business Overview

Energy Transfer Partners is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston with a market capitalization of $28 billion. It is the second-largest energy MLP behind Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

As mentioned, Energy Transfer Partners is a member of the ‘Energy Transfer’ family of companies. This family also includes Sunoco LP, Energy Transfer Equity (the parent company), and privately-held Energy Transfer LNG.

The full ownership structure within the ‘Energy Transfer’ family of companies can be seen below.

Source: Energy Transfer Partners Presentation at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference, slide 7

The current rendition of Energy Transfer Partners was created earlier this year when the ‘old’ ETP merged with Sunoco Logistics (SXL), another member of the Energy Transfer family.

‘Old’ ETP unitholders received 1.5 common units of SXL for each common unit of ETP they owned, and then SXL was re-named ETP. Accordingly, legacy data for the current ETP security will be reflective of ‘old’ SXL, not ‘old’ ETP as one might expect.

Additional details about this transformative merger can be seen below.

ETP and related ‘Energy Transfer’ entities have a significant geographic footprint across many of the oil-rich regions of the United States, making them an excellent opportunity for broad-based energy exposure.

A map of the ‘Energy Transfer’ family’s asset base is shown below.

Source: Energy Transfer Partners Presentation at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference, slide 8

As mentioned, August 8th saw Energy Transfer Partners report its second quarter financial performance. The next section will discuss these results in detail.

Quarterly Results Summary

Here are a few headline financial figures from Energy Transfer Partners’ second quarter financial release:

Quarterly revenues of $6.6 billion up 24.3% from the prior year’s period

Year-to-date revenues of $13.6 billion up 37.9% from the prior year’s period

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion up 16.7% from the prior year’s period

Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 billion up 8.3% from the prior year’s period

Quarterly distributable cash flow of $990 million up 21.5% from the prior year’s period

Year-to-date distributable cash flow of $1.9 billion up 7.5% from the prior year’s period

Distribution coverage ratio of 1.18x for the quarter and 1.15x for the six-month period

Altogether, Energy Transfer Partners’ second quarter reflected robust, broad-based growth across its businesses. The two main contributing factors were an improved oil price environment and the positive impact of the merger with Sunoco Logistics.

Importantly, the financial statistics listed above are each on a company-wide basis. Energy Transfer Partners’ per-unit intrinsic value will increase at a slower pace, because – like most MLPs – ETP often issues new units to fund attractive growth projects.

Case-in-point: between June 30, 2016 and June 30, 2017, Energy Transfer Partners has realized an 11% increase in its number of units outstanding. This unit issuance was primarily related to the Sunoco Logistics merger.

Growth Prospects

Energy Transfer Partners’ recently-completed merger with Sunoco Logistics has created a number of compelling opportunities to reduce operational redundancies and improve the overall operating efficiency of the pro-forma company.

In particular, Energy Transfer Partners sees four major projects that offer synergy potential. They are outlined in the following diagram.

Source: Energy Transfer Partners Presentation at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference, slide 6

All said, Energy Transfer Partners is expecting to generate $200 million of cost savings annually by 2019, which will amount to nearly 1% of 2017’s revenues at the partnership’s current pace.

All else being equal, $200 million of realized cost synergies will expand Energy Transfer Partners’ net profit margin by 100 basis points – a significant improvement in this important efficiency metric.

Accordingly, the execution of post-merger synergy opportunities is one of the partnership’s most compelling growth opportunities moving forward.

Valuation, Dividends, and Expected Total Returns

As a midstream energy MLP, Energy Transfer Partners is first and foremost an owner and operator of long-lived energy infrastructure assets.

Because of this, the partnership incurs significant non-cash depreciation and amortization charges. These accounting charges can artificially impair the partnership’s ability to be analyzed using the traditional price-to-earnings ratio.

Instead of using the price-to-earnings ratio, the most simple and effective method for assessing ETP’s valuation is to compare its current dividend yield to its long-term historical average dividend yield. The same holds true for most master limited partnerships.

However, the ‘new’ ETP (after its merger with Sunoco Logistics) has a very limited track record on which we can base its valuation. It’s better to use the historical dividend yields of the two parent companies, pre-merger.

Prior to the merger, Energy Transfer partners had a median dividend yield of 5.9% and Sunoco Logistics had a median dividend yield of 5.9%, both since inception. The partnership’s current dividend yield of 11.0% is well above historical levels, indicating that the ‘new’ Energy Transfer Partners is meaningfully undervalued.

A dividend yield in excess of 10% will naturally raise concerns about dividend safety.

Fortunately, Energy Transfer Partners offers an excellent combination of low-risk and high-yield for income-oriented investors. The partnership’s distribution is covered by its cash flows.

During the three-month period ending June 30, the partnership reported a distribution coverage ratio of 1.18x. For the six-month period ending June 30th, the partnership reported a distribution coverage ratio of 1.15x.

For investors more comfortable with payout ratios (rather than distribution coverage ratios), this is equivalent to a payout ratio of 85% and 87% for the three and six month periods, respectively.

In either case, investors should take comfort in the fact that Energy Transfer Partners’ distribution payments are currently supported by its distributable cash flow. There are very few opportunities to generate such a safe double-digit income in today’s low yield market environment.

Energy Transfer Partners’ second quarter earnings release reflected performance that was very much business-as-usual.

The partnership reported double-digit percent growth on virtually every meaningful performance metric, partially offset by a ~11% increase in the number of units outstanding (boosted by a one-time merger-related unit issuance).

The company’s ~11% distribution yield is currently well-covered by its distributable cash flow, and we continue to believe that Energy Transfer Partners is one of the most appealing investment in the MLP space today.

Quantitatively, this stock is very attractive. Energy Transfer Partners ranks as the top stock with a 5%+ yield using The 8 Rules of Dividend Investing.

Accordingly, ETP is a buy for yield-hungry investors.

